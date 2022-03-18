 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   After a white student at a Louisiana Catholic School threw cotton balls at a black student and whipped him with his belt, he faces hate crime charges, the infinite humiliation of everyone seeing him get his ass kicked by his victim on a viral TikTok   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CPAC immediately opened up a speaking slot for him at their 2023 conference.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember with future GOP politicians just used to wear black face? Good times.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How about charging the kid with the camera, who was obviously in on it, and prepared with video recording.

I hope the hate selling school is sued into financial oblivion as well.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: How about charging the kid with the camera, who was obviously in on it, and prepared with video recording.

I hope the hate selling school is sued into financial oblivion as well.


No, no, the bishop issued a statement. That proves the Church isn't racist and had nothing to do with it at all, ever.   It's all fine now.

How dare you blame Holy Mother Church for the sins of a wayward son?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behavior learned at home.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: How about charging the kid with the camera, who was obviously in on it, and prepared with video recording.
I hope the hate selling school is sued into financial oblivion as well.


That seems harsh, from my point of view. 

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoah...slow down everybody.

I've been assured that we talking about race is the only thing that keeps racism a problem.

This was an action and he was probably just kidding.

/s
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: How about charging the kid with the camera, who was obviously in on it, and prepared with video recording.

I hope the hate selling school is sued into financial oblivion as well.


You mean the one who was standing behind a lunch table 20 feet away? I don't think he was in on it. You'd have to watch the video.
 
biyaaatci
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.


It is when it is clearly racially motivated.  The fact that you are trying to downplay it is telling.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it when the finding out happens immediately after farking around.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.


He threw cotton balls at him and whipped him as an allegory for slaves in the cotton field being whipped by their slavemasters. How is that not a hate crime? Are we supposed to search his house for his and his parents' KKK outfits before we can charge them for hate crimes?!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.


Being a racist dickhead is a hate crime.  It was clear to everyone what cotton balls and a belt whipping mean.  Now if you did it to a white person, it would be confusing.  But not when it's done to a black person.  That means it had extra meaning, besides just being a dick. That's the hate crime.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.


I'm kinda there with you. I think the fact that it went viral dictates the response.   Back in my day this would have indeed be an insta-expulsion, and if it was a Jesuit school, that would be after a detention featuring "boxing lessons" from Brother Bruiser, SJ
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.


School discipline? The kid who got kicked out due to this incident was the black kid.
So you know which side the school stands on, yet you expect this schools discipline to solve the problem?
Legal punishment is the only thing left.
 
FishSlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to Catholic school, and I would have been more afraid of that stare from Sister Mary than anything the law could do to me. And the discussion with Father Patrick where he would make me describe how the other student must have felt.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See what happens when you teach critical race theory?
No?
See what happens when you try to teach critical race theory?
Didn't try?
See what happens when you suggest teaching critical race theory?
Oh.  Well...
I still blame critical race theory.  They won't get any of my business!  Boycott!
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.


The fact you view textbook hate crimes as just kind of generally 'being a dickhead' tells us a lot about you.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine what it must be like to be a Black student in this school. This is 2022 for fark's sake. This isn't just subtle attitudes, this is hazing, and you know the dumb ahole who did it is far from the only cracker in the box. That whole school needs to be nuked from orbit just to be sure.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.


Being a racist dickhead is entirely a hate crime.

Charge the parents too for raising the lunacy.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.

He threw cotton balls at him and whipped him as an allegory for slaves in the cotton field being whipped by their slavemasters. How is that not a hate crime? Are we supposed to search his house for his and his parents' KKK outfits before we can charge them for hate crimes?!


It IS hateful, disgusting, racist, and without ANY possible explanation or defense.   It's the "crime" part I'm having trouble with.  Yes it IS under the law assault and battery.  But so is every schoolyard fight, and I am, as a former defense lawyer, opposed to the trend of criminalizing every school discipline problem.   It's a paradigm that leads to a police state, AND as study after study has shown is where the "mass incarceration pipeline" begins, and VASTLY disproportionately affects students of color.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.

He threw cotton balls at him and whipped him as an allegory for slaves in the cotton field being whipped by their slavemasters. How is that not a hate crime? Are we supposed to search his house for his and his parents' KKK outfits before we can charge them for hate crimes?!


Hate crimes are supposed to be aggravating factors in the sentencing of felonies. In the same way that attacking someone is a crime, but attacking someone over 65 is a worse crime.

This is nothing more than a kid being an asshole. He should be kicked out without delay. No question. But what he did isn't really a crime.

Otherwise, a hate crime is just a backdoor to make it illegal for certain people to assholes to other certain people. It's bullshiat.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were the white kid's mom he'd be off to military school until he graduated from High School.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.


Okay then let's charge the parents. Because they got it from somewhere.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Ker_Thwap: How about charging the kid with the camera, who was obviously in on it, and prepared with video recording.

I hope the hate selling school is sued into financial oblivion as well.

You mean the one who was standing behind a lunch table 20 feet away? I don't think he was in on it. You'd have to watch the video.


I got the vibe that several kids in the lunchroom knew it was going to happen, before it happened, and approved, until the belt boy got slammed into a wall, then they were all shocked.  Having the phone out, prepared  and recording the second the belt boy walked through the door, and approached.

Maybe you're right, he was probably just getting a spontaneous video of the far wall, panning from right to left because that's a really interesting wall.  Absolute farking coincidence.  Yeah, I'm the one who didn't watch the video.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Remember with future GOP politicians just used to wear black face? Good times.


Or Justin Trudeau...
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.


Blocking you for stupidity.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as the retaliation was justified, I feel bad that it was necessary. The bullied kid's gotta be stronger than the other one, and that's not always the case.

The fact that the bully thought this was a good idea to begin with is the problem.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suze: Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.

Blocking you for stupidity.


Imagine my horror.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Hate crimes are supposed to be aggravating factors in the sentencing of felonies. In the same way that attacking someone is a crime, but attacking someone over 65 is a worse crime.

This is nothing more than a kid being an asshole. He should be kicked out without delay. No question. But what he did isn't really a crime.

Otherwise, a hate crime is just a backdoor to make it illegal for certain people to assholes to other certain people. It's bullshiat.


Finally someone in the thread that isn't an idiot.

This is not a hate crime. It is a little punk being a dick. The black student that responded should NOT get into trouble because the reaction was under aggravating circumstances. The idiot with the cotton balls and belt should get some suspension time.

Crap like this happens every minute in every day in every school district. Kids are assholes. The response should be immediate and appropriate.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: DarkSoulNoHope: Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.

He threw cotton balls at him and whipped him as an allegory for slaves in the cotton field being whipped by their slavemasters. How is that not a hate crime? Are we supposed to search his house for his and his parents' KKK outfits before we can charge them for hate crimes?!

It IS hateful, disgusting, racist, and without ANY possible explanation or defense.   It's the "crime" part I'm having trouble with.  Yes it IS under the law assault and battery.  But so is every schoolyard fight, and I am, as a former defense lawyer, opposed to the trend of criminalizing every school discipline problem.   It's a paradigm that leads to a police state, AND as study after study has shown is where the "mass incarceration pipeline" begins, and VASTLY disproportionately affects students of color.


Yeah I'm sure charging white kids with hate crimes "vastly disproportionately affects" black kids.
As a former defense lawyer I think you would appreciate the concept of nuance.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: DarkSoulNoHope: Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.

He threw cotton balls at him and whipped him as an allegory for slaves in the cotton field being whipped by their slavemasters. How is that not a hate crime? Are we supposed to search his house for his and his parents' KKK outfits before we can charge them for hate crimes?!

Hate crimes are supposed to be aggravating factors in the sentencing of felonies. In the same way that attacking someone is a crime, but attacking someone over 65 is a worse crime.

This is nothing more than a kid being an asshole. He should be kicked out without delay. No question. But what he did isn't really a crime.

Otherwise, a hate crime is just a backdoor to make it illegal for certain people to assholes to other certain people. It's bullshiat.


It's almost as if motivation is one of the key basis for modern justice, and killing someone because you think that their race should be purged from the earth, or that the elderly are a burden on society and you're preventing nuclear war by doing it (not the US but a good example to address your strawman) is a bit different than killing your wife's side squeeze because you walked in on them cucking you.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.

School discipline? The kid who got kicked out due to this incident was the black kid.


Do you have a source for this? I don't see any mention of this in the article.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: This is not a hate crime. It is a little punk being a dick.


This is what so many people say for every hate crime. Then the crimes go unpunished, and the culture that OKs racism gets to keep oppressing minorities. This is exactly why penalties for hate crimes exist.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: CPAC immediately opened up a speaking slot for him at their 2023 conference.


a few years ago I would have assumed this was something written by The Onion.

Now?

No, he'll definitely be invited to speak at CPAC. I still hate this timeline so god damn much.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

biyaaatci: It is when it is clearly racially motivated.


Not every racist thing should be a criminal offense, even if it is a moral crime so to speak. But that said, if hassling others is a crime, then sure, hate crime city.
 
WaywardSon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Ker_Thwap: How about charging the kid with the camera, who was obviously in on it, and prepared with video recording.

I hope the hate selling school is sued into financial oblivion as well.

No, no, the bishop issued a statement. That proves the Church isn't racist and had nothing to do with it at all, ever.   It's all fine now.

How dare you blame Holy Mother Church for the sins of a wayward son?


Hey, don't drag me into this!
 
LoneIguana
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: DarkSoulNoHope: Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.

He threw cotton balls at him and whipped him as an allegory for slaves in the cotton field being whipped by their slavemasters. How is that not a hate crime? Are we supposed to search his house for his and his parents' KKK outfits before we can charge them for hate crimes?!

It IS hateful, disgusting, racist, and without ANY possible explanation or defense.   It's the "crime" part I'm having trouble with.  Yes it IS under the law assault and battery.  But so is every schoolyard fight, and I am, as a former defense lawyer, opposed to the trend of criminalizing every school discipline problem.   It's a paradigm that leads to a police state, AND as study after study has shown is where the "mass incarceration pipeline" begins, and VASTLY disproportionately affects students of color.


Let's take the obvious racism out of a minute.

You have a really messed up view if you think the law preventing school age children from abusing, harnessing, or harming other children leans to a "mass incarceration pipeline". That's just pure fear mongering bullshiat.

There is absolutely zero reason why assault by kids onto other kids shouldn't be handled with the same seriousness that we handle it as adults. I have zero fear of being harnessed at work because everyone, from the law to HR knows of consequences.

There is zero logic or reason that stopping harassment, bulling, or harming leads to some minority mass incarceration, unless you think the only consequence is 20 years the law will design is 20 years in pen.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Behavior learned at home.


Clearly our children is learning.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LoneIguana: You have a really messed up view if you think the law preventing school age children from abusing, harnessing, or harming other children leans to a "mass incarceration pipeline". That's just pure fear mongering bullshiat.


No, you're just wrong about that. Speaking as someone with two law degrees and a half dozen criminal lawyer friends.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suze: If I were the white kid's mom he'd be off to military school until he graduated from High School.


Last I heard, military academies were just as racist enabling as the churches.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: DarkSoulNoHope: Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.

He threw cotton balls at him and whipped him as an allegory for slaves in the cotton field being whipped by their slavemasters. How is that not a hate crime? Are we supposed to search his house for his and his parents' KKK outfits before we can charge them for hate crimes?!

It IS hateful, disgusting, racist, and without ANY possible explanation or defense.   It's the "crime" part I'm having trouble with.  Yes it IS under the law assault and battery.  But so is every schoolyard fight, and I am, as a former defense lawyer, opposed to the trend of criminalizing every school discipline problem.   It's a paradigm that leads to a police state, AND as study after study has shown is where the "mass incarceration pipeline" begins, and VASTLY disproportionately affects students of color.


If I understand your point correctly, I think South Park summed it up decently.

South Park hate crimes
Youtube Oz6pisUyckY
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: I love it when the finding out happens immediately after farking around.


I dunno, sometimes I like little suspense followed by a false sense of security before finding out.

"Yeah I farked around in the capitol building, but that was a year ago. I'm Scott free now! Hey what are those FBI agents doing at my door?  Obviously they aren't here to arrest me, or they would have done it a year ago. Let me go tell them to get off my property. "
 
LoneIguana
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: Magnanimous_J: Hate crimes are supposed to be aggravating factors in the sentencing of felonies. In the same way that attacking someone is a crime, but attacking someone over 65 is a worse crime.

This is nothing more than a kid being an asshole. He should be kicked out without delay. No question. But what he did isn't really a crime.

Otherwise, a hate crime is just a backdoor to make it illegal for certain people to assholes to other certain people. It's bullshiat.

Finally someone in the thread that isn't an idiot.

This is not a hate crime. It is a little punk being a dick. The black student that responded should NOT get into trouble because the reaction was under aggravating circumstances. The idiot with the cotton balls and belt should get some suspension time.

Crap like this happens every minute in every day in every school district. Kids are assholes. The response should be immediate and appropriate.


Can another adult be charged with a crime if they randomly walk up and hit me with a belt?

Yes.

Is that why I don't get hit with a belt, ever? Yes.

You seem content to let deal with horrible shiat we would never tolerate as an adult. Its a reason why children commit suicide in the face bulling. Assholes like you who just tell them to deal with it.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: It's almost as if motivation is one of the key basis for modern justice


Sure, and if the white kid had murdered the black kid after winging cotton balls at him, sure, let's throw a hate crime on there.

But what he did wasn't a crime. He was just being an asshole, as happens in every high school in the world every day.

If not for the racial aspect, this story would never have seen the light of day. You shouldn't be able to add a hate crime to a jaywalking violation.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.

He threw cotton balls at him and whipped him as an allegory for slaves in the cotton field being whipped by their slavemasters. How is that not a hate crime? Are we supposed to search his house for his and his parents' KKK outfits before we can charge them for hate crimes?!


Then you have the person filming it to put it up online to humiliate the victim and intimidate others. A critical purpose of most race-based attacks.
 
LoneIguana
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryant123: LoneIguana: You have a really messed up view if you think the law preventing school age children from abusing, harnessing, or harming other children leans to a "mass incarceration pipeline". That's just pure fear mongering bullshiat.

No, you're just wrong about that. Speaking as someone with two law degrees and a half dozen criminal lawyer friends.


And I'm one of a dozen people the State of Missouri that has read the majority of the revised statutes.

You pro bully types have no idea what you are talking about with this fear mongering.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like using the N word. Only they can do it.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Obviously this kid needs to be expelled, but a hate crime? Jesus Christ. Being a dickhead isn't a farking hate crime.


Shut up.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daddy must be so Proud of his Boys.
 
