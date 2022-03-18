 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Для него играет самая маленькая в мире скрипка   (msn.com) divider line
39
    More: Misc, MSN  
•       •       •

877 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2022 at 8:56 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.

Anyway.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Плачь больше
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If true, I am happy for it. He needs to realize that the one to blame is Pootypoot. Maybe dedicate a chunk of your considerable fortune to deposing the lunatic hiding in the mountain.

/ REALLY wish Vladaslava Poutine would make out with a Mosin already
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Alfa bank sure comes up a lot when there are oligarchs and people in Dump's circle involved.

Crypt keeper Wilbur Ross was a former board member, and then there was the server in Dump Tower that was continually doing DNS lookups for an Alfa Bank server for some reason.

Hmmmmm.

Oh and too bad his ill-gotten fortune is a paltry $6 billion now.  Even without sanctions, how can he survive on that?
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"My problems are really nothing compared with their problems,"

At least he is that self-aware
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fridman, who has a net worth of $10.1 billion...

"I don't know how to live," Fridman told Bloomberg. "I don't know. I really don't know."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Welcome to the world, buddy.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Make a deal with the UK: renounce his citizenship of Russia and renounce Putin specifically and he gets access to some of his frozen assets.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When everyone else is finished with the world's tiniest violin, could you pass it over this way
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So sad too bad.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Make a deal with the UK: renounce his citizenship of Russia and renounce Putin specifically and he gets access to some of his frozen assets.


Dedicate assets to Ukrainian support.

Giving up his citizenship and renouncing Putin is worthless.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ask the UK government to send 99% of your wealth back to Ukraine. The remaining 1% is all yours to do whatever you want.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
amindtat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you want to hand over your remaining wealth to me I can easily show you how to live on it buddy.
 
PunGent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Perhaps he should try cutting back on avocado toast, and settle for a cheaper smartphone?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Three threads down there's video of a belligerent pikey getting dumped on his face at a Taco Bell in Swansea.

This is the high finance equivalent of that, but without a corresponding feel-good video.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I don't know how to live," Fridman told Bloomberg. "I don't know. I really don't know."

Learn.

Or don't.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He sounds like a Mar-A-Largo poster child.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sanctions goes where?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think I see how this will go:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Prayers
 
keldaria
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow, the rare occasion where someone boss farks up, they pay the price and I'm not sad about the outcome...
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm just happy that whoever got to tell him about the sanctions being applied thought to bring along a photographer from Getty Images to capture the moment....
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 489x370]
Sanctions goes where?


...dang it...
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh no! Fortunately, you still have all the hotties in the world who will still love you, no matter what.

LarryDan43: Prayers


No thoughts?
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
$3,300 a month.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gubbo: When everyone else is finished with the world's tiniest violin, could you pass it over this way


I have my Planck-length violin somewhere, where the heck...I swear it was just here 10-43 ago...I'm always losing that thing...
 
Gough
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: [Fark user image 626x387]

I'm just happy that whoever got to tell him about the sanctions being applied thought to bring along a photographer from Getty Images to capture the moment....


According to the caption in TFA, that photo was taken 13 years ago.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: "I don't know how to live," Fridman told Bloomberg. "I don't know. I really don't know."

Learn.

Or don't.


elaineolson.orgView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
After 3+ decades of robbing their people blind and transferring hundreds of billions to the West, without a peep from anyone in the West, the West is now 'Shocked, shocked!', to find out that there are hundreds of billions of post-Soviet loot in the West?   Of course the solution is to now confiscate all this money.   Will this loot be returned to the victims of the oligarchs?   If any of you have any doubts consider what happened to Nazi loot after the war.

Murican morans swallow this hook, line and sinker, but this in not lost on the victims of US foreign policy around the world.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He has an allowance of $3,300/month from the British Government (that I assume are doled out from his frozen funds).  So he's being forced to live at low-to-mid middle-class means.  And now he doesn't know how to live.


I'm seeing an opportunity here.

Can we force every millionaire and billionaire to do this for about 3 months?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: "I don't know how to live," Fridman told Bloomberg. "I don't know. I really don't know."

Learn.

Or don't.


Mr. Burns Goes Shopping
Youtube AombOSeMREg
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
sorry, as part of the sanctions his tiny violin collection has been seized
 
holdmybones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I think I see how this will go:

[Fark user image image 225x225]


fark

This is twice this morning I should have rtft first. I need a nap.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I don't know how to live," Fridman told Bloomberg. "I don't know. I really don't know."

Hookers and blow.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Icarus_Rising: He has an allowance of $3,300/month from the British Government (that I assume are doled out from his frozen funds).  So he's being forced to live at low-to-mid middle-class means.  And now he doesn't know how to live.


I'm seeing an opportunity here.

Can we force every millionaire and billionaire to do this for about 3 months?


Oh, and assuming they don't fall into the millionaire category, every member of congress as well.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.