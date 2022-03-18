 Skip to content
(Twitter)   FAFO: Swansea Taco Bell edition   (twitter.com) divider line
75
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

75 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid drunk games, win stupid drunk prizes.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get that man a WWE contract!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get that employee a free taco.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Welsh are born berserkers.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you attack a fast food worker I really don't feel sorry for you if this is the result.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the shiat with these fights. One wrong knock and the other guy's dead and you are in heaps of trouble. He's lucky someone filmed the attack.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Get that employee a free taco.


He's probably sick of them.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The corporate people responded. Nothing will happen to the employee, which I'm happy about.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's how you ruin a persons life. Drunky didn't watch enough wrasslin' as a kid to know he had to duck his neck and roll into it.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC at the guys mate who's all "how dare you defend yourself against my friend who charged at you and tried to knock your head off!!!"
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warning: Farking around with retail, food service, IT , or EMT employees may result in being the recipient of heat actions.

Yakuza 0 Heat Actions and Dynamic Introductions Mod Showcase
Youtube nURH5wjAUJA


They start the day with their gauge full. They just need an excuse.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Props to the worker for restraint when the second idiot grabbed him and he just pushed his hands away. Generally a bad idea to put hands on someone who's just power slammed your drunk idiot buddy.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: NewportBarGuy: Get that employee a free taco.

He's probably gottensick of bythem.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. He deserved it
 
swahnhennessy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: JFC at the guys mate who's all "how dare you defend yourself against my friend who charged at you and tried to knock your head off!!!"


Meh. What else is he gonna do there? He at least attempted to take his aggro friend away. Drunk can only do so much.

/may be day-drinking to cover for St. Pat's excesses
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beautiful execution.
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he died?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: Props to the worker for restraint when the second idiot grabbed him and he just pushed his hands away. Generally a bad idea to put hands on someone who's just power slammed your drunk idiot buddy.


He wasn't going to do shiat anyway, wanted none of that smoke after seeing his friend's head leaking hot sauce.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alizeran: Did he died?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent time in Swansea. Oddly enough, dumb shiat like this isn't abnormal there. I saw a fight break out at a coffee shop (Costa, I think) at 8am on a Tuesday. The staff all had that, "Not this shiat again," look on their faces.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how after he gets knocked the fark out his buddy gets upset at them and asks what they are doing? Like they can't defend themselves against some drunk idiot and should just sit there and take the abuse. If anything they showed a lot of restraint, picked him up slammed him down and he was done.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the build on the worker. Gave the ahole what he deserved. Looked like a rag doll being tossed.
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alizeran: Did he died?


Had to go down like 50 replies but no, he survived. 
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/swansea-taco-bell-video-oxford-23392031
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was on the floor there after the guy who found out was moved?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another article:

""Two men had left the premises prior to officers attending. There have been no complaints forthcoming to date and no arrests."

I'm going out on a limb here and guessing these two fine gentlemen are on first name terms with the local cops and perhaps are not interested in sitting down for a nice chat at the station.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
best fast food beatdown

Bill Burr: McDonalds Beating
Youtube yTx4LLHxMyM
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: What was on the floor there after the guy who found out was moved?


Diablo Sauce.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicholasneko: hoodiowithtudio: What was on the floor there after the guy who found out was moved?

Diablo Sauce.


People juice.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: What was on the floor there after the guy who found out was moved?


"Blooduh....blooduh...not funny....not funny"
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
whtriced
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and on the next edition of "You're Next".
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: What was on the floor there after the guy who found out was moved?


Garth Marenghi: Blood blood...
Youtube PXBBGjUjy2c
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have done the gentlemanly thing and tried to revive the guy on the ground by pissing on him.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey, my buddy just got his head and neck slammed on the ground hard enough to lose consciousness.  I think I'll aggressively roll him over, so his head flops around.  Spinal injuries are a myth."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.walesonline.co.ukView Full Size

Oh, I see they have Cricket phones in the UK too. Do the customers not know they're supposed to be yelling "WORLD STAR!" while this occurs.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: JFC at the guys mate who's all "how dare you defend yourself against my friend who charged at you and tried to knock your head off!!!"


After I was trying to hold him back, but failed to use any real effort and was too lazy to maneuver myself between my friend and the employee.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: What was on the floor there after the guy who found out was moved?


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude is lucky he didn't end up paralyzed from the neck down.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫Benny was the bouncer at the Taco Bell
A drunkard farked around and Benny gave him hell...♫
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually you can beat the shiat out of drunks and they don't get permanently damaged.  Their muscles are more relaxed when they're blotto.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: What was on the floor there after the guy who found out was moved?


Likely blood.  If you give it some more time, maybe some CSF (cerebrospinal fluid)

This falls into one of those 'don't move the guy' type scenarios.  His spine might not be intact, and you don't roll him over until you've taken proper control of the head.  (And then don't let go of it until the EMTs arrive and can take over)
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You love to see it.  Well, not the abuse leveled at a worker who just wants to finish their shift and go home, but the immediate comeuppance, and the company standing behind their employee... those you love to see.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming to America - freeze you diseased rhinoceros pizzle
Youtube 837VnZ3F0bY
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Dude is lucky he didn't end up paralyzed from the neck down.


I dunno, there didn't appear to be much going on from the neck up, so would it really matter?
 
abbarach
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Oneiros: hoodiowithtudio: What was on the floor there after the guy who found out was moved?

Likely blood.  If you give it some more time, maybe some CSF (cerebrospinal fluid)

This falls into one of those 'don't move the guy' type scenarios.  His spine might not be intact, and you don't roll him over until you've taken proper control of the head.  (And then don't let go of it until the EMTs arrive and can take over)


Drunk people are not generally renowned for their decision making skills.  According to a news article, after yelling for someone to call the police, the drunk assholes hoofed it before police and paramedics arrived.  Must have sobered up just enough to realize what would actually happen when the police showed up.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fubegra: ♫Benny was the bouncer at the Taco Bell
A drunkard farked around and Benny gave him hell...♫


I know it's a toss off tune on what's a solid slab of 70's English Prog Rock but I love this song.

/Sang that in my best Greg Lake impression
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Down goes Frazier, down goes Frazier, down goes Frazier!!!
Youtube JZEIMQ42-oU
 
