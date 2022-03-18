 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Two boys, 9 and 7 years old, found alive after four weeks lost in Amazon. Parents vow to order Prime next time   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OMG those pictures of them were horrifying. They looked like concentration camp victims. Why were they nude though? Did they eat their clothes?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Discovery Channel has gone too far, this time.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: OMG those pictures of them were horrifying. They looked like concentration camp victims. Why were they nude though? Did they eat their clothes?


Damnit, I saw your post and looked at the article / pictures

/there went my 'My Side of the Mountain' quip
 
ironwolf26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
