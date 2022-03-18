 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Officer Lou and his municipal buddies in Georgia forced to pay over a million dollars after arresting 64 partygoers over less than an ounce of marijuana at a New Years eve party in 2017   (9news.com.au) divider line
34
    More: Dumbass, Bartow County, Georgia, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, Police, Crime, police department, Google Maps, pregnant woman  
•       •       •

1275 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2022 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Were those 64 playing Nintendo games? Can we call them the Nintendo 64?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let me guess. They are black?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure none of those guys are paying. Just the taxpayers.
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
... each of them get 14k?  Sounds like they need to tack one more zero onto that payout.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this.  I'd like to know whose genius idea it was to arrest everybody.  Of course, it wasn't an idea.  It was just a reactionary spasm to someone asserting their rights to not answer them.  They went to jail because they're not allowed to assert that right in the eyes of the police.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Let me guess. They are black?


The SCHR noted that while the county is more than 80 per cent white, nearly all of those arrested were black or Hispanic.

That's a bingo.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'd like to know whose genius idea it was to arrest everybody.  Of course, it wasn't an idea.  It was just a reactionary spasm to someone asserting their rights to not answer them.


It's SOP for cops when there are two or three people in a car and a joint is found in the ash tray or whatever: "No one fesses up? You're all going to jail!"

So, this kind of SOP for cops doesn't have a hard upper boundary for the number of people who go to jail. The result is the stupidest people (the cops) extrapolate that to everyone in the house, and you end up with five dozen or so people locked up for a dime bag that was sitting on the kitchen counter.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the police department and the county has agreed to pay the arrested people US$900,000

Why would they settle for such a low amount? After the lawyers take their cut they'll be lucky to get a few grand each.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I remember this.  I'd like to know whose genius idea it was to arrest everybody.  Of course, it wasn't an idea.  It was just a reactionary spasm to someone asserting their rights to not answer them.  They went to jail because they're not allowed to assert that right in the eyes of the police.


Amateurs!  9 dead and 170 charged in the Twin Peaks shooting in Waco a few years ago. 0 convictions.  Still don't know who killed the fellers. And they was all Betty White.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it? Why would they agree to that shiatty settlement?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's never a good sign when the foreign press has more accurate information than your own press.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less than $5k per person after the lawyers and Uncle Sam get their cut. Whoopee.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who wants to bet it was some white kid who brought the nugs to make it even more tragic
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Rapmaster2000: I remember this.  I'd like to know whose genius idea it was to arrest everybody.  Of course, it wasn't an idea.  It was just a reactionary spasm to someone asserting their rights to not answer them.  They went to jail because they're not allowed to assert that right in the eyes of the police.

Amateurs!  9 dead and 170 charged in the Twin Peaks shooting in Waco a few years ago. 0 convictions.  Still don't know who killed the fellers. And they was all Betty White.

[Fark user image 850x609]


There were actual victims of crime there. An ounce of pot sitting on the counter does not in any way equate to nine dead people and a city terrorized by actual motorcycle gang violence.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: That's it? Why would they agree to that shiatty settlement?


Probably all they were thinking about was having more money to chip in for the next small bag of weed.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: That's it? Why would they agree to that shiatty settlement?


First up, I want to be very very clear on this, what the cops did here is a farce of justice. The cops involved should have been sacked and the payout should have been more like 100k per person minimum.

To answer your question, that's probably a good deal.

The supreme court has ruled that the smell of marijuana (or more accurate, the police claiming they smell it), is valid probable cause for further investigation. So entering the party and searching was likely legal. Finding it is also likely sufficient evidence to make an arrest. People present on a single portion of private property are likely also sufficient association for all of them to arrest.

Now, proving who actually was responsible for it and getting that conviction is a much higher bar than the initial request. Since the DA declined to prosecute, which prevents them from making any case/claim of malicious prosecution. Even without qualified immunity, this is probably a winnable case for the city, and with it... well... this was never going to be a great case.

The accusations about the medical needs of a few of the arrested folks while they were locked up are probably cases you could win, but the payouts on those without proof of being intentionally malicious (good luck) are not great either.

Getting a settlement at all is about as good as this was ever going to be. If anything, they might be lucky the DA didn't try to prosecute anyway.


When the law grants police sweeping rights to do almost whatever the fark they want, and then they use that power up to (but not over that line), that's the system working as designed.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dsmith42: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Rapmaster2000: I remember this.  I'd like to know whose genius idea it was to arrest everybody.  Of course, it wasn't an idea.  It was just a reactionary spasm to someone asserting their rights to not answer them.  They went to jail because they're not allowed to assert that right in the eyes of the police.

Amateurs!  9 dead and 170 charged in the Twin Peaks shooting in Waco a few years ago. 0 convictions.  Still don't know who killed the fellers. And they was all Betty White.

[Fark user image 850x609]

There were actual victims of crime there. An ounce of pot sitting on the counter does not in any way equate to nine dead people and a city terrorized by actual motorcycle gang violence.


Being a POC of color is a crime in this country. Which is why I work from home and don't go out unless I need to. Living in a farked up red state with a bunch of republican groups (white nationalist/nazi/etc.) doesn't make it any easier.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess:
Not a single cop was fired.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Still don't know who killed the fellers


Some killed were shot by police as they were fleeing the fracas. So, yeah, we know who killed some of them.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dsmith42: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Rapmaster2000: I remember this.  I'd like to know whose genius idea it was to arrest everybody.  Of course, it wasn't an idea.  It was just a reactionary spasm to someone asserting their rights to not answer them.  They went to jail because they're not allowed to assert that right in the eyes of the police.

Amateurs!  9 dead and 170 charged in the Twin Peaks shooting in Waco a few years ago. 0 convictions.  Still don't know who killed the fellers. And they was all Betty White.

[Fark user image 850x609]

There were actual victims of crime there. An ounce of pot sitting on the counter does not in any way equate to nine dead people and a city terrorized by actual motorcycle gang violence.


The working theory is the Waco police shot the 9 people dead. But, we'll never know as they stopped investigating.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bartow County, a hive of vile scum and villainy. And Trumpers..
 
whtriced
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
28 g is 1 oz
 
BigMax
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bonus question:  the cops confiscated less than an ounce of marijuana. Using cop math and showing your work, what is the value of the confiscated marijuana.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: dsmith42: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Rapmaster2000: I remember this.  I'd like to know whose genius idea it was to arrest everybody.  Of course, it wasn't an idea.  It was just a reactionary spasm to someone asserting their rights to not answer them.  They went to jail because they're not allowed to assert that right in the eyes of the police.

Amateurs!  9 dead and 170 charged in the Twin Peaks shooting in Waco a few years ago. 0 convictions.  Still don't know who killed the fellers. And they was all Betty White.

[Fark user image 850x609]

There were actual victims of crime there. An ounce of pot sitting on the counter does not in any way equate to nine dead people and a city terrorized by actual motorcycle gang violence.

The working theory is the Waco police shot the 9 people dead. But, we'll never know as they stopped investigating.


That's a bingo. The boys in a blue are basically a gang, too.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Russ1642: That's it? Why would they agree to that shiatty settlement?

First up, I want to be very very clear on this, what the cops did here is a farce of justice. The cops involved should have been sacked and the payout should have been more like 100k per person minimum.

To answer your question, that's probably a good deal.

The supreme court has ruled that the smell of marijuana (or more accurate, the police claiming they smell it), is valid probable cause for further investigation. So entering the party and searching was likely legal. Finding it is also likely sufficient evidence to make an arrest. People present on a single portion of private property are likely also sufficient association for all of them to arrest.

Now, proving who actually was responsible for it and getting that conviction is a much higher bar than the initial request. Since the DA declined to prosecute, which prevents them from making any case/claim of malicious prosecution. Even without qualified immunity, this is probably a winnable case for the city, and with it... well... this was never going to be a great case.

The accusations about the medical needs of a few of the arrested folks while they were locked up are probably cases you could win, but the payouts on those without proof of being intentionally malicious (good luck) are not great either.

Getting a settlement at all is about as good as this was ever going to be. If anything, they might be lucky the DA didn't try to prosecute anyway.


When the law grants police sweeping rights to do almost whatever the fark they want, and then they use that power up to (but not over that line), that's the system working as designed.


The cruelty is the point.  They don't give a shiat, the taxpayers pay the settlement.  Their attitude is "you won't beat the ride" for daring to not fess up to a bag of plant material.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BigMax: Bonus question:  the cops confiscated less than an ounce of marijuana. Using cop math and showing your work, what is the value of the confiscated marijuana.


$900k
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: BigMax: Bonus question:  the cops confiscated less than an ounce of marijuana. Using cop math and showing your work, what is the value of the confiscated marijuana.

$900k


You mean $0.00.  the cops won't see the money come of their hides, just the taxpayer.  They don't care....
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: The cruelty is the point.  They don't give a shiat, the taxpayers pay the settlement.  Their attitude is "you won't beat the ride" for daring to not fess up to a bag of plant material.


Yes, exactly. if it was not sufficiently implied.

To be more specific, it's for daring to exercise your 5th amendment rights.

I'd be willing to bet that upwards of 90% of cops either think the 5th shouldn't exist, or don't understand what it means.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Once again, southern cops reinforcing the stereotype of southern cops.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I remember this.  I'd like to know whose genius idea it was to arrest everybody.  Of course, it wasn't an idea.  It was just a reactionary spasm to someone asserting their rights to not answer them.  They went to jail because they're not allowed to assert that right in the eyes of the police.


Cotton yield down for the day? Everyone in the field gets a thrashing.

It's heritage, not hate.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dsmith42: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Rapmaster2000: I remember this.  I'd like to know whose genius idea it was to arrest everybody.  Of course, it wasn't an idea.  It was just a reactionary spasm to someone asserting their rights to not answer them.  They went to jail because they're not allowed to assert that right in the eyes of the police.

Amateurs!  9 dead and 170 charged in the Twin Peaks shooting in Waco a few years ago. 0 convictions.  Still don't know who killed the fellers. And they was all Betty White.

[Fark user image 850x609]

There were actual victims of crime there. An ounce of pot sitting on the counter does not in any way equate to nine dead people and a city terrorized by actual motorcycle gang violence.


They said the same thing to Becky
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 538x411]


Sweet haul. Looks like one poor SOB's garden grow op.

I feel safer already.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.