(Twitter)   China's Angels In White waste no effort containing Omicron   (twitter.com) divider line
23
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
kasmel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well that all looks entirely random.

From context it sounds like there's supposed to be a line or a queue for something and some people were cutting in line?

What I don't get is the random punching/kicking at people who are clearly out of whatever melee is taking place.

It appears that some jimmies were thoroughly ruffled.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if troubles at home keep China from help Russia destroy Ukraine then its all for the best, I guess.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They know how to deal with republicans over there.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That really needs a lot more explanation.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was under the impression everyone would be kung fu fighting.

Leaving disappointed.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Everybody Was K-


Reported.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bunch of Chinese people fighting, yet no kung fu? Where is the Sad tag?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kasmel: Well that all looks entirely random.

From context it sounds like there's supposed to be a line or a queue for something and some people were cutting in line?

What I don't get is the random punching/kicking at people who are clearly out of whatever melee is taking place.

It appears that some jimmies were thoroughly ruffled.


Point of order: jimmies get rustled, potatoes and feathers get ruffled.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah they'll be nailing people inside their homes again. Not in a good way.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Quick we need more hysteria. Step on Fark.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did anyone mention kung fu fighting yet?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"天使 投资人?  天使 投资人!?"
 
extrafancy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this before.  They take ET, don't they?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"First, do all harm."

Something apparently has been lost in translation.
 
petec
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I was under the impression everyone would be kung fu fighting.

Leaving disappointed.


there's some kick action at the :21 mark
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Did anyone mention kung fu fighting yet?


Four people. Those cats were fast as lightning.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, is Omicron just now taking off in China, or what?
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I was under the impression everyone would be kung fu fighting.

Leaving disappointed.


This. I know from the movies that every person in China is a martial arts master so I expected some serious Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon No Cuttin' in Line carnage,
 
Uzzah
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kasmel: Well that all looks entirely random.

From context it sounds like there's supposed to be a line or a queue for something and some people were cutting in line?


It's a demonstration of China's incredible breakthroughs in microscope technology.  This is actually a video of an immune response in a human bloodstream.  The things that look like ordinary people are actually COVID viruses, and the people in white are vaccine antibodies coming to beat the crap out of them.  The body is just amazing!
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not enough freedom for a Freedom Convoy™ there?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Has anyone mentioned mentioning King Fu yet?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

