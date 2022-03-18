 Skip to content
(Radio Free Europe)   Bulgaria to ten Russian Diplomats: GTFO. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania to ten other Russian diplomats: You GTFO too   (rferl.org) divider line
•       •       •

Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Russian diplomacy" is the new "Chinese democracy."
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When you've lost Bulgaria...
 
alienated
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They'll hopefully dig into their mobile phone records and find out who was working for them as well.
 
Lonestar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Any farkers in that group?

"have directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."

The troll accounts from 2006 are almost all gone. Wonder what is happening there... are they being kicked out of Fark? No farkied troll account in the last day or so in Ukraine or war threads.

Have they been called out? Perhaps Fark isn't that important now.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm sorry guys I'm pretty sure Bulgaria is a fictional country from Harry Potter 4

insidethemagic.net
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lonestar: No farkied troll account in the last day or so in Ukraine or war threads.



I don't think you've been in the right threads...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: "Russian diplomacy" is the new "Chinese democracy."


"Russian Diplomacy" has been "Bombing maternity wards" for a while now.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lonestar: Any farkers in that group?

"have directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."

The troll accounts from 2006 are almost all gone. Wonder what is happening there... are they being kicked out of Fark? No farkied troll account in the last day or so in Ukraine or war threads.

Have they been called out? Perhaps Fark isn't that important now.


Drew put new cover sheets on the TPS reports. Mods just haven't had the time to log in their alts this week.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

alienated: They'll hopefully dig into their mobile phone records and find out who was working for them as well.


A good spy is using a cheap one-time-use burner to talk to their handler, who is on another one-time-use cheap burner, if they have to use a phone to communicate with each other at all (and the phone numbers were exchanged via dead-drops).
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lonestar: Any farkers in that group?

"have directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."

The troll accounts from 2006 are almost all gone. Wonder what is happening there... are they being kicked out of Fark? No farkied troll account in the last day or so in Ukraine or war threads.

Have they been called out? Perhaps Fark isn't that important now.


I haven't had any sms spam in weeks.  I was getting about 50 a day at one point
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Lonestar: Any farkers in that group?

"have directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."

The troll accounts from 2006 are almost all gone. Wonder what is happening there... are they being kicked out of Fark? No farkied troll account in the last day or so in Ukraine or war threads.

Have they been called out? Perhaps Fark isn't that important now.

Drew put new cover sheets on the TPS reports. Mods just haven't had the time to log in their alts this week.


They've all had to get second jobs with the devaluation of the ruble. Being a Russian stooge moderator doesn't pay what it used to.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lonestar: Any farkers in that group?

"have directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."

The troll accounts from 2006 are almost all gone. Wonder what is happening there... are they being kicked out of Fark? No farkied troll account in the last day or so in Ukraine or war threads.

Have they been called out? Perhaps Fark isn't that important now.


Fark user image
 
ace in your face
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm still in "revoke all visas" camp. Russians need to head back to Russia and overthrow this shiat. Otherwise they can just keep living in Russia.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lonestar: Any farkers in that group?

"have directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."

The troll accounts from 2006 are almost all gone. Wonder what is happening there... are they being kicked out of Fark? No farkied troll account in the last day or so in Ukraine or war threads.

Have they been called out? Perhaps Fark isn't that important now.


Maybe they were Russian Generals?
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: "Russian diplomacy" is the new "Chinese democracy."


At least Guns 'n' Roses are getting back together.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nigel Tufnel: We're very big in Bulgaria, and wassisname, the other garia.

David: Hungaria.

Nigel: Yeah, whoever.

Derek Smalls: I can't think of anyone who's benefited more from the death of Communism than us.

Nigel: Oh, maybe the people who actually live in the Communist countries.

Derek: Oh yeah, hadn't thought of that. I bet you're right.

Nigel: Yeah, on the other hand, each of us just bought out own soccer team. How many Hungarias can say that, eh?
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: Lonestar: Any farkers in that group?

"have directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."

The troll accounts from 2006 are almost all gone. Wonder what is happening there... are they being kicked out of Fark? No farkied troll account in the last day or so in Ukraine or war threads.

Have they been called out? Perhaps Fark isn't that important now.

Maybe they were Russian Generals?


I'm betting geoblocked, either by Fark, or by a backbone ISP between Russia and Fark's ISP.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: Lonestar: Any farkers in that group?

"have directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."

The troll accounts from 2006 are almost all gone. Wonder what is happening there... are they being kicked out of Fark? No farkied troll account in the last day or so in Ukraine or war threads.

Have they been called out? Perhaps Fark isn't that important now.

Maybe they were Russian Generals?


They're dead Jim.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TWX: Mad-n-FL: Lonestar: Any farkers in that group?

"have directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."

The troll accounts from 2006 are almost all gone. Wonder what is happening there... are they being kicked out of Fark? No farkied troll account in the last day or so in Ukraine or war threads.

Have they been called out? Perhaps Fark isn't that important now.

Maybe they were Russian Generals?

I'm betting geoblocked, either by Fark, or by a backbone ISP between Russia and Fark's ISP.


Possibly you are getting geoblocked by Comrade Putin (he doesn't like the serfs communicating outside his empire).
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: TWX: Mad-n-FL: Lonestar: Any farkers in that group?

"have directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."

The troll accounts from 2006 are almost all gone. Wonder what is happening there... are they being kicked out of Fark? No farkied troll account in the last day or so in Ukraine or war threads.

Have they been called out? Perhaps Fark isn't that important now.

Maybe they were Russian Generals?

I'm betting geoblocked, either by Fark, or by a backbone ISP between Russia and Fark's ISP.

Possibly you are getting geoblocked by Comrade Putin (he doesn't like the serfs communicating outside his empire).


Or the paychecks aren't reliable and/or aren't going as far for some reason...
 
Lonestar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Lonestar: No farkied troll account in the last day or so in Ukraine or war threads.


I don't think you've been in the right threads...


Or perhaps ALL OF THEM put me on Ignore at the same time... humm hummmmm,

They really hate it when you call them out.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: alienated: They'll hopefully dig into their mobile phone records and find out who was working for them as well.

A good spy is using a cheap one-time-use burner to talk to their handler, who is on another one-time-use cheap burner, if they have to use a phone to communicate with each other at all (and the phone numbers were exchanged via dead-drops).


Nah.  If NSA is vacuuming up all of the data that it can then a one-time-use phone is too much an outlier.

If I was going to use public communications, I'd go text-based and have it worked in to a company that does embedded controllers that use encrypted non-voice data, things like fire alarm monitoring systems, security alarm monitors, and other SCADA devices that talk a lot and their talking changes value enough to hide the communications in the rest of the noise.  Set up a device in the building that looks like a SCADA device for say, the HVAC system, and have it just constantly stream legitimate data or what looks legitimate (albeit encrypted) to a central control server that is actually doing SCADA stuff for many legitimate endpoints, and then set up another such station somewhere else similarly doing faux-SCADA stuff.

Could even go so far as to use something like bluetooth between the faux-SCADA devices and a personal device in the hands of the spies, such that the spy does not have to physically go into the boiler room or other engineering space, just has to be within range of the faux-SCADA device.  That might even allow the faux-SCADA device to be in a public place if that's desired, some place electronically noisy enough that it both be hard to snoop on their communications and wouldn't be at their homes, being some place that many other people have a legitimate reason to be there.  Think in a train station or some other public building.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: ClavellBCMI: alienated: They'll hopefully dig into their mobile phone records and find out who was working for them as well.

A good spy is using a cheap one-time-use burner to talk to their handler, who is on another one-time-use cheap burner, if they have to use a phone to communicate with each other at all (and the phone numbers were exchanged via dead-drops).

Nah.  If NSA is vacuuming up all of the data that it can then a one-time-use phone is too much an outlier.

If I was going to use public communications, I'd go text-based and have it worked in to a company that does embedded controllers that use encrypted non-voice data, things like fire alarm monitoring systems, security alarm monitors, and other SCADA devices that talk a lot and their talking changes value enough to hide the communications in the rest of the noise.  Set up a device in the building that looks like a SCADA device for say, the HVAC system, and have it just constantly stream legitimate data or what looks legitimate (albeit encrypted) to a central control server that is actually doing SCADA stuff for many legitimate endpoints, and then set up another such station somewhere else similarly doing faux-SCADA stuff.

Could even go so far as to use something like bluetooth between the faux-SCADA devices and a personal device in the hands of the spies, such that the spy does not have to physically go into the boiler room or other engineering space, just has to be within range of the faux-SCADA device.  That might even allow the faux-SCADA device to be in a public place if that's desired, some place electronically noisy enough that it both be hard to snoop on their communications and wouldn't be at their homes, being some place that many other people have a legitimate reason to be there.  Think in a train station or some other public building.


It's way easier than that.

Encode the data in the less significant bits of images, as you post memes on Instagram or whatever.

Hell, you could probably even make up a code where the font, type of animal, placement, etc are all significant
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lonestar: Any farkers in that group?

"have directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."

The troll accounts from 2006 are almost all gone. Wonder what is happening there... are they being kicked out of Fark? No farkied troll account in the last day or so in Ukraine or war threads.

Have they been called out? Perhaps Fark isn't that important now.


Fark never was.
 
alienated
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: alienated: They'll hopefully dig into their mobile phone records and find out who was working for them as well.

A good spy is using a cheap one-time-use burner to talk to their handler, who is on another one-time-use cheap burner, if they have to use a phone to communicate with each other at all (and the phone numbers were exchanged via dead-drops).


They can still track every single mobile. It takes time , but the tech is there.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I'm sorry guys I'm pretty sure Bulgaria is a fictional country from Harry Potter 4

[insidethemagic.net image 630x250]


Fark user image


Oh it's real alright.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Oneiros: TWX: ClavellBCMI: alienated: They'll hopefully dig into their mobile phone records and find out who was working for them as well.

A good spy is using a cheap one-time-use burner to talk to their handler, who is on another one-time-use cheap burner, if they have to use a phone to communicate with each other at all (and the phone numbers were exchanged via dead-drops).

Nah.  If NSA is vacuuming up all of the data that it can then a one-time-use phone is too much an outlier.

If I was going to use public communications, I'd go text-based and have it worked in to a company that does embedded controllers that use encrypted non-voice data, things like fire alarm monitoring systems, security alarm monitors, and other SCADA devices that talk a lot and their talking changes value enough to hide the communications in the rest of the noise.  Set up a device in the building that looks like a SCADA device for say, the HVAC system, and have it just constantly stream legitimate data or what looks legitimate (albeit encrypted) to a central control server that is actually doing SCADA stuff for many legitimate endpoints, and then set up another such station somewhere else similarly doing faux-SCADA stuff.

Could even go so far as to use something like bluetooth between the faux-SCADA devices and a personal device in the hands of the spies, such that the spy does not have to physically go into the boiler room or other engineering space, just has to be within range of the faux-SCADA device.  That might even allow the faux-SCADA device to be in a public place if that's desired, some place electronically noisy enough that it both be hard to snoop on their communications and wouldn't be at their homes, being some place that many other people have a legitimate reason to be there.  Think in a train station or some other public building.

It's way easier than that.

Encode the data in the less significant bits of images, as you post memes on Instagram or whatever.

Hell, you could probably ...


I expect that the NSA is able to compare known popular images of memes versus newly introduced versions.  Though I suppose the multicast nature of the meme image, in the sense that potentially thousands of people might download it, might reduce the chances of the intended recipient actually being discovered even if it's realized that data was hidden through steganography.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

macadamnut: moothemagiccow: I'm sorry guys I'm pretty sure Bulgaria is a fictional country from Harry Potter 4

[insidethemagic.net image 630x250]

[Fark user image 850x479]

Oh it's real alright.


pa1.narvii.com
 
