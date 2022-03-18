 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Crabs take over Florida beach. Well it IS spring break   (wfla.com) divider line
14
    More: Creepy, Moon, Coast, Dozens of horseshoe crabs, Orbit of the Moon, Tide, horseshoe crabs, Tidal force, Seleucus of Seleucia  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hope they get off the beach quick before they're grabbed by the men in white jackets and milked for their blue blood
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Hope they get off the beach quick before they're grabbed by the men in white jackets and milked for their blue blood
[Fark user image 850x463]


Yeah really.  Wasn't there just a shortage?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 500x385]


-
Meanwhile, the natural forces on the planet Vogsphere had been working overtime to make up for their earlier blunder. They brought forth scintillating jeweled scuttling crabs, which the Vogons ate, smashing their shells with iron mallets; tall aspiring trees of breathtaking slenderness and color which the Vogons cut down and burned the crabmeat with;

This makes us the Vogons.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've obtained documentary footage:

Noisestorm - Crab Rave [Monstercat Release]
Youtube LDU_Txk06tM
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: This makes us the Vogons.


Was there ever any doubt?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
R2112
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If dozens of crabs can take over the beach it must be a really small beach?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

R2112: If dozens of crabs can take over the beach it must be a really small beach?


Or really large crabs. Or very well armed crabs. Maybe crabs whose strategy is on point and who have a well executed plan for taking over said beach.

No wonder crabs are taking over. People like you doubt their will or preparedness to do so. At your own peril.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is why people need to wax.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Miami Lice.

Sounds about right.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Now tell us why the sea is so "foamy" around those mating crabs.
 
