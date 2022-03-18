 Skip to content
(NPR)   Oh, look, we've reached the CUT TAXES NOW stage of high gas prices   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cutting these taxes would only help everyone. For a real benefit, we must cut the taxes on the 1%.

/s
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We reached that on Day -19863 of the invasion
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but it's not fair that people who drive electric vehicles won't be able to enjoy any savings from cutting the gas tax. For all intensive purposes that's like declaring them second class citizens behind the gas users. If you're going to deny EV drivers a tax cut just because they drive EVs, you might as well just start branding them and forcing them into specially designated slums. So maybe what we need is a national program where all gas users get their gas taxes reduced or eliminated, and for an equivalent period of time all EV drivers get the same for their personal property taxes. Or something, I'm sure we can be flexible.

I know, I know, I can already hear the arguments against this. "But, Pocket Ninja, what about if someone drives both a gas vehicle and an EV?" Yes, yes, that's a valid point, I guess. I guess as a nod to States' rights we could leave that up to each state. Some might decide to extend both benefits to these individuals. Others might allow them to choose.

"But," others might ask. "But, since EV drivers aren't suffering from the high gas tax, isn't this whole plan just using high gas prices as an escape goat for advancing an anti-tax agenda?"

No. There is no escape goat. The goat has not escaped. The truth is that *everyone* suffers from high gas prices. Order takeout? High gas prices make that more expensive. Fly by airline? Same thing. Order something Amazon? SAME THING. We can all agree, like Legolas, that taxation is legalized theft. But this proposal isn't about righting that wrong. This proposal is about ensuring that America treats its EV drivers with the respect and dignity they deserve.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We reached that here in Canada last week.  Then again we do pay more for gas overall anyway.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

You say EV but what about other alternative fuel vehicles.  I have a would fired burner for my steam engine vehicle, shouldn't I get a tax holiday also.  I can barely keep myself in suspenders and beard wax.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Or...

California lawmakers propose $400 gas rebate to help drivers with soaring gasoline prices
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's the only thing the Government can really do to affect the price.  Unlike most other major oil-producing countries we can't legally force oil companies to lower their prices.
 
eKonk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

You know, I'm starting to think this "Pocket Ninja" character is actually just posting satirical nonsense to get a laugh sometimes...
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Y'all can keep paying your gas tax like a fool.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bfGjIUeZR7g

/they see me rollin' they hating'...
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nah. Maybe don't cosplay being a contractor/cowboy when you work at a cubicle in an office park. I don't feel sorry for commuters. We did cash for clunkers so Lerlene could get something fuel efficient for her 27-mile one-way commute to Wal-Mart. If she didn't, well, better luck next time, Lerlene. The coal rollers can suck it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: We reached that here in Canada last week.  Then again we do pay more for gas overall anyway.


You guys have the weirdest clothes.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: We can all agree, like Legolas, that taxation is legalized theft.


Homage and respect, but on this point, good and well spoken sir, we happen to disagree.  Taxes are the price we pay for civil society.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Marylands probably goes into effect today some shady gas stations wont change it until the gas in their storage tanks are gone, some are doing it the second they get the word.
 
hej
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Changing your driving habits can also give you some relief.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Here in North Carolina we pay much higher tax on gasoline than South Carolina though the price difference across the border is at most a couple of pennies per gallon. It almost like taxes on the gasoline are making no difference at all and it is more to do with price gauging and making lots of money for the oil company. I was told that was impossible though.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So maybe what we need is a national program where all gas users get their gas taxes reduced or eliminated, and for an equivalent period of time all EV drivers get the same for their personal property taxes.


How about just cutting the $100 extra annual vehicle registration fee for EVs?
 
Headso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Unlike most other major oil-producing countries we can't legally force oil companies


Alaska:
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Every time I read or hear EV my mind converts it to ED and I laugh a little.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Cutting these taxes would only help everyone. For a real benefit, we must cut the taxes on the 1%.

/s


Meh, I'd rather cut people checks, $44/month ought to cover it.
 
ajcorp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We have the highest gas taxes in the country here in PA.  Republicans are gonna be between a rock and a hard place:

Rock: Keep biatching about the high gas prices and blame it on the libs
Hard place: Enact gas tax holiday, in which the tax money, which should have been going to PENNDOT, is instead going to the PA State Police, and therefore defunding them
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Occasionally he posts satirical brilliance although it's often hard to distinguish between that and the nonsense.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: Y'all can keep paying your gas tax like a fool.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bfGjIUeZR7g

/they see me rollin' they hating'...


Chevrolet De Luxe Master -1937 on wood gas
Youtube MXaoQ0k9Jlg
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

As an EV driver, I completely support this. I'm tired of being an escape goat.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Escape goat should just be real cuz it's just funny.  I can't even get mad.
 
Decorus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: It's the only thing the Government can really do to affect the price.  Unlike most other major oil-producing countries we can't legally force oil companies to lower their prices.


Windfall tax on profits. Tax on Executives who make more then 10 times what their workers do.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh STFU you whining turds.

It's $10-$20 a month for most of you (us). Drink a couple less coffees/pops or smoke a couple less pack of 'boros.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: For all intensive purposes


ahhh its "indents and porpoises" duh.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

groppet: Marylands probably goes into effect today some shady gas stations wont change it until the gas in their storage tanks are gone, some are doing it the second they get the word.


Hah, fark no, that money is going right into the station owners' pockets.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is the gas tax set by percent of sale or is it a fixed amount per gallon?  If the former, I say cap it at what the government was taking in when gas was going about 2 bucks a gallon.  That will get you some savings and leave money for projects.

Or cutt it entirely temporarily but make up the shortfall by requiring a CDL license for all large pickup and SUVs.  Since the U in SUV is supposed to stand for Utility and large pickup trucks are supposed to be commercial farm equipment, these people obviously are all using their large vehicles for work, and that extra hundred bucks to get properly licensed should make up the shortfall.
 
red230
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How about opening up an antitrust investigation into big oil since the price of gas has suddenly divested itself from the price of oil and at the same time these companies are all making record profits?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If federal fuel taxes were normally much higher than what they are today, you'd have more room to cut them during emergencies.  But much like interest rates, they've been kept so low that there isn't any room left for major cuts.

High fuel taxes are annoying, but eventually everyone factors the price into their lives and business dealings.  Huge price swings are arguably worse for everyone.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cutting taxes and building pipelines will not achieve energy independence.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
put a progressive tax on oil company profits and pay it into a fund used to buy free gas for people.

if times are actually hard then everyone pays.
if they're making 7+ year record profits then people get lots of free fill ups.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gas prices too high? TAX CUTS!!
Gas prices too low? TAX CUTS!!
Interest rates too high? TAX CUTS!!
Interest rates too low? TAX CUTS!!
Too fat? TAX CUTS!!
Too thin? TAX CUTS!!
Unsightly skin rash? TAX CUTS!!
Persistent halitosis? TAX CUTS!!
Ran out of things to list? TAX CUTS!!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: As an EV driver, I completely support this. I'm tired of being an escape goat.


i think you entended to wright "scrape groat"
 
Saiga410
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: It's the only thing the Government can really do to affect the price.  Unlike most other major oil-producing countries we can't legally force oil companies to lower their prices.


Direct at pump subsidy?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: Here in North Carolina we pay much higher tax on gasoline than South Carolina though the price difference across the border is at most a couple of pennies per gallon. It almost like taxes on the gasoline are making no difference at all and it is more to do with price gauging and making lots of money for the oil company. I was told that was impossible though.


Oh, well, what's a fair price for gasoline?
 
Northern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: Cutting these taxes would only help everyone. For a real benefit, we must cut the taxes on the 1%.

/s


I had to read that twice, then had an audible sensible chuckle.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Taxes are like rent or hotels.  If you want a nice safe place to sleep at night, it's going to cost more.

People that don't want to pay taxes are deadbeats and freeloaders.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: It's the only thing the Government can really do to affect the price.  Unlike most other major oil-producing countries we can't legally force oil companies to lower their prices.


...yet

ironic thing is it will be the GQP leading such a notion of small gov't telling businesses what they can do and cannot do.
 
Puglio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: It's the only thing the Government can really do to affect the price.  Unlike most other major oil-producing countries we can't legally force oil companies to lower their prices.


1) Tax the companies that are price gouging
2) Send everyone a check

They'll stop gouging real quick, and if they don't who cares?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Psychopusher: We reached that here in Canada last week.  Then again we do pay more for gas overall anyway.

You guys have the weirdest clothes.


You leave my petroleum-based suspenders out of this.  They're great for keeping warm in the winter.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mountain Men Eustace's Gasifier Truck.
Youtube fbY7JsP8soA
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
farking NPR
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

"They're coming! Quick, everyone to the escape goat!"
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
According to a recent issue of National Geographic I read, pickups and SUVs made up 70% of all new vehicle purchases in 2019.  Complaining about gas prices when you've made the worst possible vehicle choice when it comes to MPG seems -- well, typically American.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cut oil company subsidies. Use that money to lower gas prices by artificially deflating the price.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

saywhonow: Cut oil company subsidies. Use that money to lower gas prices by artificially deflating the price.


wut
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: Here in North Carolina we pay much higher tax on gasoline than South Carolina though the price difference across the border is at most a couple of pennies per gallon.


Price changes like that don't follow boundaries. You'll see a gradient across a much wider swath of the map.

My home city passed a state-sanctioned local motor fuel tax where they can charge 5¢ per gallon and the money has to be dedicated to local road repairs. All the stations in the suburbs surrounding the city have the same fuel prices, except it's just a windfall that goes into the bank account of the station owners' pockets. Once you get further out into the county, prices start to fall a little bit.

On the border of NC and SC, if there is a huge tax difference, all the stations just south of the border will reap windfall prices because they can. They'll get casual customers who don't know, don't care, and can't do a thing about prices. All the money that would go to taxes in NC goes to profit in SC.
 
