 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Hey, remember that fiery crash that killed a bunch of college golfers...a 13 year old was driving the pick up truck   (independent.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, National Transportation Safety Board, Texas, Southwestern United States, New Mexico, USW team, pickup truck, Truck, Pickup truck  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2022 at 6:05 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was probably drinking a beer and smoking a Marlboro too. It is Texas, after all.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there a gun involved? Is it ok?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WHY?!
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

browneye: WHY?!


Freedumz, you commie. He was 'memberin'th'Allamo!
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We'll, that's par for the course...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...why was a 13 year old driving a pickup truck on a golf course?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Any farm headline that starts "remember that...", it's completely news to me.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: He was probably drinking a beer and smoking a Marlboro too. It is Texas, after all.


You forgot to mention meth...
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: ...why was a 13 year old driving a pickup truck on a golf course?


Because the Farrners' Market wasn't open.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chitownmike: OdradekRex: He was probably drinking a beer and smoking a Marlboro too. It is Texas, after all.

You forgot to mention meth...


You gave up the crack?
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like those parents are getting a lawsuitin'
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who uttered the phrase, "this can't get any worse,"?
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dletter: Sounds like those parents are getting a lawsuitin'


Driver and kid are both dead too, so good luck with that.
 
Snort
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Texas is differnt.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Soooo... the next logical step would be the RNC promoting the kid to be their 2024 presidential campaign chair.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Alternative headline:

13 year old boy performs late term abortions
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And on an emergency spare, too.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The driver of the pickup truck that struck the team's vehicle, Henrich Siemens, 38, and a 13-year-old unnamed passenger also died in the accident.

is the headline accurate or is the article accurate?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: ...why was a 13 year old driving a pickup truck on a golf course?


Not a golf course.  A highway used by oil trucks and ranchers.  They were on the way back from a golf tournament in Texas, and the Texass decided his way-too-young son was ready to drive a pickup.  On a 75mph road two-lane road.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OdradekRex: He was probably drinking a beer and smoking a Marlboro too. It is Texas, after all.


It came out today that the truck had a blowout before the crash.  I guarantee you that kid did not know what to do in the event of a blowout and he slammed on the brakes. This would have thrown him in the path of the oncoming van.  Talk about an unfortunate coincidence that the van just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Whether the kid was drunk or stoned is still up for debate until the toxicology reports come back. If there's enough left of his body to do tests on.

A front wheel blowout can be a really scary thing.  I had one myself while me and my wife are coming back from New Mexico at about 80 miles an hour, front left. I forgot and tickled the brakes, the car jumped about 6 ft to the left.  I was able to get the car to the shoulder by just rolling after that
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tricycleracer: The driver of the pickup truck that struck the team's vehicle, Henrich Siemens, 38, and a 13-year-old unnamed passenger also died in the accident.

is the headline accurate or is the article accurate?


According to KOB, they just figured out this afternoon that the 13 year old was the driver, not the passenger.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.