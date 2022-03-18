 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   There are attempts being made to reduce the power of religious authorities in Israel. This is not a repeat from 33 AD   (apnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Judaism, Israel, chief rabbinate, country's powerful religious establishment, pair of reforms, Halakha, Israel's new government, religious leaders  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Mar 2022 at 6:08 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A good, neutral article that explains the situation.

How rare.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
meh. who cares?

let me know when there are attempts being made to reduce Israel's illegal and immoral subjugation of the Palestinians.

discussing bullshiat like this here normalizes and cosigns their unconscionable abuses.

/bds
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're no better than the mullahs in Iran.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: They're no better than the mullahs in Iran.


Damn fundy Abrahamics.  Nothing but trouble, the lot of 'em.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The US should give that a try.
 
trueaustinite
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, to be accurate, the figure subby is likely referring to was definitely NOT a religious authority at the time and it was, in fact, the prominent religious authorities who wanted that figure to be un-alived.

But it is a good joke, so there's that.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Israeli Rabbinate

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

trueaustinite: Well, to be accurate, the figure subby is likely referring to was definitely NOT a religious authority at the time and it was, in fact, the prominent religious authorities who wanted that figure to be un-alived.

But it is a good joke, so there's that.


If you'll recall, that figure had rather disparaging things to say about the religious authorities at the time, up to and including wrecking some tables...
 
Monocultured
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The last gasp of the Netanyahu era is a whimper, how appropriate. Bennett is little better though, he's diet-Bibi in that he realizes the establishment can't continue without drawing in secular support, but is still more right-wing than almost any American politician.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: If you'll recall, that figure had rather disparaging things to say about the religious authorities at the time, up to and including wrecking some tables...


And that whole scene in the Christian Bible makes NO sense from a Jewish standpoint.

On certain holidays, pilgrims went to the Temple and sacrificed animals. It would have been a PITA to bring animals all the way from bumbark Judea to Jerusalem, so people sold animals right at the Temple. It was a market. People could buy and sell animals. And the money changers were there to convert currencies into the shekel, which was used to pay the Temple tax.

And there was nothing wrong with any of this. In a Jewish context, the actions of Jesus look like a demented lunatic.

CSJB.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Herr Fark, ze Jews are trying to reform zemselves! Only ze headline can Fark zem! To zee enflammehelmobile!
 
CCNP
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bostonguy: JTtheCajun: If you'll recall, that figure had rather disparaging things to say about the religious authorities at the time, up to and including wrecking some tables...

And that whole scene in the Christian Bible makes NO sense from a Jewish standpoint.

On certain holidays, pilgrims went to the Temple and sacrificed animals. It would have been a PITA to bring animals all the way from bumbark Judea to Jerusalem, so people sold animals right at the Temple. It was a market. People could buy and sell animals. And the money changers were there to convert currencies into the shekel, which was used to pay the Temple tax.

And there was nothing wrong with any of this. In a Jewish context, the actions of Jesus look like a demented lunatic.

CSJB.


I am not sure PETA would have approved of the animal sacrifices.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.