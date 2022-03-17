 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Headline: Officer killed, wife critical after shooting. Article: Officer shoots wife, then kills himself   (twitter.com) divider line
55
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, way to distort the news!

Let me guess, there's some close connection between the reporter and the officer?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL "misleading"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: LOL "misleading"

[Fark user image 590x567]


Yeah, "misleading" is doing a *lot* of heavy lifting there
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have shot himself first, to establish dominance.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but but but but the liberal media!!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was the incident that happens a few weeks ago in St Augustine, FL

It seems some of these cops kill their wives. Huh. Someone should look into that
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Wow, way to distort the news!

Let me guess, there's some close connection between the reporter and the officer?


Tongue on boot considered a connection?
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes.  We learned about this in school, the "Cop Voice".  It's like "Passive Voice", but you bend over even harder to avoid saying what cops did.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She drover herself to the hospital.  Like how bad of a shot was that cop?
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

riffraff: He should have shot himself first, to establish dominance.


an hero to the end
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It truly is a dangerous job. Especially with all the own goals.

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That lady looks exactly like my dentist. Scared the hell outta me until I read the names and where it happened. RIP, Dental Doppelganger.
 
passive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um why is there a skull on the TV behind them? Creepy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he defunded himself
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died doing what he loved.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Waffle Party: She drover herself to the hospital.  Like how bad of a shot was that cop?


Apparently Storm Trooper bad.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Wow, way to distort the news!

Let me guess, there's some close connection between the reporter and the officer?


He's technically correct, the best kind of correct
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: He died doing what he loved.


She was white.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I thought this was the incident that happens a few weeks ago in St Augustine, FL

It seems some of these cops kill their wives. Huh. Someone should look into that


It was his estranged wife, which means he had to go out of his way to shoot her instead of conveniently shooting her at home.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Updated passive voice headline: "Officer Involved Shooting"
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now he wont have to smell that terrible marijuana anymore.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Waffle Party: She drover herself to the hospital.  Like how bad of a shot was that cop?


Apparently you don't read too many of these stories. There was one probably 15 years ago where the bad guys were heading down a street and were boxed in so cops lined up to stop them. By the end, they'd hit multiple houses and completely missed the car and the suspect.

Or there was that manhunt in California awhile back, dude killed someone and was on the run, going to different campsites and shiat. Every cop in existence was looking for this guy, and they saw a pickup truck. Wrong color truck, and I think even the wrong make. Plus, instead of ovrllne guy, it was two women. They shot the shiat out of that (wrong) truck and managed to miss the people inside.

Frankly, I'm not sure how ANYONE gets shot by cops...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he will be included in the police unions' stats on how dangerous their jobs are, what with BLM targeting them and all.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: That lady looks exactly like my dentist. Scared the hell outta me until I read the names and where it happened. RIP, Dental Doppelganger.


Shiat. Uhh, she's not actually dead.

Change that last part to "get well soon."
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: He died doing what he loved.


Too bad you  can only blow your brain out once.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: And he will be included in the police unions' stats on how dangerous their jobs are, what with BLM targeting them and all.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Wow, way to distort the news!

Let me guess, there's some close connection between the reporter and the officer?


Is ancestors came from same general land mass close enough?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: LOL "misleading"

[Fark user image 590x567]


That guy from Sling Blade was doing really good on his diet though.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I thought this was the incident that happens a few weeks ago in St Augustine, FL

It seems some of these cops kill their wives. Huh. Someone should look into that


If only there were a good guy with a gun living in the cop's house.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OldRod: Wow, way to distort the news!

Let me guess, there's some close connection between the reporter and the officer?


Antifa and BLM killed the Officer. SWAT teams descending into urban areas to find the killers.
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I thought this was the incident that happens a few weeks ago in St Augustine, FL

It seems some of these cops kill their wives. Huh. Someone should look into that


The 40% Standing Guard to Protect Traditional Values
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: She drover herself to the hospital.  Like how bad of a shot was that cop?


I remember a case where a cop shot his ex-wife through the window of her house.

She had kicked him out for cheating on him, and so he started living with one of his girlfriends. He roofied the girlfriend, drove her to his wife's house. Then he shot his wife through the window of the bathroom while she was taking a shower. She lived.
Then, he took the girlfriend, still roofied, out to the middle of nowhere. He pulled her out of the car, put her hands on the gun he used to shoot his wife, and fired it multiple times so she'd have residue on her hands.
Then they both drove home and in the morning, when the cops showed up to ask about the wife's shooting, he said he didn't know where girlfriend was last night.

One little problem. The girlfriend was short. Too short to reach the window that she allegedly shot the wife through. The angle was all wrong.

Another problem - the girlfriend was semiconscious when she was being framed, and remembered the cop pulling her out of the car (who wouldn't wake up for the sound of a gunshot in the middle of nowhere?).
 
limerickey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The copaganda reflex is really ingrained in some news orgs...
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

riffraff: He should have shot himself first, to establish dominance.


Then pissed on his own corpse to mark his territory.

Mikey1969: Waffle Party: She drover herself to the hospital.  Like how bad of a shot was that cop?

Apparently you don't read too many of these stories. There was one probably 15 years ago where the bad guys were heading down a street and were boxed in so cops lined up to stop them. By the end, they'd hit multiple houses and completely missed the car and the suspect.

Or there was that manhunt in California awhile back, dude killed someone and was on the run, going to different campsites and shiat. Every cop in existence was looking for this guy, and they saw a pickup truck. Wrong color truck, and I think even the wrong make. Plus, instead of ovrllne guy, it was two women. They shot the shiat out of that (wrong) truck and managed to miss the people inside.

Frankly, I'm not sure how ANYONE gets shot by cops...


ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
stevecore
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Similar murder suicide happened in my town a week ago. Cop shot his wife and killer himself.

Guess bottom line is still never trust cops cause you're more likely to get shot just getting involved with them
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The only group with a higher reported ration of domestic violence per capita than cops is lesbians with an estimated 47% reporting abuse either physically or emotionally. Take that for what it's worth.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: She drover herself to the hospital.  Like how bad of a shot was that cop?


No worse than any other cop's shot.

Still remember a story about cops in NYC firing at some guy, missing him completely with like 20-some shots and killing someone completely unrelated near by.

Piggy here on fark blocked me for making fun of his friends lol.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaytkay: And he will be included in the police unions' stats on how dangerous their jobs are, what with BLM targeting them and all.


He'll still get a pig parade, closing down most of the major streets and farking up traffic real good though I'm betting.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Waffle Party: She drover herself to the hospital.  Like how bad of a shot was that cop?

No worse than any other cop's shot.

Still remember a story about cops in NYC firing at some guy, missing him completely with like 20-some shots and killing someone completely unrelated near by.

Piggy here on fark blocked me for making fun of his friends lol.


There was an off-duty cop chasing a burglar in his neighborhood and that cop got mistakenly shot by on-duty cops responding to the scene.

All the headines were so vague that you'd assume he was shot by the burglar.

"Off duty cop shot while pursuing armed robbery suspect."

WELL, TECHNICALLY YES, BUT. ..
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: jaytkay: And he will be included in the police unions' stats on how dangerous their jobs are, what with BLM targeting them and all.

He'll still get a pig parade, closing down most of the major streets and farking up traffic real good though I'm betting.


I don't think they do that for these ones, they keep these ones quieter so they don't draw attention to it.

It'll just be some private funeral somewhere where all his cop buddies tell his other cop buddies about what a hero he was.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I mean ... it's not in the least bit surprising. We're expected to worship police now, so when one does something ... questionable, what do?

After decades of observing how Fox "News" does it, you shiat out a misleading headline that technically tells the truth. LOL

The years 2016-2020 were also instructive. How many euphemisms for "racist" can we use? All of them, apparently.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Edmonton cops killed a guy in his own apt a couple of weeks ago while taking down a suspect on the street.
 
dready zim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: The only group with a higher reported ration of domestic violence per capita than cops is lesbians with an estimated 47% reporting abuse either physically or emotionally. Take that for what it's worth.


More lesbians should become cops?
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dready zim: ProbablyDrunk: The only group with a higher reported ration of domestic violence per capita than cops is lesbians with an estimated 47% reporting abuse either physically or emotionally. Take that for what it's worth.

More lesbians should become cops?


Bound to be some overlap in those groups.
 
fireside68
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

limerickey: The copaganda reflex is really ingrained in some news orgs...


That spice won't stop flowing until the sun supernovas
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Blue Lives Matter!
...except to cops, I guess.
 
