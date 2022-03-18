 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   Oh shia...p. Nyet not yours   (globalnews.ca) divider line
21
    More: Followup, Vladimir Putin, Russian oligarchs, superyacht analyst, 213-foot superyacht, Sy A, Lady M, Government authorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin  
•       •       •

1081 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2022 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am beginning to think there is no Pee tape or else it would have been seen by everybody by now.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet one of them is named Olig Ark.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: I bet one of them is named Olig Ark.


Oleg Ark
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, cool! New hospital ships.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I am beginning to think there is no Pee tape or else it would have been seen by everybody by now.


There is, however, a hunter Biden laptop. Democrats are professional gaslighters and masters of blaming other for what they are guilty of.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never realized how fugly those oligarch-class yachts are.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still say fill em with tnt and sail them to the black sea.
It's not efficient but it'll probably hurt the oligarchs seeing their dick compensators more than anything else.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobbyjoebobby: brantgoose: I am beginning to think there is no Pee tape or else it would have been seen by everybody by now.

There is, however, a hunter Biden laptop. Democrats are professional gaslighters and masters of blaming other for what they are guilty of.


This post will be funnied by people who quote Orwell but still don't understand it, like most Xtians and the bible.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Read about one stuck at a dock in Norway because no one will sell them fuel.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I never realized how fugly those oligarch-class yachts are.


Especially that Sy A ...thing.  I get that there is a helipad back there or something but the design makes it look like they forgot to finish the damn thing.
 
ahasp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The article mentioned that many of the boats have armored panic rooms. Couldn't those be defeated by a hole in the bottom of the boat?
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ahasp: The article mentioned that many of the boats have armored panic rooms. Couldn't those be defeated by a hole in the bottom of the boat?


The armored panic rooms are to protect you from text messages from Kanye West...
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey, it's actually a list now.  First time I saw it, there were only two ships.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phygz: bobbyjoebobby: brantgoose: I am beginning to think there is no Pee tape or else it would have been seen by everybody by now.

There is, however, a hunter Biden laptop. Democrats are professional gaslighters and masters of blaming other for what they are guilty of.

This post will be funnied by people who quote Orwell but still don't understand it, like most Xtians and the bible.


Funny on Fark usually doesn't mean Funny.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ftfa: Superyacht Dilbar stretches 450 feet in length, the size of one-and-a-half football fields.

thank fark they finally helped me understand how bit these things actually are!  if i dont know how many school busses, olympic sized swimming pools, football fields, or rhode islands something is i just have no clue about its true size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/oligarchyacht/status/1500459413521448964?s=21
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tokinGLX: ftfa: Superyacht Dilbar stretches 450 feet in length, the size of one-and-a-half football fields.

thank fark they finally helped me understand how bit these things actually are!  if i dont know how many school busses, olympic sized swimming pools, football fields, or rhode islands something is i just have no clue about its true size


"Scuze me while I whip this out!"
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Juc: I still say fill em with tnt and sail them to the black sea.
It's not efficient but it'll probably hurt the oligarchs seeing their dick compensators more than anything else.


I'd rather see documentaries on all the secret room and features. As a side part, show all the embarrassing shiat found on board when seized. Lets find out how many of Putin's but buddies have weird kinks.

Won't get two episodes in before Putin is put down.
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, whose mother is named Dilbar.

Well, thats unfortunate.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Begoggle: phygz: bobbyjoebobby: brantgoose: I am beginning to think there is no Pee tape or else it would have been seen by everybody by now.

There is, however, a hunter Biden laptop. Democrats are professional gaslighters and masters of blaming other for what they are guilty of.

This post will be funnied by people who quote Orwell but still don't understand it, like most Xtians and the bible.

Funny on Fark usually doesn't mean Funny.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.