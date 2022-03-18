 Skip to content
(NBC News)   American is one of those killed waiting in breadline. He was still there taking care of his partner who was in hospital with MS. Your Friday, March 18 Ukraine thread   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Russia, United Nations Security Council, Jim Hill of Idaho, Russian military snippers, brother Jimmy Hill, Week-day names, Hill's sister, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya  
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interview: What To Expect In The Next Phase Of The Ukraine War
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You arrogant people underestimate China's strategic determination. China will not follow the US and the West to sanction Russia. Stop your wishful thinking. China respects the US, and China's independent foreign policy also needs to be respected.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING: Transmission of Putin's speech suddenly cut by Russian state TV https://t.co/G53SLiRb4B

/Someone's getting tossed out a window for this
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda just want to scream into a void for an hour or so.

Then drink some cheap but yummy wine.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: You arrogant people underestimate China's strategic determination. China will not follow the US and the West to sanction Russia. Stop your wishful thinking. China respects the US, and China's independent foreign policy also needs to be respected.


Sounds like typical bluster so it's still hard to figure out what that means.

I still expect China will give Russia all the aid it wants to continue using up Russian military resources but not give any military resources to Russia.

In the extreme case, maybe some Chinese police to help quell dissent inside Russia.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For anyone interested, currently a fundraiser going on to raise money for the Red Cross to help with the situation in Ukraine:
Funds for Ukraine - Worst Premade Ever Charity Stream
Youtube m2ZR-Hc3C38

No money myself, so hoping this will boost it a bit.
 
rohar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Kinda just want to scream into a void for an hour or so.

Then drink some cheap but yummy wine.


So you want to do what data architects do every day?

It's a goal, I guess, but from experience I'd suggest other hobbies.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Huh, not sure why the News tag got used for that article. Sad would work.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

andrewagill: somedude210: You arrogant people underestimate China's strategic determination. China will not follow the US and the West to sanction Russia. Stop your wishful thinking. China respects the US, and China's independent foreign policy also needs to be respected.

Sounds like typical bluster so it's still hard to figure out what that means.

I still expect China will give Russia all the aid it wants to continue using up Russian military resources but not give any military resources to Russia.

In the extreme case, maybe some Chinese police to help quell dissent inside Russia.


Well, now we know who funnied the posts.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

somedude210: You arrogant people underestimate China's strategic determination. China will not follow the US and the West to sanction Russia. Stop your wishful thinking. China respects the US, and China's independent foreign policy also needs to be respected.


Why the fark are you linking to a goddamn tweet?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: For anyone interested, currently a fundraiser going on to raise money for the Red Cross to help with the situation in Ukraine:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/m2ZR-Hc3C38]
No money myself, so hoping this will boost it a bit.


And if you want to help support Ukraine directly, you can send funds directly to their central bank, no skimming charity middleman: NBU Opens Special Account to Raise Funds for Ukraine's Armed Forces (updated) (bank.gov.ua)
 
RasIanI
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
F***ing savages
 
Juc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Shoulda gone gluten free

/I'm not bitter about having celiac disease, you're bitter.
 
Northern
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

somedude210: You arrogant people underestimate China's strategic determination. China will not follow the US and the West to sanction Russia. Stop your wishful thinking. China respects the US, and China's independent foreign policy also needs to be respected.


Xi has a lot more in common now with Best Korea than China of a decade ago.  He's purged the top ranks, made it clear to everyone else they won't be allowed to threaten his supremacy, and the communist party has suffered a massive brain drain.  China is far weaker today than it was with the smart people involved.  It's also a lot more dangerous.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rohar: SVC_conservative: Kinda just want to scream into a void for an hour or so.

Then drink some cheap but yummy wine.

So you want to do what data architects do every day?

It's a goal, I guess, but from experience I'd suggest other hobbies.


:-(
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"There are no Russian military in Chernihiv," he said. "I think this is the consequences of just distributing weapons to whoever wants to have them in Ukraine."

Now where have I heard that line before?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thread of Putin's Trump Rally. It was what you'd expect from seeing various Trump rallies
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jmr61: somedude210: You arrogant people underestimate China's strategic determination. China will not follow the US and the West to sanction Russia. Stop your wishful thinking. China respects the US, and China's independent foreign policy also needs to be respected.

Why the fark are you linking to a goddamn tweet?


Well, considering about 80% of the threads we've had on the subject of the Ukraine have been based on tweets, and the fact that tweets are probably one of the few things people can do that don't have a hierarchy of editors and moderators that can modify, censor, or outright block anything that doesn't conform to the party line, I'd say why the fark not link to a goddamn tweet?

Another point to remind you, too, is that tons of state leaders, politicians, etc., have outed themselves and what their real beliefs/views/intentions are via tweets for this very same reason.

Yes, it's sad that we have to rely on shiatty social media to basically do what the real media should be doing/covering, but this is where we are now.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Juc: Shoulda gone gluten free

/I'm not bitter about having celiac disease, you're bitter.


Non-american bread is bitter!

/seriously, they don't use as much sugar as we do, which is a good thing.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jmr61: somedude210: You arrogant people underestimate China's strategic determination. China will not follow the US and the West to sanction Russia. Stop your wishful thinking. China respects the US, and China's independent foreign policy also needs to be respected.

Why the fark are you linking to a goddamn tweet?


To piss you off, that's why!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

somedude210: Thread of Putin's Trump Rally. It was what you'd expect from seeing various Trump rallies


only 5k people, max, showed up and they sold it as having been sold out to millions of people; no protests were allowed anywhere near it, and it was full of shiat?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: somedude210: Thread of Putin's Trump Rally. It was what you'd expect from seeing various Trump rallies

only 5k people, max, showed up and they sold it as having been sold out to millions of people; no protests were allowed anywhere near it, and it was full of shiat?


Pretty much. Though Putin can get more than 5k people, even if he has to bus them in
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have been assured that there is no legitimate reason for an American to be in the country and that this is proof that America is conducting an illegal war in Ukraine.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

somedude210: You arrogant people underestimate China's strategic determination. China will not follow the US and the West to sanction Russia. Stop your wishful thinking. China respects the US, and China's independent foreign policy also needs to be respected.


Pay attention to China? Work with China? Sure. They're terrible but who isn't?

Respect China? GFY. Child labor, slave labor, massive political corruption, concentration camps for Muslims.  Yo, seriously, GFY
 
johnny queso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
and he was a twins fan.
talk about born under a bad sign.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya needs to be replaced by someone with a catchier name for the sake of whatever weapon gets mockingly named after him.
 
Alebak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't think that guy's death will get much air time, and will be dropped as soon as possible.

"He went to Ukraine because our healthcare system is a near useless predatory nightmare and if it wasn't he'd probably still be alive" is NOT a story they want people to hear on prime time news.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

somedude210: Thread of Putin's Trump Rally. It was what you'd expect from seeing various Trump rallies


Christ, all the musical acts look absolutely dead inside, as if they spent the previous night with guns to their heads to get ready for this off brand knock off Nuremberg rally.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Huh, not sure why the News tag got used for that article. Sad would work.


"Infuriating" should be a new Fark tag. People got shot to death as target practice for Russian snipers simply for waiting in line for food.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

somedude210: jmr61: somedude210: You arrogant people underestimate China's strategic determination. China will not follow the US and the West to sanction Russia. Stop your wishful thinking. China respects the US, and China's independent foreign policy also needs to be respected.

Why the fark are you linking to a goddamn tweet?

To piss you off, that's why!


At the chow hall in Korea we had Korean contractors taking the dirt trays. One of the guys in my platoon would jam all his napkins in his drink cup before he brought it to the tray window. Apparently he had a feud going with one of the workers there.
The guy asks him one day "You do this every time! Why you always do this??" He replies "Because you don't like it, that's why!"
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

logieal: "There are no Russian military in Chernihiv," he said. "I think this is the consequences of just distributing weapons to whoever wants to have them in Ukraine."

Now where have I heard that line before?


Anti-gun activists?
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: somedude210: You arrogant people underestimate China's strategic determination. China will not follow the US and the West to sanction Russia. Stop your wishful thinking. China respects the US, and China's independent foreign policy also needs to be respected.

Pay attention to China? Work with China? Sure. They're terrible but who isn't?

Respect China? GFY. Child labor, slave labor, massive political corruption, concentration camps for Muslims.  Yo, seriously, GFY


You respect them like you respect the chained pit bull.
 
alizeran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: Call the Guy: somedude210: You arrogant people underestimate China's strategic determination. China will not follow the US and the West to sanction Russia. Stop your wishful thinking. China respects the US, and China's independent foreign policy also needs to be respected.

Pay attention to China? Work with China? Sure. They're terrible but who isn't?

Respect China? GFY. Child labor, slave labor, massive political corruption, concentration camps for Muslims.  Yo, seriously, GFY

You respect them like you respect the chained pit bull.


I respect the Chinese citizens, religion, art and culture.  I do NOT respect their current government.  A sentiment probably not unlike that of the rest of the world regarding we Americans during the Trump admin.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: somedude210: You arrogant people underestimate China's strategic determination. China will not follow the US and the West to sanction Russia. Stop your wishful thinking. China respects the US, and China's independent foreign policy also needs to be respected.

Pay attention to China? Work with China? Sure. They're terrible but who isn't?

Respect China? GFY. Child labor, slave labor, massive political corruption, concentration camps for Muslims.  Yo, seriously, GFY


I gotta agree with this, sorta.

1. It's clear China doesn't respect the US.  They actively steal intellectual property, thumb their nose at property rights and any sort of humanitarian pressure to stop what is effectively a violation of human rights, and they do whatever they can get away with to further their own interests.  They suck up to the US when it suits them, though, and take advantage of the US as a money haven, but that's about it.

2. The part about "respecting China's foreign policy" isn't the same as respecting China.  They are a sovereign nation, no matter how much we hate it, and as such, are technically free to take whatever position they wish with regards to foreign policy/relations.  We cannot interfere with that, either morally or technically.   All we can do is try to incentivize them to follow the lead of other nations against a belligerent state, and threaten/impose sanctions on them if they choose to side with said bad actor, or if they take actions against another nation that we're against.  That's it.

So, it's not really a matter of respecting China at all, it's recognizing that unless we're willing to go full-on invaders and take over China, or somehow pull off a CIA coup to install US puppets in Beijing, we really don't get a say in their foreign policy or anything else they do, and only have so many avenues to pursue to try and pressure them into siding with us and backing international actions against a bad actor.

I would also point out that, like it or not, unless or until the US expands its own manufacturing capabilities and obtains new sources of raw materials necessary for a wide array of critical industrial fields, if we were to go super hard-line on China, we'd be in a pretty shiatty spot.  Worse than Germany and other EU nations that had been depending on Russian natgas and oil.

That alone means that the political will to take a hard line stance against China is rare, and we need only look at the impact Trump's massive tarrifs and efforts to cut off China from the US economy had, then consider what they would do if we actually tried to punish them.
 
Juc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Alebak: I don't think that guy's death will get much air time, and will be dropped as soon as possible.

"He went to Ukraine because our healthcare system is a near useless predatory nightmare and if it wasn't he'd probably still be alive" is NOT a story they want people to hear on prime time news.


yeah, seriously, the american healthcare system is why my wife was very much against me moving there, the only other country on her "never move there" list was china.
the USA really needs to fix that up. it hurts my heart whenever I think of the needless suffering that ALSO costs way more money than it should. it also hurts my brain when I see news stories in the USA saying that those of us in Canada would prefer a US style system.(that's russian levels of bullshiat propaganda right there)
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

somedude210: BREAKING: Transmission of Putin's speech suddenly cut by Russian state TV https://t.co/G53SLiRb4B

/Someone's getting tossed out a window for this


A bit down from that tweet:
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/CanadaUN/status/1504464863510335488
Wish I had access to a FAX Machine.....
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

andrewagill: somedude210: You arrogant people underestimate China's strategic determination. China will not follow the US and the West to sanction Russia. Stop your wishful thinking. China respects the US, and China's independent foreign policy also needs to be respected.

Sounds like typical bluster so it's still hard to figure out what that means.


China will not explicitly sanction Russia.
However, China respects the US.
Therefore, China will not help Russia either.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
New FSB letter: https://rentry.co/f96nz

Christo Grozev's take on their authenticity: https://mobile.twitter.com/christogrozev/status/1504724839654907931
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The fact that Ukraine must disarm in order to end the conflict always seems to translate as "we need you to not fight back when we do this again in a few years."
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Call the Guy: somedude210: You arrogant people underestimate China's strategic determination. China will not follow the US and the West to sanction Russia. Stop your wishful thinking. China respects the US, and China's independent foreign policy also needs to be respected.

Pay attention to China? Work with China? Sure. They're terrible but who isn't?

Respect China? GFY. Child labor, slave labor, massive political corruption, concentration camps for Muslims.  Yo, seriously, GFY

I gotta agree with this, sorta.

1. It's clear China doesn't respect the US.  They actively steal intellectual property, thumb their nose at property rights and any sort of humanitarian pressure to stop what is effectively a violation of human rights, and they do whatever they can get away with to further their own interests.  They suck up to the US when it suits them, though, and take advantage of the US as a money haven, but that's about it.

2. The part about "respecting China's foreign policy" isn't the same as respecting China.  They are a sovereign nation, no matter how much we hate it, and as such, are technically free to take whatever position they wish with regards to foreign policy/relations.  We cannot interfere with that, either morally or technically.   All we can do is try to incentivize them to follow the lead of other nations against a belligerent state, and threaten/impose sanctions on them if they choose to side with said bad actor, or if they take actions against another nation that we're against.  That's it.

So, it's not really a matter of respecting China at all, it's recognizing that unless we're willing to go full-on invaders and take over China, or somehow pull off a CIA coup to install US puppets in Beijing, we really don't get a say in their foreign policy or anything else they do, and only have so many avenues to pursue to try and pressure them into siding with us and backing international actions against a bad actor.

I would also point out that, like it or not, ...


I also read it as "Blinken let us know we are over the barrel and we really resent that, although we are not going to cut off our nose (international trade) to spite our face.  Damnit."
 
dbrunker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: somedude210: BREAKING: Transmission of Putin's speech suddenly cut by Russian state TV https://t.co/G53SLiRb4B

/Someone's getting tossed out a window for this

A bit down from that tweet:
[Fark user image 632x818]
https://twitter.com/CanadaUN/status/1504464863510335488
Wish I had access to a FAX Machine.....


rightfax.com?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image image 425x596]

The fact that Ukraine must disarm in order to end the conflict always seems to translate as "we need you to not fight back when we do this again in a few years."


De-Nazification is code for "dissolution of the elected government of Ukraine".

None of those terms should be acceptable to Zelensky.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alebak: I don't think that guy's death will get much air time, and will be dropped as soon as possible.

"He went to Ukraine because our healthcare system is a near useless predatory nightmare and if it wasn't he'd probably still be alive" is NOT a story they want people to hear on prime time news.


I get the snark, but it's already getting plenty of airtime, and this borders on whataboutism. Yes, the US healthcare system needs to be improved. But Putin is a monster.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x596]

The fact that Ukraine must disarm in order to end the conflict always seems to translate as "we need you to not fight back when we do this again in a few years."


Ukraine should come back with demilitarization would also mean Russia GTFO of Crimea and it's naval base.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya needs to be replaced by someone with a catchier name for the sake of whatever weapon gets mockingly named after him.


Vaseline Bends ya?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: I also read it as "Blinken let us know we are over the barrel and we really resent that, although we are not going to cut off our nose (international trade) to spite our face.  Damnit."


It really does highlight one of the major downsides to international, interlinked economies and globalization, though.  It's great and beneficial to everyone as long as everyone's at peace and getting alone.  The minute one of your global economic partners on which you depend heavily does something shiatty that prompts the potential for sanctions or worse, they know they have you by the balls.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image image 425x596]

The fact that Ukraine must disarm in order to end the conflict always seems to translate as "we need you to not fight back when we do this again in a few years."


Perhaps Putin could set an example by de-nazifying his own government?
 
Tracianne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/chefjoseandres/status/1504797405513981955


José Andrés
@chefjoseandres
Watch these 12 seconds... Sent to me by @WCKitchen team this morning, right now at Market Square in Lviv over 100 empty strollers are reminding the world of all the children who have been killed in Ukraine since the invasion started... We can't turn away, the attacks must stop!
 
