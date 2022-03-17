 Skip to content
(KPLC Lake Charles)   Nobody puts baby in a corner, but someone in Louisiana put one in a field   (kplctv.com) divider line
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's not how you grow babies, everybody knows you have to plant them...
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jeff5: That's not how you grow babies, everybody knows you have to plant them...


It's Louisiana. They figured either the fire ants. the crawfish, or the gators would have eaten it before anyone knew.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I was a little bitty baby my mamma would rock me in the cradle
in them ol' cotton fields back home...
It was down in Louisiana just about a mile from Texarkana..In them ol cotton fields back home...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Been waiting for a realistic Sonny Liston biopic.
 
