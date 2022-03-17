 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Old and busted: Tide Pods challenge. New and more dangerous: The 'Orbeez Challenge', where kids put little marble-sized gel toys called Orbeez inside airsoft guns and shoot each other with them   (npr.org) divider line
13
    More: Facepalm, Sheriff, Constable, Police, Firearm, Peachtree City, Orbeez Challenge, latest viral social media trend, Fernandina Beach  
•       •       •

178 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2022 at 2:50 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OrbitzSoda.jpg
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am going to get a bit controversial here and say that maybe we shouldn't be promoting toy guns for children...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
2A lets me shoot whatever the fark I want at whomever the fark I want. Biden can take my orbeez from my cold dead hands
 
Eravior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I am going to get a bit controversial here and say that maybe we shouldn't be promoting toy guns for children...


That is pretty controversial, but if that were the case, I'd at least hope they received training before receiving real guns.
 
maxheck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh. We stocked up on iron ore pellets found along the railroad tracks 'cause they were perfectly sized for "wrist rocket" slingshots.

Picked more than a few chunks of iron ore out of leg wounds...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
WHO keeps issuing these goddamn challenges, and why are people compelled to obey this total stranger??

Sorry, I'm not gonna play your "firecracker in my pee hole" challenge. O guess that makes me a wuss. Oh my how can I endure the shame?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I remember when a squishy toy like that got quietly recalled because they were full of GBH, a notable date rape drug. At least that was the legend for why they went off market for a while.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: WHO keeps issuing these goddamn challenges, and why are people compelled to obey this total stranger??

Sorry, I'm not gonna play your "firecracker in my pee hole" challenge. O guess that makes me a wuss. Oh my how can I endure the shame?


I don't know but I reckon Charles Darwin never made it to Heaven. Instead, him and Satan have been making increasingly outrageous bets against each other.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sir, this is an Orbeez.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let's promote the "snort fire ants" challenge.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: AAAAGGGGHHHH: WHO keeps issuing these goddamn challenges, and why are people compelled to obey this total stranger??

Sorry, I'm not gonna play your "firecracker in my pee hole" challenge. O guess that makes me a wuss. Oh my how can I endure the shame?

I don't know but I reckon Charles Darwin never made it to Heaven. Instead, him and Satan have been making increasingly outrageous bets against each other.


Kids are stupid. We shot each other with BB guns and homemade bows and arrows as kids. Still have scars.

That said. If kids are stupid enough to kill themselves with detergent. Oh well
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's 2022.  If you don't have the capacity to figure out what might be a stupid idea then I suggest you go for broke; have at it.  Just let loose on yourself because you're obviously hopeless.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.