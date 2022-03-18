 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Australia, where even a toddler can have a 'terrifying ordeal' after getting attacked by a giant mouse while sitting on a porch   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Scary, New South Wales, young girl, result of this attack, Jemima Song, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service, three-year-old girl, NSW news, Sydney  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just wait, little Aussie. What else is out there waiting for you will make you miss that giant mouse.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pop 'im Pop!
cinemacats.comView Full Size
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: Just wait, little Aussie. What else is out there waiting for you will make you miss that giant mouse.


What; horses, cows, and dogs?

https://www.australiangeographic.com.au/topics/wildlife/2016/03/here-are-the-animals-really-most-likely-to-kill-you-in-australia/
 
ktybear
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You do not fark around with these. It's lucky she's still alive.

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Admittedly,
Here it just wants their parents' cash....
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My wife brought me a bottle cap opened from AU.  One of my cats became obsessed with it. Must have had some lingering 'too scent on it. Nothing would stop that cat from trying to get the roo foot, short of taking him to another room for 30 seconds.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Pop 'im Pop!
[cinemacats.com image 640x471]


Oh, Father... I'm so ashamed...

*puts paper bag on head*
 
