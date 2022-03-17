 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you are going to attempt to rob a sushi restaurant at gunpoint, you may want to check the reservations list and verify that there are no MMA fighters inside enjoying a spider roll   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opposite of the Heimlich maneuver
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice. Doing some crimes.
 
Trucker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm assuming that the restaurant comped his meal.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mmmmm...spider rolls.  Yum!
 
steadyb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Rear naked choke"
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrparks: Nice. Doing some crimes.


Repo Man - Let's get sushi and not pay
Youtube 9bTp6n2qJdI
 
