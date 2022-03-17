 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   Four single moms buy a house together. (A) New Netflix Comedy-Drama w 3 seasons (B) New TLC series (C) the reality of home ownership in 2022   (boredpanda.com) divider line
33
    More: Interesting, Family, S. S. Canetto, friend duo of Holly, Extended family, Holly Harper, long-standing concepts of family, rest of their lives, best idea of cohabiting  
•       •       •

214 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2022 at 2:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Around the world for 200 bucks
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let's check back in about a year and see how things are going...
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
(D) as seen on xhamster
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is not a feel-good story.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: (D) as seen on xhamster


Even the kids???

/settle down Roy Moore
 
jst3p
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Non-married people going into joint ownership like that has an almost 100% chance in ending in disaster.

It is bad enough with married people, this has the same problems times three.

What happens when one wants out in 5 years? You buy her out and the rest can't make the mortgage without her?


This will not end well.
 
jst3p
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Brawndo: (D) as seen on xhamster


Fark user imageView Full Size



Ehhhhhh how's about no?

"Marla Hooch... what a hitter!" x4
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...and for only $9.99 a month you can subscribe to their OnlyFans...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They look like two lesbian couples that decided to move in with each other.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Brawndo: (D) as seen on xhamster

Even the kids???

/settle down Roy Moore


All the kids are 18 and all the moms are 25. Apparently. Like that's the only family dynamic these days.

/Good on 'em. Hope they succeed.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My college town in Ohio had a law where more than 4 unmarried women couldn't live in a house together. It was an old law to prevent houses of prostitution, apparently. The college had to get a waiver from the town to build the girl's dorm.

Let's hope that these ladies don't have to contend with that mess.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
with your host....
Chris Hansen.
 
KB202
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jst3p: Non-married people going into joint ownership like that has an almost 100% chance in ending in disaster.

It is bad enough with married people, this has the same problems times three.

What happens when one wants out in 5 years? You buy her out and the rest can't make the mortgage without her?


This will not end well.


Since it happens in such small numbers, I don't see how you can make any statistical claim about it at all. Beyond maybe the failure rate of marrieds and other families who enter joint ownership.

If they have a good contract and decent credit histories, they now also have backup childcare, homework shares, and people to share chores and maintenance with. And if they each start saving money and eventually move into SFHs in the future, they each have a share of future rental income.

It's just The Golden Girls with more kids running around.
 
jst3p
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: /Good on 'em. Hope they succeed.


I would bet every penny I have on the "No Pass" spot.
 
KB202
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jst3p: Brawndo: (D) as seen on xhamster

[Fark user image image 700x379]


Ehhhhhh how's about no?

"Marla Hooch... what a hitter!" x4


You may be surprised to learn that women do not exist to be attractive for your viewing pleasure.
 
KB202
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

untoldforce: My college town in Ohio had a law where more than 4 unmarried women couldn't live in a house together. It was an old law to prevent houses of prostitution, apparently. The college had to get a waiver from the town to build the girl's dorm.

Let's hope that these ladies don't have to contend with that mess.


It's in DC, so you know the politicians have never passed any laws interfering with ways to cheat on their spouses.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Private communism isn't a crime. But it seldom works out. We seem to lack the social skills, or appreciate too many personal freedoms. A family house with three generations has a hierarchy of elders and relatives, but we build little houses to stow a single nuclear family.
 
jst3p
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KB202: jst3p: Non-married people going into joint ownership like that has an almost 100% chance in ending in disaster.

It is bad enough with married people, this has the same problems times three.

What happens when one wants out in 5 years? You buy her out and the rest can't make the mortgage without her?


This will not end well.

Since it happens in such small numbers, I don't see how you can make any statistical claim about it at all. Beyond maybe the failure rate of marrieds and other families who enter joint ownership.

If they have a good contract and decent credit histories, they now also have backup childcare, homework shares, and people to share chores and maintenance with. And if they each start saving money and eventually move into SFHs in the future, they each have a share of future rental income.

It's just The Golden Girls with more kids running around.


Sure I made up the statistics, but "beyond" doesn't begin to describe it. You would have to multiply the failure rate by two for adding a third person and then the result by two again for adding a fourth person. I am not saying the living arrangement has no benefits but the chances of this thing going 30 years and them all having a share of rental income have to be astronomical. Like I said, I would bet everything I have against that being the case.

Even if you look at it as a pure business scenario having a partner is difficult. Having three is a recipe for disaster. Having three that you live with?

Your optimism is refreshing but I stand by my assessment.
 
jst3p
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KB202: jst3p: Brawndo: (D) as seen on xhamster

[Fark user image image 700x379]


Ehhhhhh how's about no?

"Marla Hooch... what a hitter!" x4

You may be surprised to learn that women do not exist to be attractive for your viewing pleasure.


I know that, I am just saying the ones that are less attractive are less likely to be popular in porn.

And I say this as a guy who is ugly.
 
vegasj
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jst3p: Brawndo: (D) as seen on xhamster

[Fark user image 700x379]


Must be a 1 bedroom.
 
vegaswench
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like a reboot of Kate & Allie.
 
jst3p
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vegaswench: Sounds like a reboot of Kate & Allie.


That was a really good show. They were both very funny actresses.
 
jst3p
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Private communism isn't a crime. But it seldom works out. We seem to lack the social skills, or appreciate too many personal freedoms. A family house with three generations has a hierarchy of elders and relatives, but we build little houses to stow a single nuclear family.


Hey the family in that show Sister Wives makes it work!

Oh, not rly....
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Eh, it's just a co-op. We live in one. Of course I've been up since 1 am because some absolute farking moron on the top floor let their toilet overflow and flood all four of the apartments under them. It's still dripping, so I still have to mop around the buckets on and off.

This is actually the second time this idiot has flooded the bedroom in our apartment, though the first time was technically the fault of the idiot's incompetent plumbers.
 
jst3p
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: Eh, it's just a co-op. We live in one. Of course I've been up since 1 am because some absolute farking moron on the top floor let their toilet overflow and flood all four of the apartments under them. It's still dripping, so I still have to mop around the buckets on and off.

This is actually the second time this idiot has flooded the bedroom in our apartment, though the first time was technically the fault of the idiot's incompetent plumbers.


Serious question: Do you share one kitchen and your bathrooms with the other people in your co-op?
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jst3p: gamergirl23: Eh, it's just a co-op. We live in one. Of course I've been up since 1 am because some absolute farking moron on the top floor let their toilet overflow and flood all four of the apartments under them. It's still dripping, so I still have to mop around the buckets on and off.

This is actually the second time this idiot has flooded the bedroom in our apartment, though the first time was technically the fault of the idiot's incompetent plumbers.

Serious question: Do you share one kitchen and your bathrooms with the other people in your co-op?


No. I would have probably strangled someone by now. I assume it would be the person on the top floor. They all have separate units as well though.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And by they, I mean the people in the article who purchased a building with four separate units.
 
jst3p
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: jst3p: gamergirl23: Eh, it's just a co-op. We live in one. Of course I've been up since 1 am because some absolute farking moron on the top floor let their toilet overflow and flood all four of the apartments under them. It's still dripping, so I still have to mop around the buckets on and off.

This is actually the second time this idiot has flooded the bedroom in our apartment, though the first time was technically the fault of the idiot's incompetent plumbers.

Serious question: Do you share one kitchen and your bathrooms with the other people in your co-op?

No. I would have probably strangled someone by now. I assume it would be the person on the top floor. They all have separate units as well though.


I am not trying to "gotcha" or anything. I respect you and the posts you make. That being said I would say that makes it WAY different then a co-op.
 
jst3p
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: And by they, I mean the people in the article who purchased a building with four separate units.


Wait... they did... I missed that?
 
jst3p
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jst3p: gamergirl23: And by they, I mean the people in the article who purchased a building with four separate units.

Wait... they did... I missed that?


Wow I did, I must re-evaluate.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jst3p: gamergirl23: And by they, I mean the people in the article who purchased a building with four separate units.

Wait... they did... I missed that?


Yeah. They help each other out more than normal for one, but we pick up groceries for people and scan/print things for them. Give rides to stores. Repair things. Two of the people here have computers I scrounged parts for. The kids in the building used to get together for a reading club once a month, but not since the pandemic started.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KB202: jst3p: Brawndo: (D) as seen on xhamster

[Fark user image image 700x379]


Ehhhhhh how's about no?

"Marla Hooch... what a hitter!" x4

You may be surprised to learn that women do not exist to be attractive for your viewing pleasure.


Also, you might be REALLY surprised makes for popular porn. Maybe. I'm not passing personal judgment in any direction, just noting.

/fark isn't your etc. etc.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*what makes
Dammit
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.