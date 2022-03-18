 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Apparently propaganda works well in Russia: There's a wild pro-war festival now taking place in the country with happy flag-waving citizens   (news.com.au) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Trump's speech be carried live?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: Will Trump's speech be carried live?


Even Putin's wasn't carried "live"
Also, while immediately my mind went to the Nuremberg Rallies, there are also a high proportion of people who are all "DoN't BlAmE rUsSiAnS fOr PuTiN's WaR!" and, to be blunt, there are a high percentage of Russians that share the blame right now as well.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is Kid Rock there?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If those 130,000 people at the concert are given guns and sent to the front, I'll worry about it. Until then... whatever.

Remember we have out own pro war idiots...

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a sorry spectacle.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Instead of Trump becoming Putin, Putin became Trump.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: What a sorry spectacle.

[Fark user image image 425x515]

Instead of Trump becoming Putin, Putin became Trump.


Everything Trump touches, dies.

Maybe it was worth 4 years of him as POTUS if it ultimately brings down the Russian mafia state.
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
a.abcnews.go.comView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Picture of the party

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stop trying to target sanctions to oligarchs. Why should civilians only suffer on the Ukrainian side? Crank sanctions to 11. I don't give a fark if they have to riot over food and their hospitals end up having to boil and reuse syringes.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How many of those thousands of people are willing to grab a rifle and head down to Ukraine to fight?  Just asking.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm a little surprised Tucker didn't fly over to MC this event.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Propaganda works everywhere, we did the same flag waving bs when we invaded Iraq and Afghanistan after we were attacked by Saudi Arabians.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Squid_for_Brains: What a sorry spectacle.

[Fark user image image 425x515]

Instead of Trump becoming Putin, Putin became Trump.

Everything Trump touches, dies.

Maybe it was worth 4 years of him as POTUS if it ultimately brings down the Russian mafia state.


Depends on how long the ripples of both carry.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Will Tucker Carlson be the MC?
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mukster: [Fark user image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


bleedingcool.comView Full Size
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't feel too much hostility towards the average Russian, TBH.  For an entire generation their media sphere has pretty much been the equivalent of OAN, Newsmax, and FoxNews on every channel, and we've seen what effect that has on a lot of Americans who still have access to lots of better sources of information.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Western countries are ramping up their criticism of Vladimir Putin, with six countries now accusing the Russian President of war crimes."


Send in UN humanitarian aid convoys. Right into Ukraine's cities. Dare Russia to shell them. If they do, strip their Permanent Seat.

Fark, the UN is being so goddamned spineless.
 
ashenshard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Stop trying to target sanctions to oligarchs. Why should civilians only suffer on the Ukrainian side? Crank sanctions to 11. I don't give a fark if they have to riot over food and their hospitals end up having to boil and reuse syringes.


Yeah, is doesn't matter how bad their leaders are, wishing suffering on the poor is not a good look.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: I can't feel too much hostility towards the average Russian, TBH.  For an entire generation their media sphere has pretty much been the equivalent of OAN, Newsmax, and FoxNews on every channel, and we've seen what effect that has on a lot of Americans who still have access to lots of better sources of information.


I don't feel too much hostility to a tumor; it also can't think for itself. It does what it is programmed to do.

You still need to excise it.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: I'm a little surprised Tucker didn't fly over to MC this event.


Shakes fist.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

runwiz: How many of those thousands of people are willing to grab a rifle and head down to Ukraine to fight?  Just asking.


A lot of them are students who were shoved into buses to fill the stadium.  Many of them don't want to be there any more than the conscripts want to be in Ukraine.  And 90% of the teenagers in the audience are looking at the whole thing cynically, I guarantee, it's what teenagers do.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
billboard.comView Full Size


So is Oleg Gazmanov better or worse than sh*tbag Darrell Worley?

I mean quality of music wise.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Off to the front line you go
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Free Putin Concert!

Who's puttin' on a concert?

Putin!

YES BUT WHO IS PUTTING IT ON?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Icarus_Rising: I can't feel too much hostility towards the average Russian, TBH.  For an entire generation their media sphere has pretty much been the equivalent of OAN, Newsmax, and FoxNews on every channel, and we've seen what effect that has on a lot of Americans who still have access to lots of better sources of information.

I don't feel too much hostility to a tumor; it also can't think for itself. It does what it is programmed to do.

You still need to excise it.


Clarifying my point - that doesn't carry to everyone, of course. Just those who are clearly beyond reproach at this point.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You can't propaganda your way out of an empty grocery aisle
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: I can't feel too much hostility towards the average Russian, TBH.  For an entire generation their media sphere has pretty much been the equivalent of OAN, Newsmax, and FoxNews on every channel, and we've seen what effect that has on a lot of Americans who still have access to lots of better sources of information.


Note: I'm not pulling an Omar, here. Sanctions on the entire Russian economy are needed, and the tighter the squeeze on the general population, the harder it will be for Putin to keep going.

I'm just saying that I understand how they got where they are, that's all.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What is Putin's affinity for the Dumbass area of Ukraine?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Riomp300: Off to the front line you go
[Fark user image 425x287]


Oooof.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're all just there because The Decemberists are playing.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Riomp300: Off to the front line you go
[Fark user image 425x287]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Oh my God, why did we have to be born Russian?!?"
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: runwiz: How many of those thousands of people are willing to grab a rifle and head down to Ukraine to fight?  Just asking.

A lot of them are students who were shoved into buses to fill the stadium.  Many of them don't want to be there any more than the conscripts want to be in Ukraine.  And 90% of the teenagers in the audience are looking at the whole thing cynically, I guarantee, it's what teenagers do.


Especially after the weird mishaps outlined in the article
 
