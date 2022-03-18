 Skip to content
(CNN)   Perhaps we should start considering the fact that Russia *isn't* directly targeting civilians in Ukraine, but just has a really, really shiatty army   (cnn.com) divider line
63
    Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainians, Iraq War, Russians, video of Russian tanks, Military of the United States  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
C) All of the above.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You say it like those two things are mutually exclusive.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't give them an out
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that's been worked out on Fark already.

But when they hit giant buildings repeatedly - like hospitals - that's not an accident.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except we have intercepted texts showing Russian soldiers' delight at murdering children.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SERGEY!!!!!!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A distinction without a difference. "I accidentally did war crimes" is no excuse.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry CNN, I don't think this story is going to land you any Russiabucks.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First hit on a civilian target might be a mistake.  Every following shot right on the same target is 100% a war crime.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN can take their Devil's Advocate Hot Take and shove it in their nearest uncomfortable orifice.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to give that slimy POS any benefit of the doubt.  I am surprised that no one has given his forehead the red dot treatment.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I think that's been worked out on Fark already.

But when they hit giant buildings repeatedly - like hospitals - that's not an accident.


Maybe large buildings are the only thing they can hit reliably.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder, manslaughter or negligent homicide...you're still going to prison, it's just a question of "how long".
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're intentionally hitting the biggest buildings they can find, which are often also hospitals. Seems pretty farkin on purpose.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have been hard to keep the invasion a secret, if the conscripts had known about it.

So, that must have sucked for them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when are some Ukrainians gonna walk across that border, go to someplace in Russia and return fire?

I think the Chechens did this in their first war with Russia.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So when are some Ukrainians gonna walk across that border, go to someplace in Russia and return fire?

I think the Chechens did this in their first war with Russia.


As much as I despise what the Russians have been up to I don't think that recreating the Beslan massacre is a good idea.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin's troops aren't committing war crimes to get the Ukrainians to STOP fighting, they're doing it to pressure NATO into STARTING.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Except we have intercepted texts showing Russian soldiers' delight at murdering children.


hell I've seen texts of americans that delight at murdering children.
or at the very least the ones that are allowed into restaurants, movies, or planes
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Putin's troops aren't committing war crimes to get the Ukrainians to STOP fighting, they're doing it to pressure NATO into STARTING.


Yup.  Putin very badly want Great Patriotic War #2 because he sees escalation as his only way out at this point.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are numerous accounts of Russian soldiers surprised to learn they had been sent to war.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Harry Freakstorm: So when are some Ukrainians gonna walk across that border, go to someplace in Russia and return fire?

I think the Chechens did this in their first war with Russia.

As much as I despise what the Russians have been up to I don't think that recreating the Beslan massacre is a good idea.


No, but performing a cross-boarder raid on a Russian supply base would be A-OK in just about everyone's book. Blow up the nearest large diesel storage facilities, make that supply line that much longer.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So when are some Ukrainians gonna walk across that border, go to someplace in Russia and return fire?

I think the Chechens did this in their first war with Russia.


Pretty sure that was the false flag that secured Putin's power in the first place.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta Tzar Bomb for targeting that sniper in the high rise.


Years ago, this Army guy was demonstrating different weapon systems.  He got to 4 pack rocket launcher and he says "This weapon can fire white phosphorous rounds.  These WP rounds cannot be used against personnel, but they can be used against military equipment like vehicles, machineguns and LBE (load bearing equipment) and web belts."
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian army intentionally targeting civilians - Russian leadership's fault.
Russian army unintentionally targeting civilians - STILL Russian leadership's fault.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, CNN
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say both bad aim and intentional which has worked fine up until this point for Russian leadership. Now the engagement is so drug out because the Ukrainians aren't push overs that it's becoming a bigger problem then it has been in the past. Not to mention more eyes of the world are on wars then they have been in the past with all the connectivity these days so more PR problems for Russia and their bad choices they may not have had before.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Diogenes: Except we have intercepted texts showing Russian soldiers' delight at murdering children.

hell I've seen texts of americans that delight at murdering children.
or at the very least the ones that are allowed into restaurants, movies, or planes


I certainly contemplated murder of the 6 year old that kicked the back of my seat for the entirety of a 4 hour flight. And I do mean the whole damn flight. Yeah, the little farker stopped for maybe 2 minutes at a time when I turned around to complain a few times, but the mom was a biatch too. "Oh, like he's hurting you.  He's 6!"
And I think the kid was watching me closely, because any time I got close to nodding off, the little farker power kicked the seat.
I actually began looking around the cabin for things to kill the kid with.  I seriously considered the coffee carafe from the beverage cart .
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm walking around blindfolded and firing indiscriminately, the results of my being unable to target are indistinguishable from the result.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did CNN really beat Tucker Carlson to this line of thought.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Don't give them an out


Yep, because they sure don't seem to be giving any else one.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. They have shot directly at women and children fleeing. They are exactly that evil.

They suck, too, but the evil is deliberate.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Juc: Diogenes: Except we have intercepted texts showing Russian soldiers' delight at murdering children.

hell I've seen texts of americans that delight at murdering children.
or at the very least the ones that are allowed into restaurants, movies, or planes

I certainly contemplated murder of the 6 year old that kicked the back of my seat for the entirety of a 4 hour flight. And I do mean the whole damn flight. Yeah, the little farker stopped for maybe 2 minutes at a time when I turned around to complain a few times, but the mom was a biatch too. "Oh, like he's hurting you.  He's 6!"
And I think the kid was watching me closely, because any time I got close to nodding off, the little farker power kicked the seat.
I actually began looking around the cabin for things to kill the kid with.  I seriously considered the coffee carafe from the beverage cart .


To which I'd have replied "Control your child or I'm going to hurt you."

(Yes, I know I'd get arrested. The older I get, the less I farkin' care.)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Gotta Tzar Bomb for targeting that sniper in the high rise.


Years ago, this Army guy was demonstrating different weapon systems.  He got to 4 pack rocket launcher and he says "This weapon can fire white phosphorous rounds.  These WP rounds cannot be used against personnel, but they can be used against military equipment like vehicles, machineguns and LBE (load bearing equipment) and web belts."


I remember our DS in basic saying something about not being able to use a .50 directly against personnel since it was for anti-material. He then said "That flashlight hooked to his chest, or that compass hanging from his belt, that's material. Those are okay to shoot, as long as you aren't directly targeting the guy."
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only 'out' I'll accept is their cooperating with international investigation, then surrendering any/all troops that engaged in the crimes for trial at the Hague, along with their making reparations.

And I'll still hate them for what Putin has launched.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This video of a Russian guy falling off his tank needs "Yakety Sax" music behind it:
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/Furkan38276857/status/1504816419720028162
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Retired Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt was asked Thursday on CNN about the seemingly indiscriminate use of imprecise weapons in civilian areas, something he said must be intentional.

"Their job is to terrorize the population. They're trying to make sure that the cities are shelled, that the people see this kind of shock and they want the city to capitulate. They want to surround it. They want to shell it. They want to starve it, and the Russians then will storm it. This is intentional, and whether these (are) dumb bombs or precision weapons, it doesn't matter."


It's past time to remove Russia from its permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Their very presence is a mockery of the UN charter. Get it done.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: A distinction without a difference. "I accidentally did war crimes" is no excuse.


I don't think this excuse will work out very well for Russia, even if they are predominantly white
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Except we have intercepted texts showing Russian soldiers' delight at murdering children.


Yep. They seem to be pretty gung-ho about things until they get caught.

Russian helicopters have taken to firing their unguided rockets in an "upward arc" - effectively "wildly lobbing" them - which increases their range, but basically removes any ability for them to be targeting anything - their value becomes "terrorize only"
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: MythDragon: Juc: Diogenes: Except we have intercepted texts showing Russian soldiers' delight at murdering children.

hell I've seen texts of americans that delight at murdering children.
or at the very least the ones that are allowed into restaurants, movies, or planes

I certainly contemplated murder of the 6 year old that kicked the back of my seat for the entirety of a 4 hour flight. And I do mean the whole damn flight. Yeah, the little farker stopped for maybe 2 minutes at a time when I turned around to complain a few times, but the mom was a biatch too. "Oh, like he's hurting you.  He's 6!"
And I think the kid was watching me closely, because any time I got close to nodding off, the little farker power kicked the seat.
I actually began looking around the cabin for things to kill the kid with.  I seriously considered the coffee carafe from the beverage cart .

To which I'd have replied "Control your child or I'm going to hurt you."

(Yes, I know I'd get arrested. The older I get, the less I farkin' care.)


Dumb
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spleef420: Murder, manslaughter or negligent homicide...you're still going to prison, it's just a question of "how long".


Or, "what side of the dirt you want to stay on"? . Damn and I Thought Trump was the A-hole. I knew Pooty was but godddamn. It hurts as I have friends and relatives from both Russia and Ukraine. They're hurting. This isn't a people's war. It's all Pooty Butt and whomever thought it was a good idea.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Diogenes: Except we have intercepted texts showing Russian soldiers' delight at murdering children.

hell I've seen texts of americans that delight at murdering children.
or at the very least the ones that are allowed into restaurants, movies, or planes


My Lai, Abu Graib, Guantanamo, that sort of thing.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: First hit on a civilian target might be a mistake.  Every following shot right on the same target is 100% a war crime.


The article doesn't excuse these actions as mistakes. It says the intent is to kill civilians, and it says whether or not they intend to hit a particular target, shelling civilian areas is decidedly a war crime regardless of intent.
 
whtriced
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey Zach Wolf @CNN, GFYS
 
mediaho
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is the same type of propaganda as "Trump isn't evil, he's incompetent," meant to shield criminal wrongdoing from accountability.
 
lurkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Send some B2s to bomb the shape of a giant Wang in an empty field just outside of Mosh Kow.
Make it big enough to see it from space. Don't forget the balls.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Putin's troops aren't committing war crimes to get the Ukrainians to STOP fighting, they're doing it to pressure NATO into STARTING.


Wait, a country with an economy smaller than Texas is burning up its soldiers and materiel to provoke a fight with NATO? Um, ok.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Putin's troops aren't committing war crimes to get the Ukrainians to STOP fighting, they're doing it to pressure NATO into STARTING.


Yeah I get that feeling too. Proxy war much?
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


