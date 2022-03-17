 Skip to content
(Whiskey Raiders)   Not news: Man bitten by Cobra. News: The Cobra was sealed in a wine bottle. Fark: Sealed in for a year   (whiskeyraiders.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh.  When I was a kid all the stories were about the worm in the bottle of tequila.  I have never heard of wine cobra before.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It sounds like we ought to let them pilot the interstellar space vehicles.
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Huh.  When I was a kid all the stories were about the worm in the bottle of tequila.  I have never heard of wine cobra before.


Where do you keep your cobras?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who knew shoving a venomous snake into a wine bottle would piss it off?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Coming soon to theaters near you: Patient Cobra Screaming Drunkard
 
robodog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Huh.  When I was a kid all the stories were about the worm in the bottle of tequila.  I have never heard of wine cobra before.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snake_wine
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just a thought...maybe stop drinking wine with snakes in it?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In soviet China, food bite you
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Coming soon to theaters near you: Patient Cobra Screaming Drunkard


Been done
Keeping Up With the Joneses | "Real Cobra" Clip [HD] | 20th Century FOX
Youtube kAsAgDzDmJg
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's actually a really cool story of life surviving. Of course it is wrapped in the story of idiocy from more than 1 human.
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Snakes are often used in medicinal wine because they are believed to possess medicinal qualities. Snake wine is often advertised to cure a large variety of medical issues, from vision issues to hair loss to erectile dysfunction."

So, snake oil.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Snake Wine gets you bit!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The man had purchased three bottles of medicinal wine with snakes soaking in them as a remedy for his ill son."

Medicinal snake wine huh?


That's... special.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

robodog: aleister_greynight: Huh.  When I was a kid all the stories were about the worm in the bottle of tequila.  I have never heard of wine cobra before.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snake_wine


This sounds like a horrible practice no matter how they do it.

Why do people think torturing and killing animals is a good way to "gain their strength"?

Seems like it would do the opposite to me.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTA: Additionally, jars of the wine cannot be completely sealed, so a small amount of air enters.

i am going with no.
a hole would let the wine evaporate a little with change of temperature, until there was none.
and as for the snake getting air. nope. the volume the snake breaths in is matched by the amount his gut moves.
it would be a net gain of no air in or out of the bottle.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't believe that at all.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also, this sounds like bullshiat.
 
pheelix
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cobra. Not to be farked with.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nytmare: "Snakes are often used in medicinal wine because they are believed to possess medicinal qualities.  But they don't.Snake wine is often advertised to cure a large variety of medical issues, from vision issues to hair loss to erectile dysfunction. But it doesn't."

So, snake oil.


FTFY, lazy MSN article.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: [i.kym-cdn.com image 488x351]


Fine you drink it
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So many people come on here to say that the greatest injustice they face is their employers daring to require them to work in the office rather than their bedroom. I would put out there that being the person who has to put live cobras in wine bottles might have a worse life task.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some things need to be sealed in bottles

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: So many people come on here to say that the greatest injustice they face is their employers daring to require them to work in the office rather than their bedroom. I would put out there that being the person who has to put live cobras in wine bottles might have a worse life task.


Yeah, but have you ever tried to drink dead cobra?

It's worse than Thunderbird.
 
phedex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Crazy Nastyass Honey Badger (original narration by Randall)
Youtube 4r7wHMg5Yjg
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: Representative of the unwashed masses: So many people come on here to say that the greatest injustice they face is their employers daring to require them to work in the office rather than their bedroom. I would put out there that being the person who has to put live cobras in wine bottles might have a worse life task.

Yeah, but have you ever tried to drink dead cobra?

It's worse than Thunderbird.


I find that very hard to believe
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that the wine persevered the muscles in the snake enough that it bit down when aggitated enough. Snakes can bite long after death due to the musculature.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: aleister_greynight: Huh.  When I was a kid all the stories were about the worm in the bottle of tequila.  I have never heard of wine cobra before.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snake_wine


"The snakes may be inserted into the container while still alive, causing them to drown on their own, or the snake may be stunned first by being placed on ice, after which the distiller cuts the snake open, guts it, and then sews it shut again. Upon removal from the ice, the snake will briefly reawaken and thrash around, before curling into an aggressive striking pose and dying."

People are good at taking cruelty to new levels. Anyone who supports this by purchasing the product deserves to be bitten by a venomous cobra.
 
falkone32
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: aleister_greynight: Huh.  When I was a kid all the stories were about the worm in the bottle of tequila.  I have never heard of wine cobra before.

Where do you keep your cobras?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wingedkat: robodog: aleister_greynight: Huh.  When I was a kid all the stories were about the worm in the bottle of tequila.  I have never heard of wine cobra before.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snake_wine

This sounds like a horrible practice no matter how they do it.

Why do people think torturing and killing animals is a good way to "gain their strength"?

Seems like it would do the opposite to me.


No, there's real science behind it. Everytime I devour the raw adrenal gland of a fresh sacrifice I add another year to my life. Hold on, I gotta check on the pizza dough.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They used to sell opiated snake liquor in Japan. And by used to I mean in the 90's.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would believe it if I was 10 years old, I extremely gullible back then.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: [Fark user image image 271x480]


Username checks out
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This picture taken Nov. 16, 2006, shows bottles of cobra snake wine displayed at a snake restaurant just outside Hanoi, Vietnam

What picture? Oh, of course, idiot subby failed by linking to the repost which has no picture.

Here's the original article, with photo
 
talkertopc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The snake ate my "was".
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

falkone32: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: aleister_greynight: Huh.  When I was a kid all the stories were about the worm in the bottle of tequila.  I have never heard of wine cobra before.

Where do you keep your cobras?

[Fark user image 320x160] [View Full Size image _x_]


I love how our ancestors were all apparently related to Rube Goldberg and had the advanced mathematical and engineering skills to create booby traps and puzzles that rely on a shiatload of advanced principles and precision, last for thousands of years and the natural change in position of stars in the sky/position of the earth/whatever, and yet are made out of rudimentary materials that would rot and fall apart within 5 years.
 
patrick767
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This picture taken Nov. 16, 2006, shows bottles of cobra snake wine displayed at a snake restaurant just outside Hanoi, Vietnam.
After opening bottles of snake wine, a man in China was surprised to find a living, venomous snake, which bit him.

Cobra snake wine. wtf? WHY THE FARK DID ANYONE DECIDE THIS WAS A GOOD IDEA?! JFC, YOU MORONS!
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The father of a girl I went to school with got busted for trying to sell rattlesnake wine in Central TX a couple of years ago. He had a native-American partner so he could claim it as a religious exemption. Didn't work.

/delivered pizza to his house once
//met me at the door with a cougar on a leash
///not his wife
////daughter looked like Maribel
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bullshiat story is complete bullshiat.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We need these stories around because when you hear about it from someone it alerts you to their extreme stupidity.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Snakes are often used in medicinal wine because they are believed to possess medicinal qualities. Snake wine is often advertised to cure a large variety of medical issues, from vision issues to hair loss to erectile dysfunction."

When will these men finally figure out that nothing in the world will make your dick bigger. Just accept it and move on.
 
