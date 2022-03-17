 Skip to content
(KREM Spokane)   Truck towing port-a-potties loses its shiat   (krem.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
POOP   THREAD!!!!
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo subby.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The toilets managed to stay upright while the truck ended up on its side.

Yeah, I've heard the ground there is pretty tough and doesn't take any shiat.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Travellers were incommoded.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't know if it's the wax and solvents I've been inhaling all day but the Dad joke Fark headlines today are really funny.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The poor convertible driver behind them.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
GREAT headline.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I don't know if it's the wax and solvents I've been inhaling all day but the Dad joke Fark headlines today are really funny.


You really shouldn't be inhaling wax
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reported a street cleaner had been spraying the road this morning. They said the road then froze. The driver of the truck spun out on the slick surface and flipped into a ditch.

I guess that's one way to create job security for yourself.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was almost killed by six portapotties once. Just before they tore down the toll booths out of New Roc, a truck carrying a half dozen "Port-o-Johns" cut right across the toll lanes in front of me. I was going slow enough to swerve away, but it was close. I almost t-boned into a truck of toilets in the middle of the day.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: I was almost killed by six portapotties once. Just before they tore down the toll booths out of New Roc, a truck carrying a half dozen "Port-o-Johns" cut right across the toll lanes in front of me. I was going slow enough to swerve away, but it was close. I almost t-boned into a truck of toilets in the middle of the day.


Sounds shiatty. Did you leave skid marks?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: AstroJesus: I was almost killed by six portapotties once. Just before they tore down the toll booths out of New Roc, a truck carrying a half dozen "Port-o-Johns" cut right across the toll lanes in front of me. I was going slow enough to swerve away, but it was close. I almost t-boned into a truck of toilets in the middle of the day.

Sounds shiatty. Did you leave skid marks?


I was headed to lunch at a Chinese restaurant. My fortune read, "You have avoided much waste".
 
