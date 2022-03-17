 Skip to content
(Axios)   It's like owning a gun. You pretend you're safe while no one around you actually is   (axios.com) divider line
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Those larger vehicles are "substantially more likely than cars to hit pedestrians when making turns,"

Larger vehicles make up the majority of vehicles on the road.  Farkin genius!
 
heymonkees
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Those larger vehicles are "substantially more likely than cars to hit pedestrians when making turns,"

Larger vehicles make up the majority of vehicles on the road.  Farkin genius!


FTFA:

Of note: It's not just because there are more pickups and SUVs on the road than ever. Statistically, SUVs and pickups are involved in a greater percentage of "certain types" of pedestrian crashes than their share of total vehicles, according to IIHS.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's a blind spot?

journal.classiccars.comView Full Size
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If pickup trucks are soo goddamn important to farming and industry that we just gotta give them exemptions to emissions standards... then we can make them require a CDL.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The size and shape of the A-pillar can sometimes obscure visibility of the places where pedestrians are when they're starting to cross," IIHS Vice President of Research Jessica Cicchino, one of the study's authors, tells Axios.

And why are they making A-pillars so big again?  Might have something to do with IIHS recommendations.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I'm safe; fark you"
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
as long as the large vehicle makes people feel better about a tiny penis it seems worth it.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yep. Totally the same.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chucknasty: as long as the large vehicle makes people feel better about a tiny penis it seems worth it.


Everyone knows that electric car owners, like those that drive Teslas, have the biggest dicks of all!
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chewd: If pickup trucks are soo goddamn important to farming and industry that we just gotta give them exemptions to emissions standards... then we can make them require a CDL.


At the very least, require them to show that they're actually USING them for that purpose. If you're actually hauling shiat regularly with your pickup, fine, but 90% of people that own one are using it as a dick extension, not for its actual purpose.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Regular jackoffs should probably not be able to purchase 40 foot RVs.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chewd: If pickup trucks are soo goddamn important to farming and industry that we just gotta give them exemptions to emissions standards... then we can make them require a CDL.


You need a CDL to drive a tractor?  Go back to twatter with your "wisdom".
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, you aren't either.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's why all pedestrians should be armed with shotguns. Stand your ground.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Baby's feet in brand new ... shoes!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I drive everywhere, so I don't care.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And if you do kill someone, get an even bigger SUV/truck to ensure your safety.
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
this should help weed out the short people...
 
