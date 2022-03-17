 Skip to content
Two injured kittens are adopted by their rescuer after undergoing life-saving surgery. "They will now live forever pain-free in a loving home. They deserve nothing less."
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay! Caturday.

Eli the Bitey has been extra yeowl today. I love him but, "Dude, enough already". Then I went up to the sewing room, and instead of being in his cup, he was snoozing on some tapesty samples..now he is in his kitchen box.

Today is St. Gertrude's day..patron Saint of cats. Nice to know that today has an alt to green beer..
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did someone say tripawd missing the leg hind leg?
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy St Paddy's Day 🍀

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Did someone say tripawd missing the leg hind leg?


LEFT!!! LEFT HIND LEG!!

Fark user imageView Full Size

(Jack says "REALLY, Mom?")
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Purim started at sunset yesterday and ends today at sunset, so I don't have much time to say...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Breena says, "Happy Caturday"!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Chatting with my Sister in Law, who is very Irish..They are having "irish potato" ie. Rutabaga! We are talking recipes. Very much fun, as my husband makes the best mashed Rutabaga on the planet.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
It has been a very difficult week for Levin the Meatwad.  Half of his staff has taken his yearly vacation, which has left him confused, as he was under the impression that life, the universe and everything revolved around him.
Fark user imageView Full Size
While Levin's remaining staff has been forced to pick up the slack, The Meatwad has not seen an increase in productivity surrounding his treat allocation.  Micromanaging is his only recourse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Levin is however pleased that the scritches quota has been fulfilled thus far.  The remaining staff can only do so much with his limited number of hands
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I figure if there's a story about a black cat minus its left hind leg in the article, there should be a proliferation of photos of a left hind leg tripawd in the thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: [Fark user image 850x637]It has been a very difficult week for Levin the Meatwad.  Half of his staff has taken his yearly vacation, which has left him confused, as he was under the impression that life, the universe and everything revolved around him.
[Fark user image 850x637]While Levin's remaining staff has been forced to pick up the slack, The Meatwad has not seen an increase in productivity surrounding his treat allocation.  Micromanaging is his only recourse.
[Fark user image 850x637]Levin is however pleased that the scritches quota has been fulfilled thus far.  The remaining staff can only do so much with his limited number of hands


Poor Levin!  It's hard to find good help.  :)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: I figure if there's a story about a black cat minus its left hind leg in the article, there should be a proliferation of photos of a left hind leg tripawd in the thread.

[Fark user image 294x524] [View Full Size image _x_]


That boy is such a delight!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Aww..my Eli is playing with his Catnip toys. Makes me happy.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We had an unexpected aand uninvited guest the other day. Mao was extremely offended by this.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

I caught her try trying to box the other cat's ears through the door in that second photo
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Going downtown for team trivia, then gonna hit up an old Irish place I frequent.
 
