(NPR)   Hey, did anybody else get a whiff of Stalin off Putin's warnings to anti-war Russians? Just a tiny soupçon of the Stalinist purge, a faint and ephemeral whiff on the air?   (npr.org) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Downfall II is not as fun as the original
I'm a genX'er

I thought we we gonn die in the 80's, fark you world having it happen when I got kids
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when I said Putin was gearing up for an old skool Soviet union style purge of Russia and the "smart people" here on fark laughed and said that would never happen?
You may apologize by sending money.
🙄
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A "whiff"???

Who the f*ck do you think he styles himself after? Lenin?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was the reason for the exodus of flights out of Moscow yesterday. If I was anywhere near that guy I'd be running for the exits right now. He's gonna blame everyone but him and kill them.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when republicans made it legal to murder protestors?
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Remember when I said Putin was gearing up for an old skool Soviet union style purge of Russia and the "smart people" here on fark laughed and said that would never happen?
You may apologize by sending money.
🙄


Do you accept Roubles?
 
Blink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian/Soviet purges throughout history are pretty common -- and they're thorough.  After studying all of them in college, I couldn't help but wonder if they'd start running out of citizens to kill.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Downfall II is not as fun as the original
I'm a genX'er

I thought we we gonn die in the 80's, fark you world having it happen when I got kids


Had an Amber Alert go off on the radio and my phone yesterday. I immediately thought "Dammit Putin launched something."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are people who think that humanity's history is a story of forward progress. Ever-increasing knowledge and enlightenment and a steady, continuous broadening of democratic ideals around freedom & egality.

Historians however know that's not true at all. Peoples, nations, the entire planet's civilizations have leapt forward & fallen back, often dramatically, in such measures. Freedom & democracy is fragile and always in need of defending from opposite forces. It is entirely possible that we'll look back on the aughts as a high-water mark for openness & freedom in Russia as it now falls into an abyss deeper than anything Stalin ever imagined. A totalitarian state powered by modern technology. All of our current abilities of clouds and blockchains and deep information mining turned by a state against its own people to enslave them forever.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the feeling no matter what, that Ukraine and Russia are going to both come out of this with tremendous PTSD.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Remember when I said Putin was gearing up for an old skool Soviet union style purge of Russia and the "smart people" here on fark laughed and said that would never happen?
You may apologize by sending money.
🙄


I don't remember.  Then again, I don't remember things I write myself.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image 425x156]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Putin has ALWAYS been a Stalinist. He was a KBG agent, fercrissakes. He whined about Ukraine leaving the USSR for its own sovereignty when he was mayor of St. Petersburg in 1992, which may be one of the reasons he's built this whole "nazis in Ukraine" mythos over the past three decades.

Now he threatens nationalizing all foreign investments.

The only reason they don't say that quiet part out loud is because it scares away all those investment dollars that have made him and his cronies enormously wealthy, as well as raised the quality of life for the masses from borderline rebellion to wage slave consumers.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A cross between Stalin and Hitler's master race. Or it could be an excuse to withdraw from Ukraine and "cleanse" the party before he tries again.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So if some of us survive the apocalypse as skinless, immortal ghouls, should we plan a Fark Party for, say, the northern rim of the biggest nuke crater on the eastern seaboard?

I'll bring the Vim!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People keep saying Putin is following Hitler's playbook and blah blah blah.

I like to point out that Joe Stalin's own handbook had most of the same stuff in it, but with a lot more death and cruelty.   The body count from Stalin's purges make the Nazis look tame in comparison, and had the same horrific treatment of prisoners/use of same as lab rats as the Nazis.  Only Japan's Unit 731 managed to surpass them both in the levels of evil.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

oldernell: A cross between Stalin and Hitler's master race. Or it could be an excuse to withdraw from Ukraine and "cleanse" the party before he tries again.


go re-read history. Stalin and his buddies, after subverting the bolshevik revolution and ideologies, purged anyone that didn't fit in with their ideal society -- including Jews, Gays, etc.  There's no "cross between" here, there's "they both had the same basic 'master race' ideology going, just with different propaganda.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: baka-san: Downfall II is not as fun as the original
I'm a genX'er

I thought we we gonn die in the 80's, fark you world having it happen when I got kids

Had an Amber Alert go off on the radio and my phone yesterday. I immediately thought "Dammit Putin launched something."


I got one too, & something seemed strange about it.
Was the alert for Pope City?  The computer says that's in TX (nowhere near), which strikes me as rather odd.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I smelled a Trump
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: oldernell: A cross between Stalin and Hitler's master race. Or it could be an excuse to withdraw from Ukraine and "cleanse" the party before he tries again.

go re-read history. Stalin and his buddies, after subverting the bolshevik revolution and ideologies, purged anyone that didn't fit in with their ideal society -- including Jews, Gays, etc.  There's no "cross between" here, there's "they both had the same basic 'master race' ideology going, just with different propaganda.


It's always the same.

Anyone different. Anyone unusual. Anyone who is unwilling or unable to conform to the order. All of the above, the typical targeted categories are blamed. And then there're Artists. Creators. Anyone smart who's thinking their own ideas. Unpredictable people who cannot be trusted to stay in line.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: foo monkey: [Fark user image 425x156]

[Fark user image 306x459]


Those "radical left CRAZIES" seem very competent at their election-rigging skills, yet, somehow, simultaneously incompetent.  You'd think that if you're going to rig an election, you'd go all out and rig it so that ALL of your would candidates win.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: A "whiff"???

Who the f*ck do you think he styles himself after? Lenin?


Lenin was probably going to do a lot of the same stuff as Stalin, if he could.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Russia shouldn't exist as a state, given how different its various regions are from oneanother. There was a real line of the thought in the 1990s that it would disintegrate further beyond what happened after the Soviet Union's collapse. The reason Putin is so popular is because he brought back the "command and control" centralised approach from Moscow that had been in place back to the days of Peter the Great. Russia simply needs a strong and controlling (if not brutally so) central government for its own survival.

That Putin echoes the likes of Stalin or Catherine or Peter is no accident.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: fiddlehead: baka-san: Downfall II is not as fun as the original
I'm a genX'er

I thought we we gonn die in the 80's, fark you world having it happen when I got kids

Had an Amber Alert go off on the radio and my phone yesterday. I immediately thought "Dammit Putin launched something."


I got one too, & something seemed strange about it.
Was the alert for Pope City?  The computer says that's in TX (nowhere near), which strikes me as rather odd.

Pope County. Up by Alexandria, Mn

2-year-old Pope County boy found safe, Amber Alert canceled - KSTP.com Eyewitness News
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey, did anybody else get a whiff of Stalin off Putin's warnings to anti-war Russians? Just a tiny soupçon of the Stalinist purge, a faint and ephemeral whiff on the air?

Soupcon? Is that the Campbell's-sponsored nerd cosplay event in San Diego? I think Warhol started that.

/I am smrt
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trocadero: NewportBarGuy: A "whiff"???

Who the f*ck do you think he styles himself after? Lenin?

Lenin was probably going to do a lot of the same stuff as Stalin, if he could.


Right, I get that, but muchhhhhh more subtle. Man of Steel just liked the sound of bones in the meat grinder.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildlifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As a former soviet/russian citizen..
I hope they escort Putin out and help him with his 9x18mm headache.. in public..
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: That Putin echoes the likes of Stalin or Catherine or Peter is no accident.


Yeah, it's pretty wrong to think that Russians feel like we do about freedom & democracy. They lack that tradition. They do not know it. They've almost always been managed & controlled from the top down. Whether monarchy or communist dictatorship or the current authoritarian strongman it has almost always been run by a centralized power backed up by internal military force.

In that short interregnum between the fall of the USSR and Putin's rise, many everyday Russians grew to despise notions of democracy & having to struggle in a capitalist economy. What you take for granted they saw as pointless work and unpredictability and chaos.
 
Resin33
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Mom, can we go out for Stalin?"

"We have Stalin at home."
 
lurkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Whiff of Stalin" is what I call my Dutchies.
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Kit Fister: oldernell: A cross between Stalin and Hitler's master race. Or it could be an excuse to withdraw from Ukraine and "cleanse" the party before he tries again.

go re-read history. Stalin and his buddies, after subverting the bolshevik revolution and ideologies, purged anyone that didn't fit in with their ideal society -- including Jews, Gays, etc.  There's no "cross between" here, there's "they both had the same basic 'master race' ideology going, just with different propaganda.

It's always the same.

Anyone different. Anyone unusual. Anyone who is unwilling or unable to conform to the order. All of the above, the typical targeted categories are blamed. And then there're Artists. Creators. Anyone smart who's thinking their own ideas. Unpredictable people who cannot be trusted to stay in line.


"Don't ever be the first to stop applauding!"
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well it sure as hell ain't a whiff of that crazy Casbah jive.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't wait for The Death of Stalin 2: Putin Boogaloo.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This similar take was interesting:  https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2022/03/putins-latest-speech-is-a-terrifying-echo-of-stalin.html
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Compared to Stalin, Putin's no choir boy.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Iconoclast: GregInIndy: Kit Fister: oldernell: A cross between Stalin and Hitler's master race. Or it could be an excuse to withdraw from Ukraine and "cleanse" the party before he tries again.

go re-read history. Stalin and his buddies, after subverting the bolshevik revolution and ideologies, purged anyone that didn't fit in with their ideal society -- including Jews, Gays, etc.  There's no "cross between" here, there's "they both had the same basic 'master race' ideology going, just with different propaganda.

It's always the same.

Anyone different. Anyone unusual. Anyone who is unwilling or unable to conform to the order. All of the above, the typical targeted categories are blamed. And then there're Artists. Creators. Anyone smart who's thinking their own ideas. Unpredictable people who cannot be trusted to stay in line.

"Don't ever be the first to stop applauding!"


There's some 90-year-old veteran from the Soviet Union days out there still applauding one of Joe's speeches because he knows exactly what happens if you're the first to stop.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: I can't wait for The Death of Stalin 2: Putin Boogaloo.


Maybe we can resurrect Rasputin and set him on Putin, explaining Putin was directly responsible for everything that marginalized and lead to Rasputin's death and loss of power.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: SeaMan Stainz: I can't wait for The Death of Stalin 2: Putin Boogaloo.

Maybe we can resurrect Rasputin and set him on Putin, explaining Putin was directly responsible for everything that marginalized and lead to Rasputin's death and loss of power.


Wait.... Ras-putin...Putin....

They always said that Rasputin couldn't be killed and was some kind of immortal terror.  Are we sure that ol' Vlad isn't just the current identity of Rasputin?  It would make a lot of things about Putin's regime make a hell of a lot more sense...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

indy_kid: fiddlehead: foo monkey: [Fark user image 425x156]

[Fark user image 306x459]

Those "radical left CRAZIES" seem very competent at their election-rigging skills, yet, somehow, simultaneously incompetent.  You'd think that if you're going to rig an election, you'd go all out and rig it so that ALL of your would candidates win.


No. You rig just enough of them and only the ones which are up for grabs. Next cycle, you hold the ones you stole last time and grab a few more. Make the wins and gains small, so they seem natural. Do that for a few cycles and the appearance of your side winning will take root in reality. Votes don't want to vote for a loser.
 
Almost Everybody Poops
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's been no secret that Putin always wanted to resurrect the Soviet Union.  I mean he once called the fall of the Soviet Union "the greatest geo-political disaster of the 20th century".  Plus, he's KGB and thus was probably brainwashed from the start.

He's a weak, paranoid little man that can't let go of the past and wants to emulate his hero, Joseph Stalin, in ruling over his people using fear, political persecution, and if that fails, genocide.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Smells like Soviet Stalin

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Once Putin's inner circle figures out or realizes this shiath show ain't going according to plan and they might just get themselves killed, there will be a coup. Putin may not make it to the spring thaw... What would be interesting if the Swiss family were kidnapped and held for ransom...
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trocadero: NewportBarGuy: A "whiff"???

Who the f*ck do you think he styles himself after? Lenin?

Lenin was probably going to do a lot of the same stuff as Stalin, if he could.


Omg is that why Lenin was shot?!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Almost Everybody Poops: It's been no secret that Putin always wanted to resurrect the Soviet Union.  I mean he once called the fall of the Soviet Union "the greatest geo-political disaster of the 20th century".  Plus, he's KGB and thus was probably brainwashed from the start.

He's a weak, paranoid little man that can't let go of the past and wants to emulate his hero, Joseph Stalin, in ruling over his people using fear, political persecution, and if that fails, genocide.


Anyone else notice that Putin started going nuts the moment he was being compared to Dobby?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SoFlaNative52: Once Putin's inner circle figures out or realizes this shiath show ain't going according to plan and they might just get themselves killed, there will be a coup. Putin may not make it to the spring thaw... What would be interesting if the Swiss family were kidnapped and held for ransom...


We can always hope, but so far no one's had the stones to stand up to Putin and actually do anything.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weaver95: Remember when I said Putin was gearing up for an old skool Soviet union style purge of Russia and the "smart people" here on fark laughed and said that would never happen?
You may apologize by sending money.
🙄


Done!  Except I didn't have your address so I did the next best thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
