(Daily Star)   Military expert says Putin is only not annihilating Ukraine for one very terrifying reason: He's scared sh*thless of NATO (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
•       •       •

Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After the shiatty job his military has done in Ukraine he should be scared shiatless of a well-armed Girl Scout or Boy Scout troop.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Too-Tall: After the shiatty job his military has done in Ukraine he should be scared shiatless of a well-armed Girl Scout or Boy Scout troop.


To be fair, girl scout cookies have caused a lot more US casualties vis-a-vis diabetes and heart disease than all Russian soldiers combined have in the past 50 years.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
putin's like one of those little yappy dogs who are the most ferocious beast ever seen, provided they're twenty feet away behind a storm window.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian president Vladimir Putin appears to have the same fears about an all-out war with NATO that the defence group has about igniting World War 3 with Putin

DUH!! Russia has always seen NATO, an anti-Soviet military alliance, as an existential threat. Why does this surprise anyone? They've only been saying it for decades.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too-Tall: After the shiatty job his military has done in Ukraine he should be scared shiatless of a well-armed Girl Scout or Boy Scout troop.


Putin ain't got nothing on a weaponized girl scout cookie
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scared Shirthless is the name of my Dschinghis Khan cover band.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that if I feared NATO the first thing I'd do is start a war on the door step of it's members and repeatedly threaten them.

Pootie has lost his marbles.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Russian president Vladimir Putin appears to have the same fears about an all-out war with NATO that the defence group has about igniting World War 3 with Putin

DUH!! Russia has always seen NATO, an anti-Soviet military alliance, as an existential threat. Why does this surprise anyone? They've only been saying it for decades.


The big difference is that everyone always assumed the two sides were pretty evenly matched, but now it's obvious that NATO would kick the ever living shiat out of Russia in a conventional war. Hell, US forces alone could do the job with no help from its European allies.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Russian president Vladimir Putin appears to have the same fears about an all-out war with NATO that the defence group has about igniting World War 3 with Putin

DUH!! Russia has always seen NATO, an anti-Soviet military alliance, as an existential threat. Why does this surprise anyone? They've only been saying it for decades.


Probably because NATO hasn't invaded Russia in its history, ever. Russia however is threatening countries to not join NATO, and even when they say to Russia (like Ukraine did) that "We're not joining NATO", they get invaded anyway and are told "You've always been part of Russia, lay down your arms and be annexed."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From 1985...

Paranoid Chant
Youtube FRHZ0v9Tfoc
Perfectly in sync with 2022.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Too-Tall: After the shiatty job his military has done in Ukraine he should be scared shiatless of a well-armed Girl Scout or Boy Scout troop.

Putin ain't got nothing on a weaponized girl scout cookie


They throw the thin mints like tasty little chocolate covered ninja stars.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIN MINTS ARE TOOL OF DECADENT WESTERN IMPERIALIST AGGRESSION
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is not scared of Nato. Russia has a wide range of chemical, bio and nuclear weapons at their disposal. If he wants Ukraine so badly and Nato steps in, well, Putin has options.

If Nato goes get involved, they should fly over the Kremlin and level it with a nice 20 megaton bomb.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Putin is not scared of Nato. Russia has a wide range of chemical, bio and nuclear weapons at their disposal. If he wants Ukraine so badly and Nato steps in, well, Putin has options.

If Nato goes get involved, they should fly over the Kremlin and level it with a nice 20 megaton bomb.


Not enough to defeat everyone and ensure his survival
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too-Tall: After the shiatty job his military has done in Ukraine he should be scared shiatless of a well-armed Girl Scout or Boy Scout troop.


OK, first off, given the value of the ruble, a Girl Scout troop selling cookies could bankrupt Russia in a week.

FTFA:Earlier this week, Ukrainian media quoted Fan Xianrong, China's ambassador to Ukraine, as saying that China "would never attack Ukraine" and that the country would provide "economic aid" to the country.

Translated- "You did a bad job, Vlad. Nobody backs a loser. We have no idea why you thought China would help you, because, well, Russia is a loser Nation."
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: If Nato goes get involved, they should fly over the Kremlin and level it with a nice 20 megaton bomb.


That would have some serious fallout, literally and figuratively.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too-Tall: After the shiatty job his military has done in Ukraine he should be scared shiatless of a well-armed Girl Scout or Boy Scout troop.


Can they use their Swiss Army Knives, or e it's there a neutrality issue?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he promised his billionaire buddies a quick and e-z Soviet Union 2.0

Lots of Russians were mad with the Soviet Union dissolved.  Kinda like MAGAts thinking they can go back to Jim Crow 1950's.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia in 2021 is not the same Russia the entire world was afraid of in 1970.

They're not even the same Russia that tried and failed their hand at Afghanistan in the 1980s.

Everyone tries to paint this as the Russians playing 5D chess and only some schmuck on Reddit or 4chan can know what big brain move he's playing, but the reality is this is the military of Modern Russia at work. They're not holding back magical reserves. They're not sending in cannonfodder units - they've sent in front line, modern equipped units with more than uparmored T72s that have gotten creamed by freaking weekend warriors. They're essentially approaching invading Ukraine as if this was still WWII, using the same combined arms tactics that were used against it in the past and failed miserably. Russia was failing the bluff check for months before this even started - their logistics prepositioning was not only known as it was going on, but they were using main roads after Ukrainian guard troops cut the railroads to try to supply their front line. And they were lead into a farking meat grinder because of it. The VDV was nearly rendered combat ineffective after they tried an unsupported paradrop and lost multiple loaded drop planes. Russian Marines have been getting their ass kicked landing on beaches without air superiority or even pre-landing saturation. Their "cutting edge" hardcore west killing tech, like the KA-52 alligator, supposedly better than any helicopter in the world and the Abrams killer, has been constantly downed by the same missile that killed all of it's predecessors in the farking 80s.

The only way this goes now is Russia is going to send more and more poorly trained, cut rate conscripts into this fight, and hope to bleed Ukraine dry of logistics and manpower and outlast western support.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: THIN MINTS ARE TOOL OF DECADENT WESTERN IMPERIALIST AGGRESSION


If you think thin mints are deadly, wait until you try Adventurefuls
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


See, this right here is what our forces have been missing.  If the Russians are going to emblazon their armor with their country's name all over it in paint, we can't get left behind in the military flair race.  We should get our tanks etc. decked out by the same guys who do sh*t like this to their pickup trucks:

assets.flagwix.comView Full Size


Really let them know we mean business.  Give all our vehicles crappy American flag, bald eagle, Constitution, Washington Crossing the Delaware decals.  Heck, put all those things in one decal and then put it on everything.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Not enough to defeat everyone and ensure his survival


No but it takes down their capital, sending a quick and clear message.

Of course they are all hiding in underground bunkers but our CIA and intelligence probably know where each one of them is.

It would be a matter of time before Nato gets them too.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Putin is a bullying chickensh*t who can only pretend to be tough when he holds all the cards? Makes sense how he got along so well with America's former Cowardly Fatass in Chief.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden and NATO have made the rules of engagement very clear...Vlad knows if he crosses certain lines that he personally will experience very unpleasant and possibly terminal consequences should he decide not to play by the rules.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Russian leadership obviously wants to punish Ukraine and make it much more difficult to rearm for a time after the war."

That's a bold move Comrade Cotton, be seeing how well it works with you leaving abandoned military equipment all over Ukraine da? Even Farmer Petro is using that T-72 you left to plow and shoot animals bothering his crops.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: So Putin is a bullying chickensh*t who can only pretend to be tough when he holds all the cards? Makes sense how he got along so well with America's former Cowardly Fatass in Chief.


Conservatives are weak cowards who tend to lose a fair fight.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmmmm
For 60 years, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) has helped to shape the strategic agenda for governments, businesses, the media and experts across the world.
https://www.iiss.org/about-us

That smells of something...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: .Vlad knows if he crosses certain lines that he personally will experience very unpleasant and possibly terminal consequences should he decide not to play by the rules.


Vlad already crossed the lines 3 or 4 weeks ago.

People don't just invade and take over countries, but Vlad did.

The real sh*t is when China takes Tiawan.

That's going to be real messy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the 3rd reason for why I've heard that Putin is totally not winning.

The first was because he had all his super-soldiers in reserve.  This returns on occasion.
The second was because he was holding back his air force until some pivotal moment.

Meanwhile, he's destroyed cities.  He's dropping dumb bombs on cities.  He's firing artillery indiscriminately at infrastructure.  He hasn't chosen to be in a stalemate outside of Kyiv for over 3 weeks because of NATO.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Nadie_AZ: Russian president Vladimir Putin appears to have the same fears about an all-out war with NATO that the defence group has about igniting World War 3 with Putin

DUH!! Russia has always seen NATO, an anti-Soviet military alliance, as an existential threat. Why does this surprise anyone? They've only been saying it for decades.

The big difference is that everyone always assumed the two sides were pretty evenly matched, but now it's obvious that NATO would kick the ever living shiat out of Russia in a conventional war. Hell, US forces alone could do the job with no help from its European allies.


Yup.  This is a long term massive fail for Putin.  It exposes his army as the Potemkin fake it actually is.  And not just to the US/NATO, but to the world.  If China ever gets pissed off at Russia, for example, it would now feel much more emboldened to attack Russia than before.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonz: Too-Tall: After the shiatty job his military has done in Ukraine he should be scared shiatless of a well-armed Girl Scout or Boy Scout troop.

OK, first off, given the value of the ruble, a Girl Scout troop selling cookies could bankrupt Russia in a week.

FTFA:Earlier this week, Ukrainian media quoted Fan Xianrong, China's ambassador to Ukraine, as saying that China "would never attack Ukraine" and that the country would provide "economic aid" to the country.

Translated- "You did a bad job, Vlad. Nobody backs a loser. We have no idea why you thought China would help you, because, well, Russia is a loser Nation."


I translate China's statement as "Well looks like Vlad isn't going to be controlling this breadbasket anytime soon. We have 1B people to feed and we like Ukrainian wheat".
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Not enough to defeat everyone and ensure his survival

No but it takes down their capital, sending a quick and clear message.

Of course they are all hiding in underground bunkers but our CIA and intelligence probably know where each one of them is.

It would be a matter of time before Nato gets them too.


The problem with a decapitation strike is that Putin and his Generals in the Kremlin are the only ones that can order a retaliation in kind, or even stop further nuclear escalation.

Without that fail-safe in play, serial escalation occurs. Russian nuclear doctrine is a fail-dead policy - in the event the command chain is lost due to nuclear attack, they're to respond with a full nuclear counteroffensive.

So a decapitation strike is off the table. It wont result in an exchange of kind. It would result in the end of the world.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll pitch it one more time and then STFU about it.  Rename NATO New Anti Terrorist Organization and invite all the non terrorist countries in.  Including Russia.  But because they're the low guys, they have clean up NATO HQ after the meetings and make coffee during the breaks.  But they'll have a Russian themed character in the NATO Super Alliance tv show.  10% of profits on Sgt Russian A. Round comes right back to Russia.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is the 3rd reason for why I've heard that Putin is totally not winning.

The first was because he had all his super-soldiers in reserve.  This returns on occasion.
The second was because he was holding back his air force until some pivotal moment.

Meanwhile, he's destroyed cities.  He's dropping dumb bombs on cities.  He's firing artillery indiscriminately at infrastructure.  He hasn't chosen to be in a stalemate outside of Kyiv for over 3 weeks because of NATO.


They're using nearly decade old garmin hiking GPS and tom tom UK mapping aids in their equipment because they were cut off from using the global GPS network.

Likewise, all of Russia's smart weapons and planes used the global GPS network with a fallback to the less accurate and spotty GLONASS without ground station correction. So instead of a circular error probability of 3m, they're missing by miles.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What is Russia's major aversion to joining the global community and actually playing nice?  That would be cool.

Seems like people in power like staying in power more than they like having functional societies and happy citizens.  This seems to be a problem everywhere.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Illustrated version, via the Taco Bell in Swansea:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, if he had the appropriate fear of NATO he wouldn't have invaded Ukraine, twice.  Even if he "wins" in Ukraine he just gave a whole bunch of other countries a pretty solid reason to join NATO.

Also, due to how poorly the invasion has been going for him, he's made NATO a lot less afraid of Russia... except for the nukes of course.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Nadie_AZ: Russian president Vladimir Putin appears to have the same fears about an all-out war with NATO that the defence group has about igniting World War 3 with Putin

DUH!! Russia has always seen NATO, an anti-Soviet military alliance, as an existential threat. Why does this surprise anyone? They've only been saying it for decades.

The big difference is that everyone always assumed the two sides were pretty evenly matched, but now it's obvious that NATO would kick the ever living shiat out of Russia in a conventional war. Hell, US forces alone could do the job with no help from its European allies.


Even NATO would have difficulties conducting operations into Russia; their armed forces are largely designed for defensive operations these days because defending is cheaper and easier.

And the Soviets and Putin's kleptocracy hate/hated NATO for ever so slightly different reasons.  Soviet communism was built on Bolshevism, one of the tenets of which was to expand international communism so that one day national distinctions would be as archaic and unnecessary as class distinctions.  A western alliance of capitalist countries trying to limit the spread of international communism, is the apotheosis of villains for the Bolsheviks.

At least that was the case for the actual communist ideologues.  Stalin and his ilk just saw it as a threat to their version of weltpolitik.  Which is pretty much Putin's view as well: How DARE these countries engage in collective security to hinder my plans for making Russia the dominant influence on Eurasia.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

algman: Parthenogenetic: THIN MINTS ARE TOOL OF DECADENT WESTERN IMPERIALIST AGGRESSION

If you think thin mints are deadly, wait until you try Adventurefuls


WTF are Adventur-

*Googles*

littlebrowniebakers.comView Full Size


Holy shiat, I will consume a sleeve of those to show solidarity with Ukraine
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why is that terrifying? That's the whole reason we have all those nukes.

And don't forget France and the UK have them too.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Fireman: What is Russia's major aversion to joining the global community and actually playing nice?  That would be cool.

Seems like people in power like staying in power more than they like having functional societies and happy citizens.  This seems to be a problem everywhere.


Russia went from a liberal democracy in the Mid 90s to being overrun with Orthodox religious fanatics and ultranationalist far right voices. They found power as being a state sponsor to far right groups overseas and in the EU, including in the US through money laundered in modern transfer methods, and raised white nationalist mercenaries such as the Wagner group as a way to have plausable deniability when they committed atrocities in Chechnya and other countries they decided to annex.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

g.fro: Why is that terrifying? That's the whole reason we have all those nukes.

And don't forget France and the UK have them too.


and India, Pakistan, North Korea, & Israel.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Not enough to defeat everyone and ensure his survival

No but it takes down their capital, sending a quick and clear message.

Of course they are all hiding in underground bunkers but our CIA and intelligence probably know where each one of them is.

It would be a matter of time before Nato gets them too.


I always find the British way of writing NATO disconcerting.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: g.fro: Why is that terrifying? That's the whole reason we have all those nukes.

And don't forget France and the UK have them too.

and India, Pakistan, North Korea, & Israel.


Those aren't NATO countries.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

g.fro: steklo: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Not enough to defeat everyone and ensure his survival

No but it takes down their capital, sending a quick and clear message.

Of course they are all hiding in underground bunkers but our CIA and intelligence probably know where each one of them is.

It would be a matter of time before Nato gets them too.

I always find the British way of writing NATO disconcerting.


NATOU?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Exactly why his asset, Trump was trying to defund NATO.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: Putin is not scared of Nato. Russia has a wide range of chemical, bio and nuclear weapons at their disposal. If he wants Ukraine so badly and Nato steps in, well, Putin has options.

If Nato goes get involved, they should fly over the Kremlin and level it with a nice 20 megaton bomb.


Russia, and in particular Moscow, have modern air defenses including the S-300 and S-400 missile systems.

No airplane will ever get through.   The days of landing Cessnas in Red Square are over.

Even the B-52 which was designed specifically to bomb Russia can't fulfill that role anymore. Ther new mission is to stay out of Russia entirely and function as cruise missile dispensers.

/and 20 megatons is total overkill, most of the energy would just get radiated into space.  Rather than waste good plutonium on one giant bomb, it would be better used for example as 40 500 kiloton bombs, each of which would be powerful enough to level a city.

500 kilotons is 500 * 1000 * 2000 lbs of TNT-equivalent explosive power.

That's a billion pounds of TNT.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: After the shiatty job his military has done in Ukraine he should be scared shiatless of a well-armed Girl Scout or Boy Scout troop.


Or Civil War re-enactors.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: Putin is not scared of Nato. Russia has a wide range of chemical, bio and nuclear weapons at their disposal. If he wants Ukraine so badly and Nato steps in, well, Putin has options.


If the performance of their mechanized and armored battalions are any indication of performance, I would be hesitant to even attempt to launch that kind of attack. Maintaining trucks and tanks is much easier than maintaining ICBMs and chemical weapons. There's a significant possibility that those weapons would hurt the Russians as much as they'd hurt any targets.
 
