(MSN)   Putin's Forces 'Frozen' In Ukraine, Struggling To Feed Their Troops, Running Out Of Fuel, Ammunition: Pentagon   (msn.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Shiat son, thats cheap compared to out here!
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tintar: [Fark user image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: tintar: [Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 750x601]


it... was supposed to be a joke about why Russian tanks are out of gas, but even I don't think it worked nas intended. ah well.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

raerae1980: tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Shiat son, thats cheap compared to out here!


last night I think we paid 4.39 for regular, which was still 20-30c cheaper than anywhere else near us?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So we're saying Putin really should've thought to "Let it go."
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Worst Spring Break ever for the Russian conscripts.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They've fallen victim to the classic blunder!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But I was assured that Russia had strategically surrounded the Ukrainians, Kyiv would be without supplies, and all hope was lost.

DOOMED
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tintar: gunga galunga: tintar: [Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 750x601]

it... was supposed to be a joke about why Russian tanks are out of gas, but even I don't think it worked nas intended. ah well.


Here's the lesson learned.

Using an image or meme that would seem right at home in any mouth-breathing, "Let's go, Brandon"-screaming Trumphumper's social media timeline, and using it without any additional commentary or context, will be seen as...
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tintar: raerae1980: tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Shiat son, thats cheap compared to out here!

last night I think we paid 4.39 for regular, which was still 20-30c cheaper than anywhere else near us?


Its over $6 here.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

raerae1980: tintar: raerae1980: tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Shiat son, thats cheap compared to out here!

last night I think we paid 4.39 for regular, which was still 20-30c cheaper than anywhere else near us?

Its over $6 here.


Yes, but you'll fall off into the Pacific soon after the riots and mudslides this Spring. At least you have something to look forward to :)
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: tintar: gunga galunga: tintar: [Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 750x601]

it... was supposed to be a joke about why Russian tanks are out of gas, but even I don't think it worked nas intended. ah well.

Here's the lesson learned.

Using an image or meme that would seem right at home in any mouth-breathing, "Let's go, Brandon"-screaming Trumphumper's social media timeline, and using it without any additional commentary or context, will be seen as...


ugh, yeah. even before your comment, I was already hoping someone would call me out on it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tintar: ["I did that"]


Now that gas is dropping back down, there's a lot of sad right-wingers out there wishing the adhesive on the back of those stickers wasn't so strong.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tintar: gunga galunga: tintar: gunga galunga: tintar: [Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 750x601]

it... was supposed to be a joke about why Russian tanks are out of gas, but even I don't think it worked nas intended. ah well.

Here's the lesson learned.

Using an image or meme that would seem right at home in any mouth-breathing, "Let's go, Brandon"-screaming Trumphumper's social media timeline, and using it without any additional commentary or context, will be seen as...

ugh, yeah. even before your comment, I was already hoping someone would call me out on it.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Where is "supreme" 91 octane?
 
Alebak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]


I've heard stories of people hiding razor blades under the stickers to hurt people who try to scrape the sticker off without paying close attention.

Not sure how true that is but it scans with that crowd.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: But I was assured that Russia had strategically surrounded the Ukrainians, Kyiv would be without supplies, and all hope was lost.

DOOMED


Dude, Two Weeks.  Study it out
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

raerae1980: tintar: raerae1980: tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Shiat son, thats cheap compared to out here!

last night I think we paid 4.39 for regular, which was still 20-30c cheaper than anywhere else near us?

Its over $6 here.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
While this makes for some great feel-good propaganda, I'm not going to get all giddy about Russia "losing" anything so long as civilians are getting killed by the hundreds and the Russians are starting to hit cities further and further into the west of the country.
 
wage0048
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe they can eat their officers.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

syrynxx: They've fallen victim to the classic blunder!


Minard just needs to flip his map over at this point

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: tintar: gunga galunga: tintar: [Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 750x601]

it... was supposed to be a joke about why Russian tanks are out of gas, but even I don't think it worked nas intended. ah well.

Here's the lesson learned.

Using an image or meme that would seem right at home in any mouth-breathing, "Let's go, Brandon"-screaming Trumphumper's social media timeline, and using it without any additional commentary or context, will be seen as...


Maybe photoshop one of those silly little stickers pointing at a Russian tank that's out of gas.  I'd do it but I'm lazy and horrible at photoshop.  And it still probably wouldn't be funny.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: raerae1980: tintar: raerae1980: tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Shiat son, thats cheap compared to out here!

last night I think we paid 4.39 for regular, which was still 20-30c cheaper than anywhere else near us?

Its over $6 here.

[i.imgflip.com image 559x446]


Great. I read it in his voice.

/mostly Takahata101's voice thanks to DBZ Abridged
//"POWER LEVELS ARE BULLSHIAT!!"
 
Cheron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Saw on OAN this morning that it was all over but for Ukraine signing unconditional surrender on the deck of the Missouri.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alebak: tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]

I've heard stories of people hiding razor blades under the stickers to hurt people who try to scrape the sticker off without paying close attention.

Not sure how true that is but it scans with that crowd.


I heard those razor bladed were full of fentanyl so they can hook you on the drugs.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: So we're saying Putin really should've thought to "Let it go."


Putin's generals were given lots of money over the last decade, looked at each other, and said "Do you want to build a strawman?"
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: tintar: ["I did that"]

Now that gas is dropping back down, there's a lot of sad right-wingers out there wishing the adhesive on the back of those stickers wasn't so strong.


I tried to pull one off a pump the other day.  That's some strong stuff.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You're doing great, honey.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: tintar: raerae1980: tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Shiat son, thats cheap compared to out here!

last night I think we paid 4.39 for regular, which was still 20-30c cheaper than anywhere else near us?

Its over $6 here.

Yes, but you'll fall off into the Pacific soon after the riots and mudslides this Spring. At least you have something to look forward to :)


You get much better mileage on any car going downhill.
 
phedex
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Alebak: tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]

I've heard stories of people hiding razor blades under the stickers to hurt people who try to scrape the sticker off without paying close attention.

Not sure how true that is but it scans with that crowd.


I have probably pulled 20 of those off here in indiana.  Get the gas pumping, use the edge of the credit card to scrape it off, throw it in the trash.  It does seem that the gas stations are being more proactive now and taking them off, because not seeing many recently.

  I'd like to spend at least 5 minutes of my day just pumping gas without being reminded of stupid political things, please and thanks.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Read the full report at Newsweek."  Why not just link the Newsweek article, subby?

Is DailyBolder the new RawStory?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I want a transition to electric cars, so we're no longer beholden to oil interests, both and home and abroad.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I want a transition to electric cars, so we're no longer beholden to oil interests, both and at home and abroad.


Oops.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: tintar: raerae1980: tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Shiat son, thats cheap compared to out here!

last night I think we paid 4.39 for regular, which was still 20-30c cheaper than anywhere else near us?

Its over $6 here.

Yes, but you'll fall off into the Pacific soon after the riots and mudslides this Spring. At least you have something to look forward to :)


Ha!  Well, when you put it that way....😋
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We should send relief convoys.

Food and transportation to a neutral country for their weapons and ammunition.

Or, a counteroffensive.
 
Pilikia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tintar: [Fark user image 425x318]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Alebak: tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]

I've heard stories of people hiding razor blades under the stickers to hurt people who try to scrape the sticker off without paying close attention.

Not sure how true that is but it scans with that crowd.

I heard those razor bladed were full of fentanyl so they can hook you on the drugs.


I heard if you chug gasoline and Mentos together it'll cure COVID.
 
The Brains
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Putin should just let it go
FROZEN | Let It Go Sing-along | Official Disney UK
Youtube L0MK7qz13bU
 
Two16
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seems that NATO has no real worries about an attack by conventional Russian forces. Maybe botching their war so badly was all part of Putin's master plan to push back NATO.

"It's cool guys, I mean look at us. LOOK"
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: gunga galunga: tintar: gunga galunga: tintar: [Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 750x601]

it... was supposed to be a joke about why Russian tanks are out of gas, but even I don't think it worked nas intended. ah well.

Here's the lesson learned.

Using an image or meme that would seem right at home in any mouth-breathing, "Let's go, Brandon"-screaming Trumphumper's social media timeline, and using it without any additional commentary or context, will be seen as...

Maybe photoshop one of those silly little stickers pointing at a Russian tank that's out of gas.  I'd do it but I'm lazy and horrible at photoshop.  And it still probably wouldn't be funny.


Here you go. Tintar really farked up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Russians are getting their asses beat and the Republicans keep insisting that Ukraine should surrender.
 
i state your name
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Where is "supreme" 91 octane?


I'll do you one better, who is "supreme" 91 octane?
 
whtriced
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tintar: [Fark user image 425x318]


I derp that.
 
Yakk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Day 22 of a 2 day war is always rough on the invaders.

I still have no idea of what is going to happen, I guess we hope the Russians lose the logistics war before all the cities are rubble.
 
patrick767
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Alebak: tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]

I've heard stories of people hiding razor blades under the stickers to hurt people who try to scrape the sticker off without paying close attention.

Not sure how true that is but it scans with that crowd.

I heard those razor bladed were full of fentanyl so they can hook you on the drugs.


Then they stick a piece of Halloween candy with a razor and more fentanyl to the sticker so you'll be tempted to eat that while you scrape off the drugged, razor bladed sticker!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phedex: Alebak: tintar: [Fark user image image 425x318]

I've heard stories of people hiding razor blades under the stickers to hurt people who try to scrape the sticker off without paying close attention.

Not sure how true that is but it scans with that crowd.

I have probably pulled 20 of those off here in indiana.  Get the gas pumping, use the edge of the credit card to scrape it off, throw it in the trash.  It does seem that the gas stations are being more proactive now and taking them off, because not seeing many recently.

  I'd like to spend at least 5 minutes of my day just pumping gas without being reminded of stupid political things, please and thanks.


ugh, it was already bad enough that the touchscreens now blare unstoppable unmuteable ads before, during, and after pumping. if I'm paying for their gas, then at the very least they should give me a discount for their forced invasive stupid ads.

no pump stickers around here, altho' I did see a let's go brandon one stuck to... a bar napkin caddy at one of our usual bars? I imagine by one of their customers. and it was gone a few days later, so.
 
