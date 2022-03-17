 Skip to content
(KTVZ Bend)   Anglers arrested for poaching sturgeon. Prosecutors vow to throw the book "Grilling Fish for Dummies" at them   (ktvz.com)
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caught for the very first time.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a Primus lyric needed here.

The Ol' Diamondback Sturgeon (Fisherman's Chronicles, Part 3)
Youtube sB_1CbKSm00
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, we need to leave these endangered creatures alone and start making the roe of invasive creatures a marketable replacement.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand catch-and-release fishing. It just seems cruel. Same with some of my relatives that hunt but don't eat what they kill. Sure, they donate the meat and/or give it to relatives (I get so much good deer, elk, bear, etc), but what's the point? You're just killing for the sake of killing. Maybe look into another hobby, like wildlife photography.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoked sturgeon is some of the best fish I've had
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: I don't understand catch-and-release fishing. It just seems cruel. Same with some of my relatives that hunt but don't eat what they kill. Sure, they donate the meat and/or give it to relatives (I get so much good deer, elk, bear, etc), but what's the point? You're just killing for the sake of killing. Maybe look into another hobby, like wildlife photography.


Not really onboard with catch and release. I mean it's not really a good thing. But if you eat or donate what you kill fine. Frankly I'd rather eat game than corporate meat.

I'm not a hunter,  but have several venison loins in my freezer. A lot of people rely on game to feed their family.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: I don't understand catch-and-release fishing. It just seems cruel. Same with some of my relatives that hunt but don't eat what they kill. Sure, they donate the meat and/or give it to relatives (I get so much good deer, elk, bear, etc), but what's the point? You're just killing for the sake of killing. Maybe look into another hobby, like wildlife photography.


You don't get good bear meat.  It doesn't exist.  Bear is taken solely for a trophy.  And before you come at me, mixing your bear meat with 40% pork fat for sausage doesn't count.

Catch and release fishing is a different beast.  Who knows how much the fish feel but, if done right, ultimately they are alive so it is mostly no harm no foul.  But for your overall point I am with you.  A ton of people are just out there to kill shiat.  Like 40 ducks.  Nobody is eating that much duck.  They just want a good photo with all the birds lined up on their tailgate.

One angler admitted to retaining all the fish and was cited and released for Take/Possession of Oversized White Sturgeon, which is a Class C Felony under new charge classifications, according to officials. In addition, troopers issued citations for misdemeanor crimes including Take/Possession of White Sturgeon, No Resident Angling License and Angling Prohibited Method-Barbed Hooks, No Resident Angling License and No Combined Angling Tag. Troopers seized Two rods with reels, along with a barbed hook as evidence.

Get back to me when they seize the boat.
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Caught for the very first time.


☝😏
 
comrade
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dark brew: comrade: I don't understand catch-and-release fishing. It just seems cruel. Same with some of my relatives that hunt but don't eat what they kill. Sure, they donate the meat and/or give it to relatives (I get so much good deer, elk, bear, etc), but what's the point? You're just killing for the sake of killing. Maybe look into another hobby, like wildlife photography.

You don't get good bear meat.  It doesn't exist.  Bear is taken solely for a trophy.  And before you come at me, mixing your bear meat with 40% pork fat for sausage doesn't count.

Catch and release fishing is a different beast.  Who knows how much the fish feel but, if done right, ultimately they are alive so it is mostly no harm no foul.  But for your overall point I am with you.  A ton of people are just out there to kill shiat.  Like 40 ducks.  Nobody is eating that much duck.  They just want a good photo with all the birds lined up on their tailgate.

One angler admitted to retaining all the fish and was cited and released for Take/Possession of Oversized White Sturgeon, which is a Class C Felony under new charge classifications, according to officials. In addition, troopers issued citations for misdemeanor crimes including Take/Possession of White Sturgeon, No Resident Angling License and Angling Prohibited Method-Barbed Hooks, No Resident Angling License and No Combined Angling Tag. Troopers seized Two rods with reels, along with a barbed hook as evidence.

Get back to me when they seize the boat.


Ground bear is excellent for hamburgers.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

inner ted: Smoked sturgeon is some of the best fish I've had


My wildlife biology/icthyology professor wrote a book on native fish of California.

In the appendix was a recipe for cedar-plank grillion sturgeon.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ground bear is excellent for hamburgers.

Nobody except for the hardest of hardcore outdoorsman is eating 100% bear burger.  It is gamey as fark unless you trim 100% of the fat off of the meat before grinding it and do you know what you call a 0% fat burger that has to be cooked well done to avoid trichinosis?  Bullshiat.  It is sort of tolerable when you mix it with cow or pork fat but even then it still has to be cooked well done.  It sucks as a hamburger meat or any meat.

You don't get good bear meat.  It doesn't exist.  Bear is taken solely for a trophy.  And before you come at me, mixing your bear meat with 40% pork fat for sausage doesn't count.

Catch and release fishing is a different beast.  Who knows how much the fish feel but, if done right, ultimately they are alive so it is mostly no harm no foul.  But for your overall point I am with you.  A ton of people are just out there to kill shiat.  Like 40 ducks.  Nobody is eating that much duck.  They just want a good photo with all the birds lined up on their tailgate.

One angler admitted to retaining all the fish and was cited and released for Take/Possession of Oversized White Sturgeon, which is a Class C Felony under new charge classifications, according to officials. In addition, troopers issued citations for misdemeanor crimes including Take/Possession of White Sturgeon, No Resident Angling License and Angling Prohibited Method-Barbed Hooks, No Resident Angling License and No Combined Angling Tag. Troopers seized Two rods with reels, along with a barbed hook as evidence.

Get back to me when they seize the boat.

Ground bear is excellent for hamburgers.



Nobody except for the hardest of hardcore outdoorsman is eating 100% bear burger.  It is gamey as fark unless you trim 100% of the fat off of the meat before grinding it and do you know what you call a 0% fat burger that has to be cooked well done to avoid trichinosis?  Bullshiat.  It is sort of tolerable when you mix it with cow or pork fat but even then it still has to be cooked well done.  It sucks as a hamburger meat or any meat.
 
Sail Hatan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Catch and release fly fishing for brook and rainbow trout on northern Minnesota streams is one of my greatest pleasures in life.

/barbless hooks
//stealheading
///threes
 
comrade
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dark brew: comrade: dark brew: comrade: I don't understand catch-and-release fishing. It just seems cruel. Same with some of my relatives that hunt but don't eat what they kill. Sure, they donate the meat and/or give it to relatives (I get so much good deer, elk, bear, etc), but what's the point? You're just killing for the sake of killing. Maybe look into another hobby, like wildlife photography.

You don't get good bear meat.  It doesn't exist.  Bear is taken solely for a trophy.  And before you come at me, mixing your bear meat with 40% pork fat for sausage doesn't count.

Catch and release fishing is a different beast.  Who knows how much the fish feel but, if done right, ultimately they are alive so it is mostly no harm no foul.  But for your overall point I am with you.  A ton of people are just out there to kill shiat.  Like 40 ducks.  Nobody is eating that much duck.  They just want a good photo with all the birds lined up on their tailgate.

One angler admitted to retaining all the fish and was cited and released for Take/Possession of Oversized White Sturgeon, which is a Class C Felony under new charge classifications, according to officials. In addition, troopers issued citations for misdemeanor crimes including Take/Possession of White Sturgeon, No Resident Angling License and Angling Prohibited Method-Barbed Hooks, No Resident Angling License and No Combined Angling Tag. Troopers seized Two rods with reels, along with a barbed hook as evidence.

Get back to me when they seize the boat.

Ground bear is excellent for hamburgers.


Nobody except for the hardest of hardcore outdoorsman is eating 100% bear burger.  It is gamey as fark unless you trim 100% of the fat off of the meat before grinding it and do you know what you call a 0% fat burger that has to be cooked well done to avoid trichinosis?  Bullshiat.  It is sort of tolerable when you mix it with cow or pork fat but even then it still has to be cooked well done.  It sucks as a hamburger meat or any meat.


The fat and the gaminess is the point. It's good. I have relatives that hunt but won't even eat lamb because it's too gamey. They trade recipes for ground deer where they cook it in a crockpot overnight with taco spices just so they can tolerate the gaminess. It's ridiculous. And the deer they hunt isn't even that gamey because of all the corn grown in the area.
 
