(Twitter) Hero Noble Peace Prize committee, we're going to need you to do us a favor   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Trump is gonna be pissed! I know, he's always pissed.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That's a very interesting nomination, and I honestly cannot come up with someone trying harder to instill peace in the region than the leader of a country acting self-defense to drive out an invading force.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

harleyquinnical: That's a very interesting nomination, and I honestly cannot come up with someone trying harder to instill peace in the region than the leader of a country acting self-defense to drive out an invading force.


Neither can I atm

but I fear for him every day

Did the same for Obama

We elevate at the risk of such heartbreak

I find myself praying for his wife much as I did for Michelle.

and Lord, how I long for more of this in our own legislative body.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
Circusdog320: Trump is gonna be pissed! I know, he's always pissed.


Pissed on?  Again?
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
                Strong contender for Nobel Peace and Agriculture prizes

        
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Trump is gonna be pissed! I know, he's always pissed.


British pissed or American pissed?

How about just Norwegian full?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Trump is gonna be pissed! I know, he's always pissed.


Maybe this will finally bring on the stroke!  *fingers crossed*
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mojongo: Strong contender for Nobel Peace and Agriculture prizes

         [Fark user image image 388x275]


Igor's property will be declared its own free state.
 
Trik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Trump is gonna be pissed! I know, he's always pissed.


How could he possibly believe he qualifies for one?
What has he done that merits consideration?
Not incite an insurrection this year?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Look. Zelenskyy deserves this, but almost anyone can get nominated. It's not like twenty swedes put on robes, entered a secret passageway somewhere and yelled "Homer no, Zelenskyy yes!"
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mojongo: Strong contender for Nobel Peace and Agriculture prizes

        [Fark user image 388x275]


They're going to have to create a new category at Ukraine county fairs.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trik: Circusdog320: Trump is gonna be pissed! I know, he's always pissed.

How could he possibly believe he qualifies for one?
What has he done that merits consideration?
Not incite an insurrection this year?


No matter what the award is, Trump thinks he deserves it.  If he watched the Olympics, he was probably constantly saying "I could do better!"
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

parasol: harleyquinnical: That's a very interesting nomination, and I honestly cannot come up with someone trying harder to instill peace in the region than the leader of a country acting self-defense to drive out an invading force.

Neither can I atm

but I fear for him every day

Did the same for Obama

We elevate at the risk of such heartbreak

I find myself praying for his wife much as I did for Michelle.

and Lord, how I long for more of this in our own legislative body.


I summed up Wednesday's speeches as...

Zelensky: Channels FDR and Churchill

Putin: Channels Stalin

And holy fark...I still cannot get over the farking SOB POS that went onto social media crying about how Zelensky's video address to Congress while wearing a t-shirt was an 'affront to the dignity of the US Congress' (paraphrased).
 
alizeran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is there any history of others who won for doing something great, but who also did things anathema to peace beforehand?  'cause from what I understand, once elected, he started cracking down hard against freedom of speech and started consolidating their media under his control.

/Coming secondhand from some individuals in Ukraine so I don't know how reliable that is
 
padraig
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I could get my cat nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize if I tried hard enough.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Is there any history of others who won for doing something great, but who also did things anathema to peace beforehand?  'cause from what I understand, once elected, he started cracking down hard against freedom of speech and started consolidating their media under his control.

/Coming secondhand from some individuals in Ukraine so I don't know how reliable that is


Teddy roosevelt
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some wo/men are thrusted into history. 5 years ago, Zelensky was a comedian and sitcom actor. Today he is leading the fight for his countries survival. He's a world leader fighting a historical empire. Fighting a world power, literally, figuratively, fiscally and physically.

And good old non-aligned, neutral Sweden gives him a medal lol. Granted, it's a prestigious, globally significant award that places this man among our great, but one of the last guys they awarded a Peace Prize to immediately went out and killed a guy and dumped his body in the sea ... to maintain peace. The irony. Not condemning it, just saying.

Pres Zelensky, you have had one hell of a life trajectory. I hope you win, in every sense.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Give to Putin. He's done an amazing job of uniting nearly the entire world against himself.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Some wo/men are thrusted into history. 5 years ago, Zelensky was a comedian and sitcom actor. Today he is leading the fight for his countries survival. He's a world leader fighting a historical empire. Fighting a world power, literally, figuratively, fiscally and physically.

And good old non-aligned, neutral Sweden gives him a medal lol. Granted, it's a prestigious, globally significant award that places this man among our great, but one of the last guys they awarded a Peace Prize to immediately went out and killed a guy and dumped his body in the sea ... to maintain peace. The irony. Not condemning it, just saying.

Pres Zelensky, you have had one hell of a life trajectory. I hope you win, in every sense.


Frankly, instead talking about bin ladin, I would talk about his other extra judicial killings.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: swedes


SWEDES?!!
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Sweden


again, SWEDES?!!
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

alizeran: [Fark user image 850x827]


My favorite...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Odin's Other Eye: hoodiowithtudio: swedes

SWEDES?!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
