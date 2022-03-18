 Skip to content
(Irish Independent)   Burger Czar's operator in Russia refuses to close down any of the 800 restaurants, has vast selection of beetroots and cabbage on offer   (independent.ie) divider line
    United Nations, president of Restaurant Brands International, Burger King, Refugee, Russia, RBI president David Shear, joint venture, Ukraine  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Taco bell near me was using plain white cups.  Things are tough all over.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This would be a good opportunity to get rid of all those impossible burgers. Ship em to Russia.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optional
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Screw you, Burger King! This is how you repay me and Ramirez after we defended you from the damn Russians?

/wasn't worth it, man
 
phedex
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x318]


Gotta admit that feller on the right looks pretty dang good.  take off that mustard, though.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We're supposed to care about Russians not respecting trademark law now?
 
robodog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

oldernell: This would be a good opportunity to get rid of all those impossible burgers. Ship em to Russia.


Huh? AFAIK Impossible brands has had trouble expanding fast enough to keep up with demand, is there some huge store of Impossible burgers I'm unaware of?
 
robodog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phedex: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x318]

Gotta admit that feller on the right looks pretty dang good.  take off that mustard, though.


That's not mustard on the right, that's "cheese product".
 
jumac
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So Bk having the same issue Papa Johns is having.  They order the closing all BK in Russia but the owner of those BK are saying f off I am not closing.


I am starting to wonder if its the owners themself doing this of their own free will.  Or is the Russian gov putting presser one the local owner to stay open or face jail/other stuff.
 
BigMax
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Burger Czar enlisted in spetnaz and got his ass shot off near Hostomar.
 
Hauptmann
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

robodog: oldernell: This would be a good opportunity to get rid of all those impossible burgers. Ship em to Russia.

Huh? AFAIK Impossible brands has had trouble expanding fast enough to keep up with demand, is there some huge store of Impossible burgers I'm unaware of?


I like them. The veggie option at BK before the impossible patty were atrocious.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

phedex: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x318]

Gotta admit that feller on the right looks pretty dang good.  take off that mustard, though.


That's cheese.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Welcome to Burger Czar.  You will have it my way and you will like it
"When will the oppression end?"
For that you get no mustard
"Ha!  I didn't want mustard"
Here is your sandwich peasant
"Where's the beer, Burger Czar?"
Ha!  I thought you wouldn't want it either.  It is with the mustard in my vault!
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well whatever.
Have fun spending money to stay open while you have no supply.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Wait just a damned minute. Is that ketchup on that dog?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: phedex: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x318]

Gotta admit that feller on the right looks pretty dang good.  take off that mustard, though.

That's cheese.


They started out really good but then the guys in the back lost the assembly instructions or something and they descended to Circle K quality.

Their tacos were awesome.  Not stoner quality Jack in the Box but good for lunch with a side salad.

Order a side salad at BK.   They call the manager over to find it on their register screen.  "It's on this screen, down here, that tab, salad, side salad."
 
LineNoise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also agree the burger king dogs were pretty solid when they first offered them but quickly went downhill. They were crazy cheap too.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like burger king does not understand that without any burger king products in the building, the building is in fact still a food service buidlgin fully equipped and capable of cooking and serving food.

The proper noun name and product is just arbitrary whatever, relative to a room we call a kitchen.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Metaluna Mutant: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Wait just a damned minute. Is that ketchup on that dog?


Looks like we got a psychopath over here who doesn't like ketchup on hotdogs!
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PvtStash: Looks like burger king does not understand that without any burger king products in the building, the building is in fact still a food service buidlgin fully equipped and capable of cooking and serving food.

The proper noun name and product is just arbitrary whatever, relative to a room we call a kitchen.


Serving non-BK food is absolutely a violation of the franchise agreement, so if lawfulness returns to Russia they'll have voided their agreement and also be in violation of Trademark law since they no longer had the right to use the mark.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In Russia Burger King eats you.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Simple solution, pull his franchise(s) and cut the supply chain.   then he may own 800 resteraunts but he will not own any BKs.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well... They Now have plenty of Potatoes and Pickles:
Deep fry them and re-brand as Pickle & Potato King!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

robodog: PvtStash: Looks like burger king does not understand that without any burger king products in the building, the building is in fact still a food service buidlgin fully equipped and capable of cooking and serving food.

The proper noun name and product is just arbitrary whatever, relative to a room we call a kitchen.

Serving non-BK food is absolutely a violation of the franchise agreement, so if lawfulness returns to Russia they'll have voided their agreement and also be in violation of Trademark law since they no longer had the right to use the mark.


However, having the corporate office stop providing BK food and food ingredients is also a violation of the franchise agreement.  I can't see a Russian court agreeing with the US corporate office here on this sort of disagreement (even without Putin interfering).
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phedex: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x318]

Gotta admit that feller on the right looks pretty dang good.  take off that mustard, though.


There ain't no mustard on the right.  That's cheese.
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
> Burger Czar
I never thought I'd have the opportunity to post this here...
Have it Your Way
Youtube EFtU3olKhpE

/СДЕЛАЙ ПО-ВАШЕМУ
 
The Third Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess all those Burger Kings will have to go rogue, like this one in Pittsburgh did with some amusing consequences:

https://www.cracked.com/article_28014_the-crazy-story-fake-burger-king-in-pittsburgh.html
 
