 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Western megadrought will only get worse for the foreseeable future. Obvious tag currently on fire   (cnn.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Colorado River, Drought, Reservoir, extreme drought, Glen Canyon Dam, Water, Hydrology, Water crisis  
•       •       •

565 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2022 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And remember - climate change isn't happening, and this will all be over And Day Real Soon Now.
🙄
Lake Mead is gonna run dry in about 2 years. Maybe sooner. But nobody wants to actually accept that this is happening and resources really are limited.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Weaver95: And remember - climate change isn't happening, and this will all be over And Day Real Soon Now.
🙄
Lake Mead is gonna run dry in about 2 years. Maybe sooner. But nobody wants to actually accept that this is happening and resources really are limited.


Glen Canyon was beautiful before it was flooded.
People who cannot handle living without water will have to take their loud, filthy parties elsewhere.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooooo, yeahhhhhhhhhhhh... When do they start implementing federal water usage to close down car washes, golf courses and shutter entire cities sucking up all the water in a F*CKING DESERT?!

Yes, I know people live there and love it and I'm sure plenty are responsible people, but... everyone else screwed it up for you. And, farming in a desert added to that. I mean... Come on.

SamKinison.jpg
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When did we start cutting down on eating meat?
 
PunGent
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My neighbors TOLD their wealthy in-laws not to buy that property in western Colorado, where the water is already "seasonal" in good years...
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There needs to be a reverse dustbowl.  Half of California should move to Georgia and West Virginia and North Carolina and make them solid blue.
 
robodog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sooooooo, yeahhhhhhhhhhhh... When do they start implementing federal water usage to close down car washes, golf courses and shutter entire cities sucking up all the water in a F*CKING DESERT?!

Yes, I know people live there and love it and I'm sure plenty are responsible people, but... everyone else screwed it up for you. And, farming in a desert added to that. I mean... Come on.

SamKinison.jpg


Much, much bigger issue than those is growing cotton, alfalfa, and freaking RICE in the dessert.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Welp, guess ya shouldn't have abused the water system, western states.  Sucks to be you.  Anyway, I'm gonna be swimming in the Great Lakes if you need me.

Thank God Canada owns part of 4/5 of the lakes otherwise I'm sure we'd be building a pipeline to pump water from the Great Lakes out west so they don't have to bare the burden of a brown lawn.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

robodog: NewportBarGuy: Sooooooo, yeahhhhhhhhhhhh... When do they start implementing federal water usage to close down car washes, golf courses and shutter entire cities sucking up all the water in a F*CKING DESERT?!

Yes, I know people live there and love it and I'm sure plenty are responsible people, but... everyone else screwed it up for you. And, farming in a desert added to that. I mean... Come on.

SamKinison.jpg

Much, much bigger issue than those is growing cotton, alfalfa, and freaking RICE in the dessert.


And the water bottling plants. Of all the places to get water to put in a wasteful plastic bottle, why a desert?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: When did we start cutting down on eating meat?


LOL Just tax carbon!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hayduke Lives
 
saywhonow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I guess they should just buy more water. or they could make more. Sheesh. Lazy costal liberals. I guess the red states need to bail you out again.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: There needs to be a reverse dustbowl.  Half of California should move to Georgia and West Virginia and North Carolina and make them solid blue.


California has negative net interstate migration every year since the '80s. People aren't leaving the nice parts of California, and the parts that are most vulnerable to drought are the rural conservative parts.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have some friends moving back from Utah because of this, they just see it getting hotter and drier out there, plus one of them is a fire fighter and has been fighting waaaay too many fires out there the last bunch of summers.
 
Sentient
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've mentioned this before, but I was shocked to see the giant reservoir just north of Boise late last summer. I'd noticed the low water levels & lack of snow fields up in the mountains, but seeing that empty valley where a giant lake should have been was an eye-opener.

Plenty of rich California refugees are still migrating to Boise as well. Lots of money in a place with scarce resources is a bad mix.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"'If I could put my finger on the moment we genuinely farked ourselves, it was the moment we decided that data was something you could use words like believe or disbelieve around.'"

 ---Paolo Bacigalupi, The Water Knife
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is very sad and frustrating.
Last time I was in California was about five years ago.  I took a trip to Sequoia national park. Most of the trees in the park were shaded various colors of brown.
What was once a lush evergreen forest is now dying.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And as bad as it is now, we're going to look back on this time as the "good old days."
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Last time I drove over Hoover dam, about 20 years ago, it was nearly full.

I really loved living Tucson, but the lack of water and a growing population is a bad combination.

/Yeah, username checks out...
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Weaver95: And remember - climate change isn't happening, and this will all be over And Day Real Soon Now.
🙄
Lake Mead is gonna run dry in about 2 years. Maybe sooner. But nobody wants to actually accept that this is happening and resources really are limited.


But people SHOULD be able to live where nature is telling them to fark off; be damned the consequences.

At this point, if you live west of the Mississippi and aren't taking active and meaningful steps to extricate yourself from that coming reality, the consequences are going to be entirely on you.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vudukungfu: Weaver95: And remember - climate change isn't happening, and this will all be over And Day Real Soon Now.
🙄
Lake Mead is gonna run dry in about 2 years. Maybe sooner. But nobody wants to actually accept that this is happening and resources really are limited.

Glen Canyon was beautiful before it was flooded.
People who cannot handle living without water will have to take their loud, filthy parties elsewhere.


That's everyone. You've put the whole human race in one group.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.