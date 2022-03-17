 Skip to content
Man in Detroit had his bagpipes stolen last month. Unfortunately, they were recovered just in time for St. Patrick's Day
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the difference between an onion and bagpipes?
Nobody cries when you cut up bagpipes.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What happened was, he left his bagpipes in his unlocked car and they were stolen. But the next day, he came back to find his bagpipes had been returned.  Along with two more sets of pipes, an accordion, and a banjo.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why pipe bands march with bagpipes --- they're trying to get away from the sound too.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is one dead serious leprechaun you don't want to make eye contact with
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

berylman: That is one dead serious leprechaun you don't want to make eye contact with
[gannett-cdn.com image 660x494]


"They've been after me lucky charms for over fifty years..."
 
