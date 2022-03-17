 Skip to content
(CBC)   Turns out living off-grid in seclusion with others can get on your nerves   (cbc.ca) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
in seclusion with others


image.tmdb.orgView Full Size



Ian the Shark: You can't pluralize "The Long Ranger".

Chazz Darby: Why not?

Ian the Shark: There's three of you. You're not exactly lone.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
McKerracher wrote at one point, calling Neustater a "wannabe Viking bush loser."

Is that anything like Technoviking?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out self-absorbed weirdos don't respond well when asked to take others into consideration.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it when the local crazies make Fark.
Bushpeople are strange folk. Bushpeople living together communally is a recipe for disaster.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.cbc.caView Full Size


The stank is unbearable.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Almost all communal living would be vastly improved by removing all the communal aspects of it.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shut up, stay secluded, wear your mask and this wave of Covids will be over soon enough
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Almost all communal living would be vastly improved by removing all the communal aspects of it.


I dont know , I have heard good things about communism on FARK
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
surprised off the grid isn't  a show on hgtv.  they could put it on right after "tiny homes,murder suicide".
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This never would've happened in Dog River.

/probably Wullerton though
//*patoo*
 
mononymous
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"living off-grid in seclusion with others "

Well, I think I see the problem...

/hell is "other people"
//hermitz4life
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This only works solo or a moderately sized cult. I don't think they were hardcore enough.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rumours of Canadian politeness have been exaggerated on the internet
 
moos [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mononymous: "living off-grid in seclusion with others "

Well, I think I see the problem...

/hell is "other people"
//hermitz4life


so, off grid with no exit?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was it the lack of bathing? I bet it was the lack of bathing.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whole lotta crazy in the deep dark interior of BC.
I was going to guess the Kootenays, but central interior works too.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: This never would've happened in Dog River.

/probably Wullerton though
//*patoo*



Yeah, but Dog River is in a mid-grass prairie area. Hard to be in seclusion if you can still see everyone.

Heck, the dog ran away and it took three days.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Off the grid with an active Instagram
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Their lives revolved almost entirely around chickens, near as I can tell.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: surprised off the grid isn't  a show on hgtv.  they could put it on right after "tiny homes,murder suicide".


I think there are shows on both nat-geo and discovery. Maybe travel channel has something similar.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So do I at least have a phone or am I crapping in a corner like an animal?
 
rfenster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dirty Hippies
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...accusations of uncleanliness and a heated disagreement over chicken butchering.

A lot of people here are against HOAs, but at least I've never heard of them interfering with chicken butchering. Yeah, they'll threaten to fine us if our animal sacrifices leave any bloodstains on the driveway, but I guess that's reasonable.
 
Poster1212
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Someone is gonna pay them for the rights to make this a Netflix mini series.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: This only works solo or a moderately sized cult. I don't think they were hardcore enough.


It's more fun being a cult follower, but there's a lot more money in being the cult leader.
 
mononymous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

moos: mononymous: "living off-grid in seclusion with others "

Well, I think I see the problem...

/hell is "other people"
//hermitz4life

so, off grid with no exit others.

/FTFM
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rule 1: Stay on your side of the fence
Rule 2: Do not use a chainsaw to butcher chickens during a children's birthday party
Rule 3: Septic waste material will NOT be thrown at each other
...
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: in seclusion with others


[image.tmdb.org image 850x1275]


Ian the Shark: You can't pluralize "The Long Ranger".

Chazz Darby: Why not?

Ian the Shark: There's three of you. You're not exactly lone.


These guys apparently didn't get that memo:
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If utopia was easy to achieve, more people would have done it by now.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Living a poly-hipster-swinger-organic-PH Community lifestyle requires electricity and the net, so participants can tell everyone how amazeballz it is.
 
freetomato
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bslim: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

The stank is unbearable.


He doesn't look like a Mason.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mononymous: "living off-grid in seclusion with others "

Well, I think I see the problem...

/hell is "other people"
//hermitz4life


Yeah, but all Sartre's mates were French.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm still not really clear what was so "alternative" about their lifestyle that led them to want a remote commune.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All I know is someone was super excited to get an all expenses paid conference trip to......Edmonton. F*ck you Canada.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's supposed to be a major city. It is not. I mean. WTF.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

freetomato: Bslim: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

The stank is unbearable.

He doesn't look like a Mason.


That's what they want you to think. He's Illuminatus Order of the Moose
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: surprised off the grid isn't  a show on hgtv.  they could put it on right after "tiny homes,murder suicide".


There was a long-running off grid series about people building their dream homes.  Can't remember the name now but nearly every episode was following a person or couple that clearly had no ability to think beyond today.  One dude built his house at the top of a hill on his property.  Only after the house was built did he start trying to find water.  He thought he was gonna find water at the top of the hill.  Water doesn't flow uphill, buddy.  In another episode, a couple built their home on a steep slope on stilts with no anchors.  I doubt their place was intact after the first rainy season.  Oh, and their fridge was a cooler.  They had to haul in ice on an ATV.  Their kitchen sink had a foot pump.  They had solar panels and batteries but didn't think to spend a couple bucks on a 12V pump for the kitchen sink.

There were a few episodes with well thought out homes but not many.  Wish I could remember the name.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: JudgeSmails: surprised off the grid isn't  a show on hgtv.  they could put it on right after "tiny homes,murder suicide".

I think there are shows on both nat-geo and discovery. Maybe travel channel has something similar.


https://www.google.com/search?q=living+off+the+grid+tv+show&oq=living+off&aqs=chrome.5.0i512j69i57j69i60l2j69i61j0i512l3.8542j0j7&client=ms-android-sprint-us-revc&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Coach McGirk: This never would've happened in Dog River.

/probably Wullerton though
//*patoo*


Yeah, but Dog River is in a mid-grass prairie area. Hard to be in seclusion if you can still see everyone.

Heck, the dog ran away and it took three days.


So, there's not a lot goin on?

/look closer, baby
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dbaggins: I'm still not really clear what was so "alternative" about their lifestyle that led them to want a remote commune.


When I want to passive aggressively irritate my neighbors I do by parking my car as close to their property as possible. These people butcher chickens to interrupt the neighbor's festivities

Clearly alternative
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I remember reading an article a few years ago about how in the 1960s there were thousands of communes and by the 80s there were dozens and of those dozens most were just grow-ops and drug labs.

It seems whenever humans get together in large enough numbers using drum circles as conflict resolution becomes ineffective and you need a system of laws to manage social stability. I'm sure this comes as no surprise to anyone who has ever worked on a team project before.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"We're just not getting along, doc. I feel like we've tried everything!" 
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bslim: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

The stank is unbearable.


They left you man, let it go
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I want to buy some land and start a commune. You can live on the commune if you follow every single one of my rules.

I've got a lot of rules.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size


Hah!  No one allowed in my hermit cabin!
 
