 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   It looks like Fox News picked up some of TFG's old lawyers during the last fire sale, because their defense against Smartmatic's lawsuit basically boils down to, "Well, OK, but no way did the damages our lies caused you add up to THAT much"   (npr.org) divider line
34
    More: Facepalm, President of the United States, Voting system, Elections, Fox News, Fox News Channel, Election, Los Angeles, presidential election  
•       •       •

1536 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Mar 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We're not going to contest we caused damage and were asshats about it, but cut us a break here."
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A report that Fox News had produced by University of Chicago business law professor Daniel R. Fischel

Ah.  If you know who that is then that's all you need to know.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ha.
Ha.
Ha.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inciting death threats should add up to what, fifty cents per threat?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The damages are incalculable. Time to inflict commensurate damage.

Fox News should exist only as a cautionary tale told to communications students about the dark side.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the damages just calculated based on lost profits? Didn't Fox News accuse the company and its officers of criminal activity, harming their reputation beyond the scope of lost earnings. Also, these people were subject to harassment and threats from aholes incited by Fox. Seems like they are entitled to additional damages for all these things.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really went balls deep on Smartmatic, and easily crossed the line in to damages. The question isn't if they're getting a payday, they most certainly are, the question is, is it enough to seriously damage their networks.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another mistake - they refer to themselves as 'press' rather than an entertainment provider.

That increases their legal exposure significantly if anyone bothers to follow up on it in front of a non-Republican judge.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There needs to be punitive damages that will permanently bankrupt Fox news.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: Fox News should exist only as a cautionary tale told to communications students about the dark side.


If this isn't liable, then nothing will ever be liable ever again, at least for "news" organizations .

That said, the vast majority of defamation lawsuits fail. I hope Smartmatic wins, but I sure won't hold my breath.
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, after this no GOP led states are going to touch Smartmatic or Dominion systems so you can extrapolate loss of business from last year through the foreseeable future.

Of course, I suspect this is part of the GOP's long game to rig elections because take those two companies out of the mix and you're left with ES&S voting systems which just happen to be what's used in every election where the GOP somehow ekes out a win despite poling to the contrary. Susan Collins is 4 points down in her race? No problem! Maine uses ES&S! Florida is a 50/50 state? Not a problem for the GOP because ES&S somehow always guarantees a win for the Republican no matter how close it is. I suspect that the line of attack that Sydney Powell is using about "untraceable algorithms" is rooted in fact but applied to their opponents as projection so all the Democrats will be on record defending the integrity of the system when they know full well that ES&S has been throwing elections to the GOP for the last few years al least.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: A report that Fox News had produced by University of Chicago business law professor Daniel R. Fischel

Ah.  If you know who that is then that's all you need to know.


Topanga found a new career?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoops, someone beat me to it
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: A report that Fox News had produced by University of Chicago business law professor Daniel R. Fischel

Ah.  If you know who that is then that's all you need to know.


I don't. Clue us in, plz?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
De-Fence! (clap clap clap)
De-Fence! (clap clap clap)
De-Fence! (clap clap clap)

Basically asking Smartmatic to not run up the score.
Good luck!
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

serfdood: There needs to be punitive damages that will permanently bankrupt Fox news.


And the entire Murdoch empire, and anyplace that holds Murdoch funds.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

PirateKing: The damages are incalculable.


Every lawyer everywhere:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: PirateKing: Fox News should exist only as a cautionary tale told to communications students about the dark side.

If this isn't liable, then nothing will ever be liable ever again, at least for "news" organizations .

That said, the vast majority of defamation lawsuits fail. I hope Smartmatic wins, but I sure won't hold my breath.


'libel'
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: PirateKing: Fox News should exist only as a cautionary tale told to communications students about the dark side.

If this isn't liable, then nothing will ever be liable ever again, at least for "news" organizations .

That said, the vast majority of defamation lawsuits fail. I hope Smartmatic wins, but I sure won't hold my breath.


The saving grace is that Fox et al seemed dead set on methodically checking the boxes for a successful defamation suit.  If you had asked a legal scholar "Is there any set of circumstances that had a better than even chance of working for a public figure to successfully sue for defamation?"  it would probably look almost identical to these chucklefark's actions.  At every juncture where anyone with any sense would have availed themselves of the ablative shields inherent in defamation defense, they merry refused to.  Can the suit still fail?  Of course.  But this is one of the very few instances where it has a real chance to win.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dear Fox "news":

You are a**holes.  You have no credibility.  You don't report on 'facts'.  You don't exemplify honesty, morals, integrity, patriotism or ethics. You make a point to be as dishonest, unpatriotic, and nakedly seditionist as you possibly can be.

You deserve to lose all the lawsuits currently pending against you, driving you and all of your employees into bankruptcy.
 
Pinner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

phalamir: transporter_ii: PirateKing: Fox News should exist only as a cautionary tale told to communications students about the dark side.

If this isn't liable, then nothing will ever be liable ever again, at least for "news" organizations .

That said, the vast majority of defamation lawsuits fail. I hope Smartmatic wins, but I sure won't hold my breath.

The saving grace is that Fox et al seemed dead set on methodically checking the boxes for a successful defamation suit.  If you had asked a legal scholar "Is there any set of circumstances that had a better than even chance of working for a public figure to successfully sue for defamation?"  it would probably look almost identical to these chucklefark's actions.  At every juncture where anyone with any sense would have availed themselves of the ablative shields inherent in defamation defense, they merry refused to.  Can the suit still fail?  Of course.  But this is one of the very few instances where it has a real chance to win.


With countless video clips across most of their programming, it may boil down to settling out of court and firing a few "rogue" content editors. The talking heads? I was just reading what they put on the screen! I was just doing my job! I don't control the news, I just work here!
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: PirateKing: Fox News should exist only as a cautionary tale told to communications students about the dark side.

If this isn't liable, then nothing will ever be liable ever again, at least for "news" organizations .

That said, the vast majority of defamation lawsuits fail. I hope Smartmatic wins, but I sure won't hold my breath.


I take your point on defamation lawsuits. But there's like endless recorded video evidence of Fox drones carelessly and thoughtlessly lying to embiggen their viewership, which translates to embiggening their wallets

The lovely trolls at Fox knew what they were doing was wrong while they were doing it, they were motivated by money, they kept doing it right up to when they were served papers, and now they have to talk to a judge and explain, once again, how they have no journalistic integrity and that anyone would have to be crazy, stupid, or both, to believe literally anything they have to say on literally any topic

Fox probably won't be punished in a meaningful way, but I don't see how they get out of this without putting up cash to settle. The injured party here can afford to pay for decent lawyers, which is all that matters in our coin-operated legal system
 
whtriced
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MFK: I mean, after this no GOP led states are going to touch Smartmatic or Dominion systems so you can extrapolate loss of business from last year through the foreseeable future.

Of course, I suspect this is part of the GOP's long game to rig elections because take those two companies out of the mix and you're left with ES&S voting systems which just happen to be what's used in every election where the GOP somehow ekes out a win despite poling to the contrary. Susan Collins is 4 points down in her race? No problem! Maine uses ES&S! Florida is a 50/50 state? Not a problem for the GOP because ES&S somehow always guarantees a win for the Republican no matter how close it is. I suspect that the line of attack that Sydney Powell is using about "untraceable algorithms" is rooted in fact but applied to their opponents as projection so all the Democrats will be on record defending the integrity of the system when they know full well that ES&S has been throwing elections to the GOP for the last few years al least.


always projection.
 
eKonk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: transporter_ii: PirateKing: Fox News should exist only as a cautionary tale told to communications students about the dark side.

If this isn't liable, then nothing will ever be liable ever again, at least for "news" organizations .

That said, the vast majority of defamation lawsuits fail. I hope Smartmatic wins, but I sure won't hold my breath.

I take your point on defamation lawsuits. But there's like endless recorded video evidence of Fox drones carelessly and thoughtlessly lying to embiggen their viewership, which translates to embiggening their wallets

The lovely trolls at Fox knew what they were doing was wrong while they were doing it, they were motivated by money, they kept doing it right up to when they were served papers, and now they have to talk to a judge and explain, once again, how they have no journalistic integrity and that anyone would have to be crazy, stupid, or both, to believe literally anything they have to say on literally any topic

Fox probably won't be punished in a meaningful way, but I don't see how they get out of this without putting up cash to settle. The injured party here can afford to pay for decent lawyers, which is all that matters in our coin-operated legal system


Bear in mind that Fox has successfully defended itself from libel charges in the past by saying, in court, that no reasonable person would take their commentator (Carlson) seriously.  No doubt that will come into play again as a defense, and I sadly would not be surprised if it prevailed.

That said, I think there's no question on whether Fox News has caused harm to Smartmatic (and Dominion) by purposely spreading allegations that they either knew to be false, or would have known if they had done the slightest due diligence.

The question in TFA is actually the right one - it's not IF damages are owed, but how much. If my negligence caused water damage to my downstairs neighbor, I owe to make them whole - but I'm not paying for ruining their Picasso if I'm not convinced they had a Picasso to ruin.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I doubt Smartmatic will get the full $2.7 billion they are asking for.  They, however, will almost certainly win the lawsuit and get a significant amount of money, just smaller than $2.7 billion.  Fox News blatantly libeled them.
 
indylaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait, they're countersuing not because the suit is frivolous but because they dispute the amount of damages?

I suppose that's... a strategy?
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
With countless video clips across most of their programming, it may boil down to settling out of court and firing a few "rogue" content editors. The talking heads? I was just reading what they put on the screen! I was just doing my job! I don't control the news, I just work here!

Then the argument becomes, "Who put those words there?"
If it was the producers and show-runners at Fox then that implicates the whole organization. Given the widespread nature of their problem here it seems wildly improbable to blames some interns for putting the lines into the teleprompter.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The damages amount to 100's of trillions of dollars in damages over the next 60 years to the people of the US who don't vote Republican.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is a civil suit like a criminal trial, where guilty/not guilty and sentencing are two separate events? Or are they considered together?  It seems like Fox should be saving this argument for later.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fireproof: WickerNipple: A report that Fox News had produced by University of Chicago business law professor Daniel R. Fischel

Ah.  If you know who that is then that's all you need to know.

I don't. Clue us in, plz?


He's carried the legal water on several financial scandals.  Keating five, ken lay, helped get milken a pardon from Trump.
 
SweetDeeStruction
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Are the damages just calculated based on lost profits? Didn't Fox News accuse the company and its officers of criminal activity, harming their reputation beyond the scope of lost earnings. Also, these people were subject to harassment and threats from aholes incited by Fox. Seems like they are entitled to additional damages for all these things.


Haven't read the pleadings, but punitive damages can go way higher than lost profits. They're meant to punish intentional acts, after all.
 
GlamrLama [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know about Smartmatic but Domion Voting  has revenues of ~$40M a year.  If they get triple damages that is $120M  per year due to malicious behaviour or whatever. Their business is irreparably damaged. That is only about 13 years of damages to get to the $1.6B sought.
 
PunGent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Another mistake - they refer to themselves as 'press' rather than an entertainment provider.

That increases their legal exposure significantly if anyone bothers to follow up on it in front of a non-Republican judge.


Exactly.

Gee, Fox, you went to great lengths to prove you WEREN'T a news service...how's that working out for ya?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.