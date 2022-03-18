 Skip to content
(MSN)   Look, getting caught lying to your parents about having a job when you're really in their basement playing video games is awkward, but it's "stony silence at the dinner table" awkward, not "shoot them both and then dismember the corpses" awkward   (msn.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Im voting this up
Wish the headline typo was corrected
Good headline and scary as shiat article with judge doing the right thing imho
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i told u i was hardcore

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Im voting this up
Wish the headline typo was corrected
Good headline and scary as shiat article with judge doing the right thing imho


It's also a repeat, FYI (as is my comment).  This is just a rehash of the story because of the conviction.  It was on Fark when the murders actually occurred:  (12032844) Wannabe SpaceX astronaut demonstrates his Dexterity

/maybe tag should be "Follow-Up"
 
extrafancy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Roblox.  Not even once.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mike (That Chapter) did a great video on this case; you should "give it a goo" if you're unfamiliar.

The Insane Lies of Chandler Halderson
Youtube Qb3uXJ4Py9Q
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My take-away? Don't name your kid Chandler.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A Wisconsin judge has sentenced a young man convicted of murdering both of his parents to life in prison without any opportunity for extended supervision.

...Sounds like he could have used some supervision.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dismembered their heads?

Dayum.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SalmonberryPie: My take-away? Don't name your kid Chandler.


Could it BE any more obvious?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When a narcissistic sociopath's lies come tumbling down around them, killing the people who see through them is always a possibility.
 
Gway
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just another bad attribute of TFG whose behavior while Potus gave license to the worst in many people. Will no one shoot the mofo?
 
