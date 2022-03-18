 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Russia announces a job opening for commander of the Kostroma Airborne Regiment   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
64
    More: Fail, Russia, Russia's top paratroop commanders, death of Col Sergei Sukharev, 331st Guards Parachute Assault Regiment, Commander of the Kostroma Airborne Regiment, Major Ruslan Petrukhin, Colonel Sergei Sukharev, Russian TV  
•       •       •

Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
   Lieutenant Corporal Boebert reporting for duty comrade
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mojongo: Lieutenant Corporal Boebert reporting for duty comrade
[Fark user image image 392x392]


Is she lighting a fart?
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

beezeltown:
[Fark user image image 392x392]

Is she lighting a fart?


                                                      Not just lighting one, she is one....

      
Rep. Lauren Boebert Crowns Herself FART Queen
Youtube Pj-0MOPD2vQ
 
TheFoy [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I read that as Nostromo Airborne Regiment.

/ just finished Alien Isolation
 
pueblonative
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Please tell me they blasted him out of the air and he was alive the entire fall down.
 
robodog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, has this been the work of "trainers" from NATO, or are there that many bad ass snipers from Ukrain that we didn't know about?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Ukrainians are getting really good and murdering Russian commanders.
I'm sure someone will be along to tell us all that this just means the Ukrainians should surrender because they're really losing the war despite all these successes.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Commander of the Kostroma Airborne Regiment, Colonel Sergei Sukharev...got lost in the '[military] exercises', but returned home the right way," said the Ukrainian statement.

...that's cold...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

RIP, crew of the Kostroma
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheFoy: I read that as Nostromo Airborne Regiment.

/ just finished Alien Isolation


LOL me 2
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is a great time to be an officer in the Red Army. Every week you have a chance at promotion!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From Russia's perspective, doesn't the admission/acknowledgement of the fact that a commander has died kind of ruin their whole "It's just a special military operation" mirage?

The only thing that should make their people trust Putin and his stooges less is if/when the body bags full of conscripts are returned from Ukraine.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Commander of the Kostroma Airborne Regiment, Colonel Sergei Sukharev...got lost in the '[military] exercises', but returned home the right way," said the Ukrainian statement."

Damn. Just ... damn.

It's a good thing we are now in a digital age. Paper would have lit on fire.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Commander of the Kostroma Airborne Regiment, Colonel Sergei Sukharev...got lost in the '[military] exercises', but returned home the right way," said the Ukrainian statement.

...that's cold...

...that's cold...

Earlier his "liquidation" had been claimed by Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security.


Did they return him in a cup or bowl?
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He must have been one of those conscript feared paratroop commanders Putin sent in first while keeping his elite feared paratroop commanders in reserve for the big push later on.
 
Kronnyj
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Next up, Ramzan Kadyrov.  Pretty please?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Please tell me they blasted him out of the air and he was alive the entire fall down.



The Ukrainian response was brutal.


"Commander of the Kostroma Airborne Regiment, Colonel Sergei Sukharev...got lost in the '[military] exercises', but returned home the right way," said the Ukrainian statement.

His deputy Major Sergei Krylov was killed alongside him, said the report.

They were among a number slain from the "glorious" Kostroma regiment, seen as among Russia's most elite fighting forces.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ponzholio:

...that's cold...

Earlier his "liquidation" had been claimed by Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security.

Did they return him in a cup or bowl?


Emptied one of the pee bottles from a repoed tank.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ukraine's Multiple Dead Individual Russians (MDIR) research program is paying off?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

robodog: So, has this been the work of "trainers" from NATO, or are there that many bad ass snipers from Ukrain that we didn't know about?


Well, the CIA has been in the country for 7 years training snipers, so....
 
RasIanI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What massacre did he mastermind? I don't see that explained.
 
wage0048
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Enjoy your eternity in hell, Tovarich Sukharev. I hear it's quite cold there.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: From Russia's perspective, doesn't the admission/acknowledgement of the fact that a commander has died kind of ruin their whole "It's just a special military operation" mirage?

The only thing that should make their people trust Putin and his stooges less is if/when the body bags full of conscripts are returned from Ukraine.


Not really, since everyone can tell it's a veryspecial military operation.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: What massacre did he mastermind? I don't see that explained.


The one involving his troops.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The longer this goes on, the more damage Putin does to his own people. I mean yeah, this ain't great for Ukraine either but they didn't ask to be invaded and Putin is gonna kill them if they surrender so...I get where Ukraine is coming from.
But Russia? There's no way for Putin to win. Even if he takes Kiev, he'll never keep it. Every Ukrainian with a gun will be sniping his troops all day and all night.  Plus Russia's economy is imploding hard so Putin's supply chain issues will just get worse.
I dunno. I guess Ukrainians just keep killing Russians until they give up and go home.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Womp Womp
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is Ukraine 'head hunting?'  Good strategy for a guerilla force.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

robodog: So, has this been the work of "trainers" from NATO, or are there that many bad ass snipers from Ukrain that we didn't know about?


One of the best snipers in the world is a canadian, who went to join the fight on the good side a couple weeks back
 
Pert
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ponzholio:

...that's cold...

Earlier his "liquidation" had been claimed by Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security.

Did they return him in a cup or bowl?


In the diplomatic bag...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

beezeltown:
[Fark user image image 392x392]

Is she lighting a fart?


Trying to figure out if that itch was caused by improper wiping or if she's having another flare up.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stoli n coke:
[Fark user image image 392x392]

Is she lighting a fart?

Trying to figure out if that itch was caused by improper wiping or if she's having another flare up.


If it had been MTG my guess would have been that her balls were itchy.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: He must have been one of those conscript feared paratroop commanders Putin sent in first while keeping his elite feared paratroop commanders in reserve for the big push later on.


Yep. Cannon fodder special forces. The good troops are still in the back doing push ups and anger-jackin it to Godsmack.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pd2001
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: What massacre did he mastermind? I don't see that explained.


It was linked in another thread earlier.

In the 2014 invasion of Crimea, he ordered the murder of a column of surrendered Ukrainian troops that had been given permission to pass.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Well, the CIA has been in the country for 7 years training snipers, so...


Mike Pompeo would like a word with you ASAP for releasing secret information.

Please report to "the farm" in Langley VA, right off the George Washington Parkway.

If not, they will come and pick you up personally in a non descript van

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farker99
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The longer this goes on, the more damage Putin does to his own people. I mean yeah, this ain't great for Ukraine either but they didn't ask to be invaded and Putin is gonna kill them if they surrender so...I get where Ukraine is coming from.
But Russia? There's no way for Putin to win. Even if he takes Kiev, he'll never keep it. Every Ukrainian with a gun will be sniping his troops all day and all night.  Plus Russia's economy is imploding hard so Putin's supply chain issues will just get worse.
I dunno. I guess Ukrainians just keep killing Russians until they give up and go home.


Afghanistan 2: Russia doesn't remember the past.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: What massacre did he mastermind? I don't see that explained.


Yeah, I haven't seen that info anywhere either.... was it something that happened in Ukraine, or did his unit kill a bunch of Kazakhstanis in Almaty?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stoli n coke:

Yep. Cannon fodder special forces. The good troops are still in the back doing push ups and anger-jackin it to Godsmack.


Look we don't have the military minds of some guy who plays hearts of iron four on Reddit. Putin is playing five DHS and they assured me that any day now the other shoe will drop
 
lefty248
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The Ukrainians are getting really good and murdering Russian commanders.
I'm sure someone will be along to tell us all that this just means the Ukrainians should surrender because they're really losing the war despite all these successes.


Not murdering, killing. There is a difference.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Нам нужен еще один Сергей!"
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pd2001:

It was linked in another thread earlier.

In the 2014 invasion of Crimea, he ordered the murder of a column of surrendered Ukrainian troops that had been given permission to pass.


Wow... yeah, Putin really stuck his dick in the grinder here. I'm surprised any Russians are being allowed to surrender - but the Ukrainians are obviously doing the right thing, even in the face of evil like this.
 
philodough
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here ya go Russia -
you can have the holy trinity of stupid.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ready willing and able.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

2wolves: Is Ukraine 'head hunting?'  Good strategy for a guerilla force.


For the average Russian soldier it's only gonna get worse once you occupy a city

Every window could house a sniper right to blow your rusky ass back to Siberia
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: "Commander of the Kostroma Airborne Regiment, Colonel Sergei Sukharev...got lost in the '[military] exercises', but returned home the right way," said the Ukrainian statement."

Damn. Just ... damn.

It's a good thing we are now in a digital age. Paper would have lit on fire.


I wondered why my phone was getting warm.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Qatmandu: [Fark user image 259x194]

"Нам нужен еще один Сергей!"


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Qatmandu: [Fark user image image 259x194]

"Нам нужен еще один Сергей!"


We need another comrade!
 
The5thElement
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nice to see the Ukrainians are putting into practice their training from the CIA. Namely, kill the Russian senior officers.
 
lefty248
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

philodough: Here ya go Russia -
you can have the holy trinity of stupid.
[Fark user image image 425x202]

Ready willing and able.


3 Russian stooges!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mojongo: Lieutenant Corporal Boebert reporting for duty comrade
[Fark user image 392x392]
[Fark user image 392x392]


Hey look, it's Herpes, Crabs, and Syphillis. The new GQP girl group!
 
