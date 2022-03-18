 Skip to content
(Courier Herald)   The sixteen year old girl who succeeded in her campaign to make Valentines day an official vacation day at Enumclaw high school is to be given recognition for her efforts   (courierherald.com) divider line
7
LarrySouth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's sad. Hope someone can help her...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The local news interviewed her ex-boyfriend. Did he know anything about this, they asked. Neigh.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I didn't realize that you could stay in high school for sixteen years, but that would make one a bit old for the place.  I can see why she might want to bomb out, literally.
 
drxym
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The silicon chip inside her head gets switched to overload.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Highly dangerous bombs are the worst, much worse than mostly harmless bombs.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Breaking Up Is Hard to Do (Remastered)
Youtube 2M584bP_FeE


Well she seems like a nice stable young lady that thinks things through
 
