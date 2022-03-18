 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Russian troops now saying they don't have a leg to stand on in the Ukraine fight, mainly because they're shooting themselves in the legs to avoid it   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
73
    More: Interesting, Vladimir Putin, RUSSIAN soldiers, said troops, Russian officers, baby-faced Russian soldiers, cannon fodder, News Group Newspapers Limited, Sun Online  
•       •       •

2146 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Mar 2022 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
But there are so many nice Ukrainian women willing to do that for them!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They could aim for their own heads and that would be okay with me too.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It comes after furious soldiers warned they will rise up against Vladimir Putin.

They can't go home. Not while Putin is alive. He will have them all shot just in case.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: It comes after furious soldiers warned they will rise up against Vladimir Putin.

They can't go home. Not while Putin is alive. He will have them all shot just in case.


Worked for Stalin.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the point of using Ukranian ammunition? You got a hole in your leg, you go home to a hospital. They're not going to do forensics to see what caliber bullet did the in and out. Unless they're that hard up for ammunition.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully I got the right episode?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're better off just walking to Belarus and quitting
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dammit seems i lost my meme

so, like, here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: They could aim for their own heads and that would be okay with me too.


You want people who refuse to commit war-crimes, to kill themselves?
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like propaganda... they haven't been fighting long enough to do that IMHO
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is a wanna be Stalin. The returning injured soldiers would be sent to the gulag before being sent home. Don't want the truth to be known by the Russian population.  Putin has to protect the lies.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to Pootsy's televised dismemberment in the Red Square.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one here sounds like straight propaganda from the Ukrainian side.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamesfan: Putin is a wanna be Stalin. The returning injured soldiers would be sent to the gulag before being sent home. Don't want the truth to be known by the Russian population.  Putin has to protect the lies.



I wonder how long it would take the Russian people to realize that nobody has been returning?

No dead bodies for their families to bury. No wounded to be cared for. Nobody.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: But there are so many nice Ukrainian women willing to do that for them!


They are probably aiming a little higher than the leg.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamesfan: Putin is a wanna be Stalin. The returning injured soldiers would be sent to the gulag before being sent home. Don't want the truth to be known by the Russian population.  Putin has to protect the lies.


It's not just the Russians: the survivors of Midway were not allowed to go home and were quickly redeployed because Japanese propaganda was claiming Midway as a victory. They were not allowed to write home, either. They just vanished.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Offer to let those demoralized soldiers quit and come to the US to become police officers. You have no idea how many dudes formerly living behind the iron curtain took a similar deal when it fell.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, Fark. I know that we try to include different perspectives on what's going on in the world, and that's good. Also, we have to recognize sources. The Sun, The Express, The Mail, Post, Enquirer, and the rest (are here on Gilligan's Isle) are poo. They are rags in checkout lines. You might as well have batboy sighting news. Can we, I dunno, try? Especially when it comes to what's happening.

I mean, the newsletter pretty much said it, no?
 
Zerochance
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: They could aim for their own heads and that would be okay with me too.

You want people who refuse to commit war-crimes, to kill themselves?


Don't get that either.

The Russian army is largely conscripts who are probably being lied to as to why they're going to war.  I'm not painting all of them with such a broad brush.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: They could aim for their own heads and that would be okay with me too.


Wounded soldiers costs their side more than dead ones.
And if they're unfit for service they go home and become dissenters
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: Hopefully I got the right episode?

[Fark user image 701x469]


Shoulda gone with a scene from American Graffiti 2, the sequel no one asked for.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: flamesfan: Putin is a wanna be Stalin. The returning injured soldiers would be sent to the gulag before being sent home. Don't want the truth to be known by the Russian population.  Putin has to protect the lies.


I wonder how long it would take the Russian people to realize that nobody has been returning?

No dead bodies for their families to bury. No wounded to be cared for. Nobody.


I can't help but think of this, and suspect that many of them know deep down already. There were immediate protests when the invasion first started, and the protestors were dragged away. How scared is the typical Russian? Plaster a fake smile on your face while wondering how the hell you're going to feed the remainder of your family. And know that you can't even talk to your friends about your fears because who knows if you can trust them.

This is the part of the rise of nazi Germany that fascinated me (in a sad, horrified way), and I saw sparks of this amongst Trumpers but imagine it's full blown in Russia right now.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zerochance: Ketchuponsteak: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: They could aim for their own heads and that would be okay with me too.

You want people who refuse to commit war-crimes, to kill themselves?

Don't get that either.

The Russian army is largely conscripts who are probably being lied to as to why they're going to war.  I'm not painting all of them with such a broad brush.


I'd like there to be a way that the soldiers could get news to their families about what's going on in Ukraine. Unfortunately, it seems facts are in short supply.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Offer to let those demoralized soldiers quit and come to the US to become police officers. You have no idea how many dudes formerly living behind the iron curtain took a similar deal when it fell.



Yeah, and unlike our police these guys seem to dislike killing unarmed civilians.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2dogsrunning: Gin Buddy: flamesfan: Putin is a wanna be Stalin. The returning injured soldiers would be sent to the gulag before being sent home. Don't want the truth to be known by the Russian population.  Putin has to protect the lies.


I wonder how long it would take the Russian people to realize that nobody has been returning?

No dead bodies for their families to bury. No wounded to be cared for. Nobody.

I can't help but think of this, and suspect that many of them know deep down already. There were immediate protests when the invasion first started, and the protestors were dragged away. How scared is the typical Russian? Plaster a fake smile on your face while wondering how the hell you're going to feed the remainder of your family. And know that you can't even talk to your friends about your fears because who knows if you can trust them.

This is the part of the rise of nazi Germany that fascinated me (in a sad, horrified way), and I saw sparks of this amongst Trumpers but imagine it's full blown in Russia right now.


They knew when it happened to Grandpa,
They knew when it happened to Uncle Victor,

They know.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill the Intergalactic hero approves.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: flamesfan: Putin is a wanna be Stalin. The returning injured soldiers would be sent to the gulag before being sent home. Don't want the truth to be known by the Russian population.  Putin has to protect the lies.


I wonder how long it would take the Russian people to realize that nobody has been returning?

No dead bodies for their families to bury. No wounded to be cared for. Nobody.


No bodies coming home obviously just means that the special operation is going so successfully that not a single Russian is dying. Total success for Putin.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkimball: This sounds like propaganda... they haven't been fighting long enough to do that IMHO


I imagine you only need to be shot at once to nope out of a war. One missed artillery round would make you NOPE out of a war.

This isn't new, soldiers have been doing it forever. It's not always successful, though, especially if your country is low on manpower. You need to walk that fine line between "injured enough to leave the war" and "not so injured I have lasting repercussions."
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old Fark: "Loser.com is a domain name that has existed as a URL redirect to several different web pages during most of its existence." .... News: Guess where it links to now...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: fragMasterFlash: Offer to let those demoralized soldiers quit and come to the US to become police officers. You have no idea how many dudes formerly living behind the iron curtain took a similar deal when it fell.


Yeah, and unlike our police these guys seem to dislike killing unarmed civilians.


At the start of '86 sheriff's deputies in the county I lived in all rode solo. By mid '87 they all had rookies riding with them who had very distinctive eastern European accents. They blended in quickly enough, IMHO.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can audition for Tarzan now.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russian officers shoot themselves in the legs to go home. There are corpses everywhere."

You are doing it wrong...
 
alienated
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zerochance: Ketchuponsteak: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: They could aim for their own heads and that would be okay with me too.

You want people who refuse to commit war-crimes, to kill themselves?

Don't get that either.

The Russian army is largely conscripts who are probably being lied to as to why they're going to war.  I'm not painting all of them with such a broad brush.


I'm not saying anyone in an Arty unit should die , I am saying that everyone in said unit needs to. Ditto for missile ones.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Since this is being reported in the Sun, I'm beginning to doubt the existence of "legs."
 
docilej
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In soviet Russia soldiers shoot....themselves?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Troops look for Ukrainian ammunition to use so they can go to hospital without it looking like a self-inflicted wound,

Why scrounge ammo?  Ukraine still have a lot of warsaw arms in their hands.  5.45x39 should be heading their way regularly.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jz4p: Since this is being reported in the Sun, I'm beginning to doubt the existence of "legs."


Every wine I've ever drunk just flows down the glass like a sheet.

I think you're onto something.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is one of those stories that's going to turn up either overblown (like one dude did it) or completely false in a few days. Everyone knows if you want to get out of service in the Russian army you just tell them you're gay, and maybe add some lazy drag elements to the uniform.
 
Fissile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
namegoeshere: It comes after furious soldiers warned they will rise up against Vladimir Putin.

They can't go home. Not while Putin is alive. He will have them all shot just in case.

But enough about American troops in Vietnam.

https://www.fifthestate.org/archive/346-summer-1995/mutiny-outposts-empire/
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let's just flip this for a moment, and focus on the media instead of the bullshiat story.

Think of the horror and anguish of being a reporter or editor for a Murdoch rag.   Fox News is lauded by Russian politicians as the only source of "Pravda".   The only politicians prepared to appear on a Murdoch channel are the Nazi moon-howlers, and site visits are plunging because once again, you've backed the wrong horse.

What to do, what to do.

I know, why don't we make up some absolute bollocks about "feel good" stories so people won't remember we represent the forces of oppression and genocide in Ukraine?  That will show everybody that although Murdoch sucks Putin's cock, we can ignore that for a story or two...

P.S. As somebody mentioned up thread, of course a triage nurse will know the difference between a Russian AK-47 7.72mm round and a Ukrainian one.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Troops look for Ukrainian ammunition to use so they can go to hospital without it looking like a self-inflicted wound,

Why scrounge ammo?  Ukraine still have a lot of warsaw arms in their hands.  5.45x39 should be heading their way regularly.


Unless they are thinking someone will actually bother to check to see which arms plant is listed on the headstamp on the brass that might, maybe, be collected from the site of the injury (both sides are using 5.45x39 ammo in their AKU-74's).
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fissile: namegoeshere: It comes after furious soldiers warned they will rise up against Vladimir Putin.

They can't go home. Not while Putin is alive. He will have them all shot just in case.

But enough about American troops in Vietnam.

https://www.fifthestate.org/archive/346-summer-1995/mutiny-outposts-empire/


Da Comrade Fissile. You are doing the good work. Extra vodka ration and two hundred million rubles for your work on distraction. Don't spend it all in one place, like on a single cracker!
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Shoulda gone with a scene from American Graffiti 2, the sequel no one asked for.


You know, I don't think I ever saw AG2.  One was good.  I was actually hoping to find a clip from the episode but I didn't have the patience to track it down.  The episode was Mulcahey's War... although there may have been other episodes where soldiers came in with self inflicted wounds.  I remember a good Sherman Potter one with a suicidal soldier.

Hawkeye's sexual harassment of everything that moved hasn't aged well, and the point of the war, at least from the West's perspective seems more clear when you compare modern North and South Korea but there still is a lot of pathos there.
 
Fissile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: This is one of those stories that's going to turn up either overblown (like one dude did it) or completely false in a few days. Everyone knows if you want to get out of service in the Russian army you just tell them you're gay, and maybe add some lazy drag elements to the uniform.


Actually there's a young Russian blogger on YouTube who pretty much did just that.  No drag required, in the Russian Army smoking menthol cigarettes is considered sufficient evidence of homosexual tendencies.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fissile: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: This is one of those stories that's going to turn up either overblown (like one dude did it) or completely false in a few days. Everyone knows if you want to get out of service in the Russian army you just tell them you're gay, and maybe add some lazy drag elements to the uniform.

Actually there's a young Russian blogger on YouTube who pretty much did just that.  No drag required, in the Russian Army smoking menthol cigarettes is considered sufficient evidence of homosexual tendencies.


That will make North Carolina Republicans' heads explode.
 
alienated
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Shoulda gone with a scene from American Graffiti 2, the sequel no one asked for.

You know, I don't think I ever saw AG2.  One was good.  I was actually hoping to find a clip from the episode but I didn't have the patience to track it down.  The episode was Mulcahey's War... although there may have been other episodes where soldiers came in with self inflicted wounds.  I remember a good Sherman Potter one with a suicidal soldier.

Hawkeye's sexual harassment of everything that moved hasn't aged well, and the point of the war, at least from the West's perspective seems more clear when you compare modern North and South Korea but there still is a lot of pathos there.


Hawkeye turned down a woman when she used a rather racist term in regards to an American wanting to get married to a Korean. He also grabbed his bottle of wine and left.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A soldier shooting himself to evade illegal orders; to avoid criminal, inhuman actions, is an incredible commitment. As a person who opposes all war, I'd like to imagine that I have that degree of integrity. However, I don't trust that I truly have that level of courage. There should be a "Respect" tag.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Amateurs
 
Bruscar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: They could aim for their own heads and that would be okay with me too.


Why would you wish that upon those resisting war? It isn't logical.
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.