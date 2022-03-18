 Skip to content
(NBC Washington) Well, this guy's probably not going to get very good reviews on RateMyProfessor.com (nbcwashington.com)
39
    More: Dumbass, Final examination, David A. Berkovitz, University, assistant professor, Education, unnamed defendants of copyright infringement, Chapman University, final exams  
•       •       •

39 Comments     (+0 »)
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The students he's suing are getting a good business lesson either way.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess he smells money because the college should have no trouble expelling those involved.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One of those guys who wrote his final and midterm back in the 80's and never changes anything but the order of the questions I'm betting
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The dog told him to do it.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Besides the copyright bullshiat there's no reason to be against this other than wanting to hinder people's studying.
 
sleze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was really close friends with my advisor during grad school and he basically said that coming up with good questions or programming assignments (this was computer science) that are unique and not already posted online AND are relevant to the course work is getting harder and harder.  So posting them online is a total dick move.

That being said, all the fraternities on campus had copies of every test and assignment from every subject from seemingly the beginning of time.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are all class materials protected by copyright?  Is there a rule prohibiting the publication of course materials?  Was the answer key posted online?

If not, eat a big bag of shiat, Professor Butthurt.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: [Fark user image 850x850]


Beat me to it.


/tiny fist, bla bla
//we old
 
BigMax
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
David Berkovitz?  His dog probably told him to sue.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is John Eastman involved with the filing? If so the student may not as have much concern if his writing for TFG is a guide.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sleze: I was really close friends with my advisor during grad school and he basically said that coming up with good questions or programming assignments (this was computer science) that are unique and not already posted online AND are relevant to the course work is getting harder and harder.  So posting them online is a total dick move.

That being said, all the fraternities on campus had copies of every test and assignment from every subject from seemingly the beginning of time.


Seriously, what's wrong with questions being posted online? Are they worried about students studying those questions and then passing their exams because that's the whole point of the class.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Which students are you suing, Professor?

All of them. Until the perpetrator steps forward.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
LOL. I never saw an exam with a copyright notice in college.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's an unorthodox scheme that instructors look upon quite unfavorably.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: sleze: I was really close friends with my advisor during grad school and he basically said that coming up with good questions or programming assignments (this was computer science) that are unique and not already posted online AND are relevant to the course work is getting harder and harder.  So posting them online is a total dick move.

That being said, all the fraternities on campus had copies of every test and assignment from every subject from seemingly the beginning of time.

Seriously, what's wrong with questions being posted online? Are they worried about students studying those questions and then passing their exams because that's the whole point of the class.


The whole point of the class is to teach all the material so the students can answer any relevant question from the material, not just memorize a limited selection of answers without comprehending the subject matter.
 
Katwang
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not sure how he'd have standing - seems like any proprietary rights in the course content would be with the University.

If it was a Public University he'd have 0 standing, not sure how it'd work at a Private University.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
BoldMoveCotton.peeEnnGee
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Russ1642: sleze: I was really close friends with my advisor during grad school and he basically said that coming up with good questions or programming assignments (this was computer science) that are unique and not already posted online AND are relevant to the course work is getting harder and harder.  So posting them online is a total dick move.

That being said, all the fraternities on campus had copies of every test and assignment from every subject from seemingly the beginning of time.

Seriously, what's wrong with questions being posted online? Are they worried about students studying those questions and then passing their exams because that's the whole point of the class.

The whole point of the class is to teach all the material so the students can answer any relevant question from the material, not just memorize a limited selection of answers without comprehending the subject matter.


If the question set is that limited then it's the instructor's fault. Entirely.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Russ1642: sleze: I was really close friends with my advisor during grad school and he basically said that coming up with good questions or programming assignments (this was computer science) that are unique and not already posted online AND are relevant to the course work is getting harder and harder.  So posting them online is a total dick move.

That being said, all the fraternities on campus had copies of every test and assignment from every subject from seemingly the beginning of time.

Seriously, what's wrong with questions being posted online? Are they worried about students studying those questions and then passing their exams because that's the whole point of the class.

The whole point of the class is to teach all the material so the students can answer any relevant question from the material, not just memorize a limited selection of answers without comprehending the subject matter.


thought the point was to get a good grade?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Actually, if he has a copyright on the questions, I doubt he could claim copyright on the answers. They should just post the answers. Unless the test is TRUE/FALSE. If it was multiple choice, would he have copyright on the wrong answers?
 
RailProf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: Are all class materials protected by copyright?  Is there a rule prohibiting the publication of course materials?  Was the answer key posted online?


Yes absolutely.
And probably yes, depending on the exact rules of the university and the laws of the state.
Dunno.

Best story I heard was an old prof I had who was notorious for recycling exams. Some even had the previous term date on them. For a final exam he told no one but secretly changed the questions very slightly, just a few key numbers and terms altered. If you memorized the old exam, you'd go through and mark everything wrong. If you used the old exam to study from, you'd notice the small changes and do pretty well.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The exam was actually about copyright law and everyone that laughed at the teacher's lawsuit announcement got an 'A'
 
Wasteland
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: Are all class materials protected by copyright?  Is there a rule prohibiting the publication of course materials?  Was the answer key posted online?

If not, eat a big bag of shiat, Professor Butthurt.


It's going to get interesting, if someone brings up whether those course materials ultimately belong to the school rather than the professor.  Apparently, a lot of how American academia handles work product questions has more to do with tradition than any actual laws.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Boojum2k: Russ1642: sleze: I was really close friends with my advisor during grad school and he basically said that coming up with good questions or programming assignments (this was computer science) that are unique and not already posted online AND are relevant to the course work is getting harder and harder.  So posting them online is a total dick move.

That being said, all the fraternities on campus had copies of every test and assignment from every subject from seemingly the beginning of time.

Seriously, what's wrong with questions being posted online? Are they worried about students studying those questions and then passing their exams because that's the whole point of the class.

The whole point of the class is to teach all the material so the students can answer any relevant question from the material, not just memorize a limited selection of answers without comprehending the subject matter.

If the question set is that limited then it's the instructor's fault. Entirely.


Your expectation is that every test that is developed to test knowledge should be used once and then thrown away?
 
RailProf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: Not sure how he'd have standing - seems like any proprietary rights in the course content would be with the University.

If it was a Public University he'd have 0 standing, not sure how it'd work at a Private University.


Truthfully it depends. The "ownership" of course materials varies by state and university. Even public universities generally give ownership rights to the individual faculty member. But this varies drastically, especially in online courses.
 
clborgia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Actually, if he has a copyright on the questions, I doubt he could claim copyright on the answers. They should just post the answers. Unless the test is TRUE/FALSE. If it was multiple choice, would he have copyright on the wrong answers?


How would you know if the questions were switched on your test unless you saw the questions online? It would be pointless.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: I guess he smells money because the college should have no trouble expelling those involved.


I dunno. One of my best friends is a college professor and he catches students cheating all the time and then gets reprimanded by the dean because the $tudent$ parent$ $ay their $on is $pecial. (i.e. the school wants the kids tuition money more than they want academic integrity).
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, for the record, I know jack shiat about college copyright law, but this seems like a good way for Chapman University to decrease their enrollment.

Imagine getting sued by the college you're paying $60k a year in tuition.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For Calculus in high school, a few of us had old tests from our siblings. We used them to prepare for each test. Our teacher was aware that this was happening, so he changed the problems each year. Except for one test, which was exactly the same as one of the old tests except for one problem. Never did figure out how that one slipped through.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: Yeah, for the record, I know jack shiat about college copyright law, but this seems like a good way for Chapman University to decrease their enrollment.

Imagine getting sued by the college you're paying $60k a year in tuition.


You are paying for an education, not for a degree or a grade. If you choose not to learn the material but instead memorize the exam, that's your own damn fault for wasting your [parent's] money.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ah, yes.  Brings back fond memories of my Production Concepts course (1986).  An all-time snoozer and we all needed any boost we could get.

The average on the second exam was 87.  Incredibly, the professor congratulated the class.

I remember thinking, "how could a teacher, at any level, trust a student(s) to help with exam dissemination?"

Yes, this has been going on for at least 36 years.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RailProf: Lvl 19 bureaucrat: Not sure how he'd have standing - seems like any proprietary rights in the course content would be with the University.

If it was a Public University he'd have 0 standing, not sure how it'd work at a Private University.

Truthfully it depends. The "ownership" of course materials varies by state and university. Even public universities generally give ownership rights to the individual faculty member. But this varies drastically, especially in online courses.


Instructors / profs retain rights over their work product (like the test in question). If that intellectual property generates income (patents, copyrighted publications...) than many institutions have predetermined revenue sharing outlined in their employment contract so the school may benefit from work done in the performance of duties.

Publishing the IP of someone with permission is a big no-no, so the website that aggregates these tests is in big trouble. The students submitting those tests do NOT own that copyright. I imagine that the business will divulge the submitter in any settlement.
 
soupruls
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Any materials created by a professor and not purchased through a pre-made course are the property of the professor. The only time that a university "owns" course materials is when they provide a stipend to a professor to create a new course and all of the associated course content. In that case, there is a signed memorandum detailing who own what and for how long, and what can be done with the materials.

The idea that openly distributing a test, assignment or any course materials freely with the world for any reason and it's okay to do so is asinine. No matter what stereotype or trope you want to invoke about professors, it is hard work generating course material (especially unique or new material) and that includes effective tests. Memorizing and regurgitating answers is NOT learning.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: The exam was actually about copyright law and everyone that laughed at the teacher's lawsuit announcement got an 'A'


If it was a public university, I could see that.  (Claiming it was the product of a government agency, and not eligible for copyright)

But nope, private university.  And you don't have to put a copyright notice any more to get copyright in the US.  It's copyrighted as soon as it's put into a fixed media.

And if it's a class on copyright, I don't see anyone claiming 'innocent infringement' (I didn't know it was copyrighted).

/not a copyright expert
//but I do have a library degree
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good luck figuring out who did it.
And as the "Prof" was employed is that not a "Work for hire" and as such not really his?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: LOL. I never saw an exam with a copyright notice in college.


The notice is optional. In the U.S. a copyright exists on text when it is created. You have the copyright on your comment, while I have the copyright on this comment.

jerryskid: Actually, if he has a copyright on the questions, I doubt he could claim copyright on the answers. They should just post the answers. Unless the test is TRUE/FALSE. If it was multiple choice, would he have copyright on the wrong answers?


Each student has the copyright on their own answers, because they created them. Doesn't matter whether they match something created by the teacher or not.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I give my students copies of old math exams. They're out there anyways, so it evens the playing field.
However, they aren't allowed to sell them to course hero, and that's the point some of you are missing. Students get paid for posting class materials. Some sites pay them by resource, other sites pay them by number of downloads.
 
