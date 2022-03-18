 Skip to content
(Politico)   Buried lede: "Putin looks puffy and unwell". ... "about 20 minutes into his speech, his language deteriorated into a ramble"   (politico.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
...which should endear him even more to Trumpists, if the last 7 years is any guide.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No wonder Trump loves him.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Waiting for Ben Garrison to make a comic that has Putin portrayed as a blond Adonis
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
nb4 Hurr Biden Durr durr derp derp derp
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"God Blesh the Rusher Shtatesh,"
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kkinnison: Waiting for Ben Garrison to make a comic that has Putin portrayed as a blond Adonis


Hrm.  Tempted to check, but I think I will wait for Bensane to comment.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Obvious Botox withdrawal symptoms.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On Wednesday there was an episode that also suggested that Putin is off his game - about 20 minutes into his speech, his language deteriorated into a ramble. He searched for words, repeating a term roughly similar to "you know." It then became a diatribe, punctuated with uneasy pauses, even poor use of Russian, full of unnecessary conjunctions and jargon. The clip of Putin's speech that was posted later on YouTube edited out this section of the broadcast.

So he is reaching the paranoia stage of his weeks long amphetamine binge? Just wait till he starts scratching at the bugs crawling upon his face.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh dear. Hope it's nothing trivial.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
                                          
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Being constantly terrified will do that.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mojongo: [pbs.twimg.com image 322x392]


What the fark he has tiny baby hands like Trump.

They'd both need boxing gloves to fist an asshole.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

puffy999: Mojongo: [pbs.twimg.com image 322x392]

What the fark he has tiny baby hands like Trump.

They'd both need boxing gloves to fist an asshole.


                          
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: On Wednesday there was an episode that also suggested that Putin is off his game - about 20 minutes into his speech, his language deteriorated into a ramble. He searched for words, repeating a term roughly similar to "you know." It then became a diatribe, punctuated with uneasy pauses, even poor use of Russian, full of unnecessary conjunctions and jargon. The clip of Putin's speech that was posted later on YouTube edited out this section of the broadcast.

So he is reaching the paranoia stage of his weeks long amphetamine binge? Just wait till he starts scratching at the bugs crawling upon his face.


I said in another thread he's close to bringing up fluoridated water, precious bodily fluids and denying women his essence.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: nb4 Hurr Biden Durr durr derp derp derp


He kamala'd hunter's laptop, and I guess it's pretty serious.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I get online every morning, I search for the following:

Is Zelenskyy alive?

Is Putin dead?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Doesn't Putin look tired?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That news anchor looks familiar...
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jbc: No wonder Trump loves him.


No joke: was talking "Ukraine" with a co-worker and the guy says, totally straight-faced, "I think Putin was scared of Trump."
 
snoproblem
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Live in Russia for six months, you'll talk like that, too.
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not to deter from the article's realistic observations of the current state of Russian state media, but I found it really impressive that the word "shibboleths" was used.

/thought it was only used to mess up spelling tests...
 
gnosis301
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: Not to deter from the article's realistic observations of the current state of Russian state media, but I found it really impressive that the word "shibboleths" was used.

/thought it was only used to mess up spelling tests...


I thought it was used to summon unspeakable horrors from beyond the dark veil of the void behind the stars when the planets were aligned.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ah, I see he is going with the Trump gambit. A very bold move sir.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Hallows_Eve: Not to deter from the article's realistic observations of the current state of Russian state media, but I found it really impressive that the word "shibboleths" was used.

/thought it was only used to mess up spelling tests...

I thought it was used to summon unspeakable horrors from beyond the dark veil of the void behind the stars when the planets were aligned.


And ask them out on a date?
Sucker for Love: First Date
Youtube s2_u61rTQfI
 
Vern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: Not to deter from the article's realistic observations of the current state of Russian state media, but I found it really impressive that the word "shibboleths" was used.

/thought it was only used to mess up spelling tests...


I thought it was only used during a mic check.

/Shibboleth... Shibboleth
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Hallows_Eve: Not to deter from the article's realistic observations of the current state of Russian state media, but I found it really impressive that the word "shibboleths" was used.

/thought it was only used to mess up spelling tests...

I thought it was used to summon unspeakable horrors from beyond the dark veil of the void behind the stars when the planets were aligned.


You say Shaggoth tomayto- I say shibboleths tomahto...lets call the whole thing 'a dreaded and horrible spherical collective with or without determinable faces.

/I've fought a few in Elden Ring, so I'm like an expert and stuff
 
anuran
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
5. Putin is laying the groundwork for the use of biological or chemical weapons.
In his Wednesday speech, Putin repeatedly alleged that the West was using Ukraine to make and stockpile biological and chemical weapons - and even, potentially, nuclear weapons - for use against Russia. There has been increased emphasis on this in recent days. Russian propaganda frequently asserts that an enemy is making moves that Russia itself intends to take, which has the effect domestically of shifting blame for such a step on the enemy instead of Russia. This suggests that if Putin decides to escalate in coming days or weeks, use of biological, chemical or battlefield nuclear weapons may be his plan.

Just like his Republican assets. Every accusation a confession
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wademh: [i.imgflip.com image 577x433]


okay

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

anuran: 5. Putin is laying the groundwork for the use of biological or chemical weapons.
In his Wednesday speech, Putin repeatedly alleged that the West was using Ukraine to make and stockpile biological and chemical weapons - and even, potentially, nuclear weapons - for use against Russia. There has been increased emphasis on this in recent days. Russian propaganda frequently asserts that an enemy is making moves that Russia itself intends to take, which has the effect domestically of shifting blame for such a step on the enemy instead of Russia. This suggests that if Putin decides to escalate in coming days or weeks, use of biological, chemical or battlefield nuclear weapons may be his plan.

Just like his Republican assets. Every accusation a confession


Where do you think they learned that little tactic from?
 
snowshovel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: When I get online every morning, I search for the following:

Is Zelenskyy alive?

Is Putin dead?


No mention of "are the owners of Hobby Lobby still facing terrible oppression"?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, it looks like Trump's Dim Mak might have taken a bit to catch up with him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It sounds like Trump is rubbing off on him.

Ew.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I heard he was pretty ill. if so that makes him dangerous if he thinks he has nothing to lose.
I hope the people maintaining the nukes are inept as the rest of his army.
 
covalesj
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How does one say, :'Lavrov was just a convfefe boy' in rissia
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: It sounds like Trump is rubbing off on him.

Ew.


If he's been rubbing with Trump, hopefully he took some of the imitation crab meat home after stomping on trains.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At least we have been spared George W. Bush's "folksy" nicknames.

/Rootin' Tootin' Putin
//Vlad the Bad from Stalingrad
///Sock-it-to-me Psaki
 
