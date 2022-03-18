 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Good news everybody. A no fly zone has finally been established. By Russia   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they need to establish air superiority first?
🤔
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just because your planes are falling out of the sky doesnt mean the zone isn't fly
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia: "You're not touching me! Nuh uh! I made the rules!"
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Don't they need to establish air superiority first?
🤔


In soviet Russia, air superiors you!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian statement translated for truth:
We have been losing planes so fast we need to protect the few we have left. So, henceforth we will only fly over territory we control, so our planes won't get shot out of the sky by angry housewives with Stinger missiles.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand....with what?

On the other, funny how NATO can't do this because it would be an act of war against Russia (which is not sovereign over Ukraine, merely borders it) and yet Putin can do this and apparently it isn't, despite the fact that NATO nations also border Ukraine.

It's almost as if the excuse by the Putin Sucking Cowards on why we can't have an NFZ over Ukraine is complete and utter bullshiat.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Russian statement translated for truth:
We have been losing planes so fast we need to protect the few we have left. So, henceforth we will only fly over territory we control, so our planes won't get shot out of the sky by angry housewives with Stinger missiles.


Or jars of pickles
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they cover the tallest building with fly paper?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile brigade is in the area?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: On one hand....with what?

On the other, funny how NATO can't do this because it would be an act of war against Russia (which is not sovereign over Ukraine, merely borders it) and yet Putin can do this and apparently it isn't, despite the fact that NATO nations also border Ukraine.

It's almost as if the excuse by the Putin Sucking Cowards on why we can't have an NFZ over Ukraine is complete and utter bullshiat.


A NFZ established by NATO would be for real.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's got to be embarrassing that they never managed to get air superiority.

Then again...St Javelin:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's got to be embarrassing that they never managed to get air superiority.

Then again...St Javelin:
[Fark user image image 425x514]


Javelins take out tanks.

Stingers take out aircraft.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Russia: "You're not touching me! Nuh uh! I made the rules!"


Is that so? Well, kiss my Donbass, Dumbass.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: iheartscotch: It's got to be embarrassing that they never managed to get air superiority.

Then again...St Javelin:
[Fark user image image 425x514]

Javelins take out tanks.

Stingers take out aircraft.


I think Joseph with au Stinger would compliment nicely
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Private_Citizen: Russian statement translated for truth:
We have been losing planes so fast we need to protect the few we have left. So, henceforth we will only fly over territory we control, so our planes won't get shot out of the sky by angry housewives with Stinger missiles.

Or jars of pickles


It wasn't pickles it was tomatoes
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's got to be embarrassing that they never managed to get air superiority.

Then again...St Javelin:
[Fark user image 425x514]


Javelins are for tanks. MANPADS are for aircraft.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Another twitter "story".

No, thanks.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Former Naval Academy instructor (ex F-14 RIO) and Brit aviation researcher on the situation (long, but good):

Military Aviation Expert on Why a No Fly Zone Would Solve Putin's Problem
Youtube iBARgW_vHVE
 
PunGent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: On one hand....with what?

On the other, funny how NATO can't do this because it would be an act of war against Russia (which is not sovereign over Ukraine, merely borders it) and yet Putin can do this and apparently it isn't, despite the fact that NATO nations also border Ukraine.

It's almost as if the excuse by the Putin Sucking Cowards on why we can't have an NFZ over Ukraine is complete and utter bullshiat. nukes.


The West isn't willing to bet Berlin, London, and New York on Putin's nukes being as poorly-maintained as the rest of his gear.  That's not cowardice, unfortunately.

/he said he was gonna, basically
//hopefully the aid we ARE sending is enough...and it ain't nothing
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: On one hand....with what?

On the other, funny how NATO can't do this because it would be an act of war against Russia (which is not sovereign over Ukraine, merely borders it) and yet Putin can do this and apparently it isn't, despite the fact that NATO nations also border Ukraine.

It's almost as if the excuse by the Putin Sucking Cowards on why we can't have an NFZ over Ukraine is complete and utter bullshiat.


A no fly zone is stupid in this situation.  You are literally handing the keys over to Putin, who would love nothing more than to make this whole thing a war with NATO.  NATO leaders have done a terrific job so far not taking his bait.  An NFZ would last a day before Russian planes violated it and NATO is suddenly forced to shoot them down or back off and show weakness.  It's pants-on-head stupid to give Putin the power to pull that trigger any time he chooses.
 
PunGent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: On one hand....with what?

On the other, funny how NATO can't do this because it would be an act of war against Russia (which is not sovereign over Ukraine, merely borders it) and yet Putin can do this and apparently it isn't, despite the fact that NATO nations also border Ukraine.

It's almost as if the excuse by the Putin Sucking Cowards on why we can't have an NFZ over Ukraine is complete and utter bullshiat.

A NFZ established by NATO would be for real.


I need to figure out how to make an NFT of an NFZ, make some money off this...
 
talkertopc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: iheartscotch: It's got to be embarrassing that they never managed to get air superiority.

Then again...St Javelin:
[Fark user image image 425x514]

Javelins take out tanks.


See also: corruption, incompetence, poor logistics, and bad moral.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: On one hand....with what?

On the other, funny how NATO can't do this because it would be an act of war against Russia (which is not sovereign over Ukraine, merely borders it) and yet Putin can do this and apparently it isn't, despite the fact that NATO nations also border Ukraine.

It's almost as if the excuse by the Putin Sucking Cowards on why we can't have an NFZ over Ukraine is complete and utter bullshiat.


I know others have tried to explain this but here goes again..

Russia pretty much controls the Donbas on the ground, so they have extensive SAM coverage and do in fact control that piece of airspace.  They can get fighters in the air without an undue risk of losing too many, so once again, it's an easy piece of PROPAGANDA to announce a no fly zone over Donbas, and control that airspace.

Conversely, Russia and Belarus have long range SAM capability over Ukraine border areas from within their own territory, so any NATO aircraft attempting to enforce a no-fly zone are vulnerable to loss, if we wanted to remove that threat, we would need to eliminate the SAM threat by attacking those sovereign counties.  Bombing doesn't always do it, you need a combined arms attack to take out mobile SAM threats, so now you have Attack helicopters and Special Forces on the ground.  Now you are at war.

That old adage about Armies always fighting the last war applies equally to the media and the public.  In Afghanistan and Iraq, there was little or no offensive air or SAM threat, so we could easily apply and enforce a no fly zone.  It sounded impressive but there was never any viable air threat in those conflicts.  Now every armchair general thinks "no fly zone" would miraculously win the conflict for Ukraine and how weak we are for not doing it.

Unless and until NATO are ready to escalate to a full on conflict with Russia and Belarus there will not be a no fly zone.  It should be called a "no farking clue how wars escalate" zone.

Feel free to cut and paste this, we'll be repeating it often.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
s3.memeshappen.comView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: On one hand....with what?

On the other, funny how NATO can't do this because it would be an act of war against Russia (which is not sovereign over Ukraine, merely borders it) and yet Putin can do this and apparently it isn't, despite the fact that NATO nations also border Ukraine.

It's almost as if the excuse by the Putin Sucking Cowards on why we can't have an NFZ over Ukraine is complete and utter bullshiat.

A NFZ established by NATO would be for real.


And would last less than 24 hours.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OK - stick with me here Russia, declaring a No Fly Zone over an area you already control, and are the only one flying in, is actually called a pause in operations.

We get it, you want to troll NATO by showing that you can do it and they can't, but no one is going to buy this. This is like dropping a big pile of shit on the side of the road and then declaring that no one else can touch it.  No one but you wants to fly over your shitty little enclaves in the far West of Ukraine. No one wants to do business with your shitty little economy anymore, and no one gives a shit what the shit head running your shitty country wants anymore.

TLDR: Shit
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jmr61: Another twitter "story".

No, thanks.


So you have this setup as a macro?
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like "Mr. People's Militia" needs one o' them fancy Switchblade drones up his ass.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: An NFZ would last a day before Russian planes violated it and NATO is suddenly forced to shoot them down or back off and show weakness.


Yep, though it would take that long to devolve to all out war.  To effectively establish the NFZ, NATO would first have to take out the AA batteries on Russian soil near the Ukraine border
 
kindms
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: iheartscotch: It's got to be embarrassing that they never managed to get air superiority.

Then again...St Javelin:
[Fark user image 425x514]

Javelins are for tanks. MANPADS are for aircraft.


someone mentioned javelins and amphibious landing craft. anyone know if they can be used on anything besides tanks ? can they shoot at anything ?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bukharin: just because your planes are falling out of the sky doesnt mean the zone isn't fly


can you be fly on a plane?

Class Act - You're Not Def!!
Youtube H-Hgy-QyxWU
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: An NFZ would last a day before Russian planes violated it and NATO is suddenly forced to shoot them down or back off and show weakness.

Yep, though it would take that long to devolve to all out war.  To effectively establish the NFZ, NATO would first have to take out the AA batteries on Russian soil near the Ukraine border


Would NOT take that long
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: iheartscotch: It's got to be embarrassing that they never managed to get air superiority.

Then again...St Javelin:
[Fark user image 425x514]

Javelins are for tanks. MANPADS are for aircraft.


Manpads are for a more secure feeling. Don't stay home, boys. You can still go out!
 
PunGent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Former Naval Academy instructor (ex F-14 RIO) and Brit aviation researcher on the situation (long, but good):

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/iBARgW_vHVE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Good analysis, imho.  NFZ at around 41.00, "most of the atrocities are from ground-based arty and out-theatre  missiles.  Plus, to enforce it, you'd have to kill Russian SAMs on the ground."

Basically, it's war with Russia, and Russia has nukes.

Answers my "where are the Russian heavy bombers?" question; they're the ones launching long-range missiles.

They're also part of Russia's MAD triad, so us shooting THEM down is a direct route to thermonuclear war under existing doctrine on BOTH sides.
 
PunGent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: talkertopc: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: On one hand....with what?

On the other, funny how NATO can't do this because it would be an act of war against Russia (which is not sovereign over Ukraine, merely borders it) and yet Putin can do this and apparently it isn't, despite the fact that NATO nations also border Ukraine.

It's almost as if the excuse by the Putin Sucking Cowards on why we can't have an NFZ over Ukraine is complete and utter bullshiat.

A NFZ established by NATO would be for real.

And would last less than 24 hours.


Oh, no.  We COULD do it.  We'd lose fighters in the process, of course.  The question is SHOULD we do it.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: On one hand....with what?

On the other, funny how NATO can't do this because it would be an act of war against Russia (which is not sovereign over Ukraine, merely borders it) and yet Putin can do this and apparently it isn't, despite the fact that NATO nations also border Ukraine.

It's almost as if the excuse by the Putin Sucking Cowards on why we can't have an NFZ over Ukraine is complete and utter bullshiat.

I know others have tried to explain this but here goes again..

Russia pretty much controls the Donbas on the ground, so they have extensive SAM coverage and do in fact control that piece of airspace.  They can get fighters in the air without an undue risk of losing too many, so once again, it's an easy piece of PROPAGANDA to announce a no fly zone over Donbas, and control that airspace.

Conversely, Russia and Belarus have long range SAM capability over Ukraine border areas from within their own territory, so any NATO aircraft attempting to enforce a no-fly zone are vulnerable to loss, if we wanted to remove that threat, we would need to eliminate the SAM threat by attacking those sovereign counties.  Bombing doesn't always do it, you need a combined arms attack to take out mobile SAM threats, so now you have Attack helicopters and Special Forces on the ground.  Now you are at war.

That old adage about Armies always fighting the last war applies equally to the media and the public.  In Afghanistan and Iraq, there was little or no offensive air or SAM threat, so we could easily apply and enforce a no fly zone.  It sounded impressive but there was never any viable air threat in those conflicts.  Now every armchair general thinks "no fly zone" would miraculously win the conflict for Ukraine and how weak we are for not doing it.

Unless and until NATO are ready to escalate to a full on conflict with Russia and Belarus there will not be a no fly zone.  It should be called a "no farking clue how wars escalate" zone.

Feel free to cut and paste this, we'll be repeating it often.


I'd add the moment the idea becomes possible, it will be an 'all fly zone'. Like you said, it means NATO-Russia conflict and that is guaranteed global war. So, there won't be NATO 'no fly zone' to protect Ukraine. However, I can see the conflict escalating to include NATO whether we like it or not.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kindms: Smoking GNU: iheartscotch: It's got to be embarrassing that they never managed to get air superiority.

Then again...St Javelin:
[Fark user image 425x514]

Javelins are for tanks. MANPADS are for aircraft.

someone mentioned javelins and amphibious landing craft. anyone know if they can be used on anything besides tanks ? can they shoot at anything ?


Probably anything on the ground, like trucks and buildings, I'd imagine.  Kind of a waste on a truck, not sure how effective they are against infantry holed up in a building.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's got to be embarrassing that they never managed to get air superiority.

Then again...St Javelin:
[Fark user image 425x514]


You mean St. Stinger

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Evil Twin Skippy: iheartscotch: It's got to be embarrassing that they never managed to get air superiority.

Then again...St Javelin:
[Fark user image image 425x514]

Javelins take out tanks.

Stingers take out aircraft.

I think Joseph with au Stinger would compliment nicely


And RPGs take out helicopters.
 
PunGent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: An NFZ would last a day before Russian planes violated it and NATO is suddenly forced to shoot them down or back off and show weakness.

Yep, though it would take that long to devolve to all out war.  To effectively establish the NFZ, NATO would first have to take out the AA batteries on Russian soil near the Ukraine border


Yep, or rely on Russians not using them on NATO planes, which seems...unlikely, at best.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: iheartscotch: It's got to be embarrassing that they never managed to get air superiority.

Then again...St Javelin:
[Fark user image 425x514]

Javelins are for tanks. MANPADS are for aircraft.


And screwdrivers are for prying.
 
akallen404
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Don't they need to establish air superiority first?
🤔


They already have it. Russian missile batteries have the range to shoot down anything the Ukranians can put in the air, even shooting from the border.
 
PunGent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: OK - stick with me here Russia, declaring a No Fly Zone over an area you already control, and are the only one flying in, is actually called a pause in operations.


When you put it THAT way, it sounds like Putin is lying and getting desperate :)
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kindms: Smoking GNU: iheartscotch: It's got to be embarrassing that they never managed to get air superiority.

Then again...St Javelin:
[Fark user image 425x514]

Javelins are for tanks. MANPADS are for aircraft.

someone mentioned javelins and amphibious landing craft. anyone know if they can be used on anything besides tanks ? can they shoot at anything ?


Well, they're close to the ground and not flying, so i assume they'd be useful for that.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

akallen404: Weaver95: Don't they need to establish air superiority first?
🤔

They already have it. Russian missile batteries have the range to shoot down anything the Ukranians can put in the air, even shooting from the border.


That's not air superiority. That's *contesting* air superiority.
The Ukrainians are still knocking the Russians outta the sky and flying aircraft.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kindms: Smoking GNU: iheartscotch: It's got to be embarrassing that they never managed to get air superiority.

Then again...St Javelin:
[Fark user image 425x514]

Javelins are for tanks. MANPADS are for aircraft.

someone mentioned javelins and amphibious landing craft. anyone know if they can be used on anything besides tanks ? can they shoot at anything ?


They can take out tanks, trucks, hovering helicopters, bunkers....and amphibious landing craft. Among other things. Basically, if you need it blowed up, and it's not moving too fast, it can blowed it up.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
