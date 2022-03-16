 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Surely all of the smartest eager hard-working young people from the best local charter schools will gratefully line up in droves to earn minimum wage serving mega-entitled Village dwelling boomers. And don't call me Shirley   (villages-news.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2022 at 9:12 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The solution is never "pay people enough money that dealing with assholes like that on a daily basis becomes worth the effort."

It's always "Find more slaves!"
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First off, stop called them "the help" you rectal ingestors.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a requirement to have no soul before you can live there?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Is it a requirement to have no soul before you can live there?


I'm not sure, but I've never interacted with a decent person from there.

Unlike Nova Scotia.  Completely.  I don't think I've ever met a bad person from Nova Scotia.
 
nakmuay [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Pay them a minimum wage and tips"

Every day would be Sunday church group day.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The solution is to get these retired loafers off their asses and make the peoples some sammitches.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Smart ass rich retired Dr. offers solution to get more slave wage earners. Proposes to get the kids before they know better. Why not pay them what they are worth? Rich assholes don't wanna take care of anyone but their own bottom...line.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Old entitled whiteys.  The surplus population.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
WHY WON'T THESE YOUNG PEOPLE FALL ALL OVER THEMSELVES TO SERVE ME??!?!

I AM ENTITLED TO SERVICE. GET TO WORK YOU LAZY BASTARDS!!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


entitled, selfish farkers
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How does a 55+ community have public schools, let alone good ones?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That is the most Boomer article I have ever seen.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The invisible hand of the market can be cruel sometimes

/more accurately  it's cruel all the time, sometimes not in your favor o captains of industry.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: That is the most Boomer article I have ever seen.


I agree, and I haven't even RTFA
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: How does a 55+ community have public schools, let alone good ones?


A 55+ community is usually a few hundred homes, if that.  A school district is many thousands.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The solution is to give these charter school students good union jobs at the Soylent Processing plant where we'll turn The Villages residents into low cost protein to reduce the land dedicated to livestock and help reduce global warning.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Why won't these kids for $2.15 an hour! I worked for that when I was a kid!"
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kudayta: Irving Maimway: Is it a requirement to have no soul before you can live there?

I'm not sure, but I've never interacted with a decent person from there.

Unlike Nova Scotia.  Completely.  I don't think I've ever met a bad person from Nova Scotia.


Well, yah... they're like half Canadian!
 
ingo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kbronsito: The solution is to give these charter school students good union jobs at the Soylent Processing plant where we'll turn The Villages residents into low cost protein to reduce the land dedicated to livestock and help reduce global warning.


Old, tough, gristly, protein.  Yuck!

I'd rather eat Almost Pizza.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.