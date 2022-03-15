 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Empty Wheel)   Hope Russians like eating sawdust and boiled shoe leather   (emptywheel.net) divider line
46
    More: Scary, Wheat, Russia, world's largest wheat exporter, Much uncertainty, details of Russia, Russian progress, Drought, Ukrainian farmers' focus  
•       •       •

1676 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure someone will be along to tell us all that Putin doesn't care and this just means he's winning the war.
🙄
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's China subby. They'll get bark ramen and expired freeze dried whale.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Russia can't even feed their troops, which seems to be the case since they're asking China for MRE's (meaning they're even running out of the expired stuff), they're pretty much farked.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is committink crimes against all humanity by refusink to grow wheat, while their farmers loot innocent Russian military vehicles instead
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the regular folks get clued in by the sanctions that their leadership dun goofed, and that the propaganda is back to soviet levels of bs
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Ukraine is committink crimes against all humanity by refusink to grow wheat, while their farmers loot innocent Russian military vehicles instead


Can't grow wheat. Those rotting tank crew members are farking up the soil.
 
twocent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe China still has a stockpile of that melamine-laced dog food they were selling to us.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Parthenogenetic: Ukraine is committink crimes against all humanity by refusink to grow wheat, while their farmers loot innocent Russian military vehicles instead

Can't grow wheat. Those rotting tank crew members are farking up the soil.


I was gonna reply that the rotting tank crews are fertilizer and it's the diesel that's polluting the soil, but then I remembered they forgot to bring diesel.

Maybe it's the high concentration of vodak and krokodil?
 
coffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is not shoe leather!
Is potato.
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That comment section started out great but hen it went south on me. I never new I couldn't read vertically.
 
HOPWhiteyFord
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Parthenogenetic: Ukraine is committink crimes against all humanity by refusink to grow wheat, while their farmers loot innocent Russian military vehicles instead

Can't grow wheat. Those rotting tank crew members are farking up the soil.


Plenty of sunflowers though.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I'm sure someone will be along to tell us all that Putin doesn't care and this just means he's winning the war.
🙄


Putin doesn't care but the chances of a Russian person stopping him are basically zero.
As protected as heads of state are he's probably up at the top.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is all part of plan. Everything going well. Am playing 5D chess with Americans [coughs, pulls rook out of nose].
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: If Russia can't even feed their troops, which seems to be the case since they're asking China for MRE's (meaning they're even running out of the expired stuff), they're pretty much farked.


I do understand. I'd like to try some of these myself.

2018 Chinese PLA Type 17 Individual Heating Meal MRE Review Taste Testing
Youtube qEUaqhz5tvY
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them eat cake.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had that at a bar in Portland once.  It was alright.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Weaver95: I'm sure someone will be along to tell us all that Putin doesn't care and this just means he's winning the war.
🙄

Putin doesn't care but the chances of a Russian person stopping him are basically zero.
As protected as heads of state are he's probably up at the top.


If enough people decide to no longer follow his orders, it won't matter.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goatharper: Let them eat cake.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/ok, country is slightly off
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They can have Subway sandwiches, at any of the 446 franchises they're still supporting there.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think we should send Russia some of our old MREs. But only #4 of the old dark brown package (omelet with ham) and #6, The Four Fingers of Death.
They be begging for shoe leather
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I think we should send Russia some of our old MREs. But only #4 of the old dark brown package (omelet with ham) and #6, The Four Fingers of Death.
They be begging for shoe leather


With no Tabasco.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Trik: Weaver95: I'm sure someone will be along to tell us all that Putin doesn't care and this just means he's winning the war.
🙄

Putin doesn't care but the chances of a Russian person stopping him are basically zero.
As protected as heads of state are he's probably up at the top.


So... men with guns? Gathered around their Great Leader to guard him with their lives?

Point of history. Do you know? I read it once but forgot. How many Roman Emperors were killed by their own bodyguards?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Chipotle?
 
oldweasel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: stoli n coke: Parthenogenetic: Ukraine is committink crimes against all humanity by refusink to grow wheat, while their farmers loot innocent Russian military vehicles instead

Can't grow wheat. Those rotting tank crew members are farking up the soil.

I was gonna reply that the rotting tank crews are fertilizer and it's the diesel that's polluting the soil, but then I remembered they forgot to bring diesel.

Maybe it's the high concentration of vodak and krokodil?


Would you like your bread with or without shrapnel fragments, comrade?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harlee: Trik: Weaver95: I'm sure someone will be along to tell us all that Putin doesn't care and this just means he's winning the war.
🙄

Putin doesn't care but the chances of a Russian person stopping him are basically zero.
As protected as heads of state are he's probably up at the top.

So... men with guns? Gathered around their Great Leader to guard him with their lives?

Point of history. Do you know? I read it once but forgot. How many Roman Emperors were killed by their own bodyguards?


Well, the Praetorian Guard were more like a police force for Rome than a personal bodyguard, but there was  a period where they were basically picking the new Emperor and then would throw him out if their payment wasn't big enough.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Like the Russians can afford shoe leather.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe when they hit cannibalism we can send them all the GOP big shots. Trump would easily feed a small village.
 
Trik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Trik: Weaver95: I'm sure someone will be along to tell us all that Putin doesn't care and this just means he's winning the war.
🙄

Putin doesn't care but the chances of a Russian person stopping him are basically zero.
As protected as heads of state are he's probably up at the top.

If enough people decide to no longer follow his orders, it won't matter.


He'll just have the ones who do follow his orders shoot and / or gulag the others.
They have all the best weapons, strongholds, supplies, etc.
And have no problem killing thousands and bulldozing mass graves.
Putin and his followers want to emulate the old hard line soviet leaders who killed millions of their own people.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I really don't like the idea of starving a nation based on the poor decisions of the government. But global trade economies are pretty much set up to encourage peace. Mess with them at your peril.

Also, if you don't think this is going to jack up food prices everywhere in the world, you're fooling yourself. Ukraine produces a HUGE amount of wheat and corn. It's some of the best farmland in the world. Nobody is planting and nobody will be harvesting because of... well, bombing and death and invasions. This isn't a China/Russia/Ukraine problem. This is an everyone problem.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

coffee: Is not shoe leather!
Is potato.


It's risotto!
snow snow bloody snow
Youtube p9x2XpciTvg
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did McDonalds reopen?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

grokca: Did McDonalds reopen?


No but Burger King has refused to close Russian outlets.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The sanctions on Russia and Ukrainian farmers' focus on capturing tanks will significantly impact wheat markets globally

Hahahahahaha...

/She's not wrong either.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: MythDragon: I think we should send Russia some of our old MREs. But only #4 of the old dark brown package (omelet with ham) and #6, The Four Fingers of Death.
They be begging for shoe leather

With no Tabasco.


And take out the chewing gum with the laxative

Acquaintance of mine was ex-Para Rescue and told the tale of a soldier in the field that lived of MRE's for a couple weeks, but never used the gum.

Surgeons removed a foot-long section of the guy's intestine that had become as hard and dried out as wood.

He ran a freaking *awesome* Twilight 2000 campaign. My buddy, that is; not the guy missing a chunk of his bowels.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Trik: Weaver95: I'm sure someone will be along to tell us all that Putin doesn't care and this just means he's winning the war.
🙄

Putin doesn't care but the chances of a Russian person stopping him are basically zero.
As protected as heads of state are he's probably up at the top.


Ha. Haha.
Ha.
You should read up on Russian history.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The oligarchs will be just fine.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trik: Weaver95: I'm sure someone will be along to tell us all that Putin doesn't care and this just means he's winning the war.
🙄

Putin doesn't care but the chances of a Russian person stopping him are basically zero.
As protected as heads of state are he's probably up at the top.


I doubt he's as well protected as the US potus.  Our military might be a metastasized tumor killing the nation economically that can't beat an asymmetrical army despite decades of experience fighting them, but holy crap can they blow stuff up.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
E3 2008 - Fallout 3 Trailer
Youtube iYZpR51XgW0
 
Oneiros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: I really don't like the idea of starving a nation based on the poor decisions of the government. But global trade economies are pretty much set up to encourage peace. Mess with them at your peril.

Also, if you don't think this is going to jack up food prices everywhere in the world, you're fooling yourself. Ukraine produces a HUGE amount of wheat and corn. It's some of the best farmland in the world. Nobody is planting and nobody will be harvesting because of... well, bombing and death and invasions. This isn't a China/Russia/Ukraine problem. This is an everyone problem.


Agreed.  I have no issues with China supplying food in general to Russia.

So long as it's not MREs and other easy-to-eat on the battlefield type stuff.

If they want to send over more bags of potatoes, onions, and turnips, that's fine.  They can even throw in a few broken jars of pickles.

/almost finished my 20lb bag of rice
//should probably get another before prices go stupid
 
PunGent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Unfortunately for Russia, China buys Ukrainian wheat in normal years, which ain't happening this year.  So, China might sell Russia some of their own soon-to-expire MREs, but that's about it.

And if China sells Russia weapons, they're never buying Ukraine wheat again, which might concern them.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dadoody: [YouTube video: E3 2008 - Fallout 3 Trailer]


I was waiting for the 'War.  War never changes'

/disappointed
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PunGent: And if China sells Russia weapons, they're never buying Ukraine wheat again, which might concern them.


Yeah, China is Ukraine's biggest trading partner.  If even a whiff of a weapons transfer is detected, China will lose a major market for a long, long time.  That's why they're treading so carefully now, before Putin fell on his face it looked like the Russians would just take over and Ukraine would keep buying Chinese shiat.  But now it's becoming more and more clear that most Ukrainian consumers will not be Russian any time soon.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: If Russia can't even feed their troops, which seems to be the case since they're asking China for MRE's (meaning they're even running out of the expired stuff), they're pretty much farked.


On the other hand, who among us hasn't had a ton of food in the pantry but still wanted to call out for some Chinese.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: stoli n coke: If Russia can't even feed their troops, which seems to be the case since they're asking China for MRE's (meaning they're even running out of the expired stuff), they're pretty much farked.

On the other hand, who among us hasn't had a ton of food in the pantry but still wanted to call out for some Chinese.


At this point, Russian troops would be happy with MRE's that don't include a coupon for $2 off a ticket to see "Batman Returns."
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.