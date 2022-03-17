 Skip to content
(CTV News)   "Lucky I didn't tell him about the dirty knife"   (ottawa.ctvnews.ca) divider line
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some asshole followed Yogi Berra's advice.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But how 'bout the punchline, eh?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's very disappointing. There's a whole lot worse things going on in the world today but yeah," says resident Bill Gibbons, an art enthusiast who commissioned and paid for the giant fork.

A How how how did he pay for it?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Someone took the forking thing?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the Russians won't know where to turn!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cow is stretching in preparation for its high jump.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Some asshole followed Yogi Berra's advice.


Done in one
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's my browser but I didn't see a pic with the article.
How am I supposed to identify the stolen item?
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow... That's forked
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: Maybe it's my browser but I didn't see a pic with the article.
How am I supposed to identify the stolen item?


It is a very large fork. Very.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's kind of hard for them to scrap it because I know all the scrap yards and I've called them, so they know me and they know my art," says Banfalvi, adding he's committed to replacing the piece.

It's not hard at all. The thieves will cut it up, instead of just bringing in a giant fork to the recycle place. As a former addict, I should know...that's what I used to do when I was hooked on a feeling.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plant an airtag on the next one.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody also stole my giant salad 🥗
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Anybody seen OJ?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Porous Horace: Maybe it's my browser but I didn't see a pic with the article.
How am I supposed to identify the stolen item?

It is a very large fork. Very.


Mind you, we're talking to a lot of large Americans for whom "large" might not mean what you think it does.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If it weren't for the "a" I'd suspect Fark.com.  Fark/Fork? Coincidence? Drew uses a fork. How do we know he didn't want this one? They should've had a camera. A Fork.cam.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody also stole my giant salad 🥗


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
