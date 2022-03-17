 Skip to content
Never has a carpet been more suitable for a game of 'the floor is lava'
40
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  54 acres and a weird 70s styled estate for only $1 million?  You really get the bang for your buck in Cincinnati, OH.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty, you have to live In Ohio

We have relatives who do and simply don't understand why.
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Beautiful on the outside, a full blown acid trip on the inside.

I had f*cking flashbacks viewing the interior pics.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I got a Sopranos vibe from some of the interior shots, and I'm not sure why
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I remember the 70s. I remember girlfriends on shag carpets. And girlfriends with shag carpets.

But that was then.
 
Lipo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Redo the carpet and it would be a really nice place
 
morg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That carpet has seen a lot of fundue spills.
 
cefm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They really really wanted to host a swingers party there. I doubt they ever did.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think that's from the '70s, but I'm not sure which century's '70s.
 
zez
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


If I cross my eyes I see a sailboat
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zez: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

If I cross my eyes I see a sailboat


Brenda?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Munden: Wow.  54 acres and a weird 70s styled estate for only $1 million?  You really get the bang for your buck in Cincinnati, OH.


Tony Montana's mansion if he dealt meth instead of blow.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know just what to do with it! Build a recording studio that fits the ambience and environment. Produce it and sell it to the jam band circuit.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Definitely bodies buried on that property. Somewhere. 54 acres is a lot of ground to cover.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zez: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

If I cross my eyes I see a sailboat


It's a schooner dumbass.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Think the neighbors would be upset if I built low income housing on the property?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can smell the black mold and neglect through my phone.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll bet money that place hosted some Full Bush orgies in its day.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Munden: Wow.  54 acres and a weird 70s styled estate for only $1 million?  You really get the bang for your buck in Cincinnati, OH.


I'll get the lights.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lipo: Redo the carpet and it would be a really nice place


Cabinets are probably in terrible shape, but your point is pretty good.  From what you see carpets and better appliances would make a lot of difference.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just happened to be listening to Aja when I clicked on that link and looked through those pics.
 
skilly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You could rebuild Mariupol with all that interior brick.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I got a Sopranos vibe from some of the interior shots, and I'm not sure why


Tony's house was classy.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Lipo: Redo the carpet and it would be a really nice place

Cabinets are probably in terrible shape, but your point is pretty good.  From what you see carpets and better appliances would make a lot of difference.


No farking way.

Gut the entire thing to the studs and start over.

There is not ONE IOTA of taste anywhere in that monstrosity.

It looks like despair.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On the plus side, you could demolish the abnormality and build like a farking castle and still have room for a profitable vineyard.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: zez: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

If I cross my eyes I see a sailboat

It's a schooner dumbass.


No, it's Becky.
 
rfenster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like it.

I like it a lot.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Munden: Wow.  54 acres and a weird 70s styled estate for only $1 million?  You really get the bang for your buck in Cincinnati, OH.


Almost word for word what I came in to post. Leaving satisfied.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: Subtonic: zez: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

If I cross my eyes I see a sailboat

It's a schooner dumbass.

No, it's Becky.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iAmTheLolrus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You couldn't handle that shiat on strong acid, man
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You don't know elegance until you walk into a carpeted bathroom.
 
skilly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: You don't know elegance until you walk into a carpeted bathroom.


...or the feeling of crushed velvet betwixt one's bare buttcheeks.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
previews.123rf.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Several of those floor coverings remind me of Minecraft textures.
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
5000 square feet on 54 acres and it costs less than a 1200 square foot house in my neighborhood in the SF Bay. fark me running.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Baseboard electric heat?!?

fark that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: You don't know elegance until you walk into a carpeted bathroom.


My old house had a deep plush carpeted bathroom ... you are correct.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That last overhead shot of the trees came up and I thought it was another shade of that awful shag carpet.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Rumor has it that, trapped in the many glorious layers of that carpet,
There's a tribe of bell-bottomed disco skaters that hasn't seen the sun since the 1970s....
 
Artist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nearly all of the furniture looks like it was bought at the same time from-Unlce Otzi's Discount Warehouse of Bargins Furniture. In the semi-classy Italianate Mafia Rennaisance Revival by way of Staten Island NY. I betcha there's a second full kitchen in the basement.
 
