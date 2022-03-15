 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   Senate: Passes Sunshine Protection Act with unanimous consent. Senators: Wait, WTF did we do?   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
117
    More: Followup, United States Senate, Daylight saving time, Sen. Tom Cotton's office, Senate's unanimous passage, quirky Senate conventions, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, unanimous consent, Sen. Rick Scott  
•       •       •

2699 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Mar 2022 at 4:05 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



117 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, for f*ck's sake, pass this and make it happen! Enough with the "but, but children going to school in the dark" crap. My 8 year old's school starts at 7:30. It's dark from about October until April when she goes to school, as it is. Who f*cking cares? Choose a time standard and stick with it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Split the difference. Move the clocks 30 minutes and leave them alone. After all, time is an illusion. Lunchtime doubly so.

/It's Thursday
//Is that a Vogon constructor fleet?
Fark user image
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey Alexa, should we stop changing our clocks twice a year?"

"Yes. Not changing the time adds more benefits to your life"

"Great. Now, beside Mitch McConnell, Marjorie Greene, and Lindsey Graham, which other Senator is evil to the core?"

"Rick Scott"

"Ah, yes. Thank you, Alexa."

I think Alexa should be the speaker of the house.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha Ha, all the tired staffers decided to not tell the head morons about the bill that would make them less tired.  Perfect timing to pass the bill!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I am super psyched for this to pass.
Metric time will be much easier to deal with.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I am super psyched for this to pass.
Metric time will be much easier to deal with.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 700x700]


The alphabet is next--decabet, here we come!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now try that with the Voting Rights bill.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No problem in Oregon, we've already passed a bill. It's contingent on California and Washington agreeing and requires the US Congress approval.  I think there are a total of 30 States that have passed similar bills.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Enough with the "but, but children going to school in the dark" crap.



We have the technology...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stop wasting time and money. It was passed before and everyone hated it:

https://www.washingtonian.com/2022/03/15/the-us-tried-permanent-daylight-saving-time-in-the-70s-people-hated-it/

There are much more important issues that need to be addressed.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

oh, Sinny, never stop being an asshole.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, someone asks for unanimous consent to a bill that you have no clue what is in it, and you simply agree? That seems the opposite of smart.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: After all, time is an illusion.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Asked to re-create his reaction to the news, Sen. Chris Coons issued a series of shocked stammers that is impossible to phonetically translate.
 
djZorbof
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm all for permanent dst. I can see better driving in the dark then I can being blinded by the sun at the break of dawn.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Article does make a damned good point.  Moscow Mitch has no honor, so we should use the unanimous consent rule to just pass everything the House passed, in middle of the night.  To hell with Moscow Mitch and the GQP, they ignore precedence and rules, so why shouldn't we?
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

beezeltown: It's dark from about October until April


Same here. Dark when you go to work and dark just about as soon as I get home at 3:30. This whole thing makes me think of a meme that was floating around a while back. Some Native American quote (I dont know if its real or not) to the effect of "Only the white man would think they could cut a foot off the bottom of a blanket, sew it to the top and think the blanket would be longer".
 
wage0048
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I am super psyched for this to pass.
Metric time will be much easier to deal with.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 700x700]


Okay, so assuming we were to change the definition of Hours, Minutes, and Seconds to match what the clock represents, we have 100 seconds per minute and 100 minutes (10,000 seconds) per hour.

But would a day have 10 hours or 20?
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Stop wasting time and money. It was passed before and everyone hated it:

https://www.washingtonian.com/2022/03/15/the-us-tried-permanent-daylight-saving-time-in-the-70s-people-hated-it/

There are much more important issues that need to be addressed.


1.  It is not the 70s anymore, not even remotely similar in any fashion.
2.  Competent adults often handle multiple issues in their lives, large and small, and do not devote 100% of their focus to just one subject 100% of the time at a time.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait one Cotton picking moment...

😁
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It makes sense given that most federal congresscritters are at the age where they have to worry about the time that sundowning happens.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: beezeltown: Enough with the "but, but children going to school in the dark" crap.


We have the technology...


[Fark user image 540x540]


Man, I wish they had had those back in the day. Those little bastards were hard to hit in the dark.
 
wage0048
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd prefer to have the country on Standard Time year-round, BUT having the whole country on Daylight time year round is still much, much better than having to deal with the time change every 6 months.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would prefer us to lock in with standard time, but either is fine. Every year this week is hell for millions of people because of something so ridiculous. We know it affects peoples badly now, so just stop it. Traffic accidents go up, disrupted sleep patterns cause all sorts of other problems until we adjust.

The worst part is I suspect nothing will change. Somehow big-time will keep the same old routine in place, because they're using the limited time travel to profit somehow. What could you do with an hour of time from March in October, with eight months of knowledge that you gain when your time falls back? That's why they do synchronized the change so late at night. Nobody but drunks and insomniacs ever notices the time anomaly. Those people are dealt with and the elites can use it to further control the world.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let's go Full China!  One single time zone for the entire country.  Even Alaska and Hawaii.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Article does make a damned good point.  Moscow Mitch has no honor, so we should use the unanimous consent rule to just pass everything the House passed, in middle of the night.  To hell with Moscow Mitch and the GQP, they ignore precedence and rules, so why shouldn't we?


By that logic, any two Republicans could show up at 12:01 and vote to expel all 50 Democrats and it would be fine.
 
LoneIguana
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Article does make a damned good point.  Moscow Mitch has no honor, so we should use the unanimous consent rule to just pass everything the House passed, in middle of the night.  To hell with Moscow Mitch and the GQP, they ignore precedence and rules, so why shouldn't we?


That's what I got out of it.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, we don't get our hour back?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So sick of hearing about this. Was it really that hard to function having a time change twice a year?

Permanent DST is the worst option out of all possible choices, so of course it's what our senate passed.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Oh, for f*ck's sake, pass this and make it happen! Enough with the "but, but children going to school in the dark" crap. My 8 year old's school starts at 7:30. It's dark from about October until April when she goes to school, as it is. Who f*cking cares? Choose a time standard and stick with it.


It would make more sense to educate the nation's children along a single line on the Southern border.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I am super psyched for this to pass.
Metric time will be much easier to deal with.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 700x700]


Don't buy them from Australia.

scienceabc.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Oh, for f*ck's sake, pass this and make it happen! Enough with the "but, but children going to school in the dark" crap. My 8 year old's school starts at 7:30. It's dark from about October until April when she goes to school, as it is. Who f*cking cares? Choose a time standard and stick with it.


Preferably the standard where I'm not done work also in the dark. fark people suck and are stupid. Just put us on permanent DST. Why the fark would you want permanent standard time?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: NM Volunteer: Article does make a damned good point.  Moscow Mitch has no honor, so we should use the unanimous consent rule to just pass everything the House passed, in middle of the night.  To hell with Moscow Mitch and the GQP, they ignore precedence and rules, so why shouldn't we?

By that logic, any two Republicans could show up at 12:01 and vote to expel all 50 Democrats and it would be fine.


So either get rid of it and make the Senate less stupid, or assign babysitter senators on a rotating basis to prevent it.  The Senate has way too many asinine rules.
 
kindms
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Article does make a damned good point.  Moscow Mitch has no honor, so we should use the unanimous consent rule to just pass everything the House passed, in middle of the night.  To hell with Moscow Mitch and the GQP, they ignore precedence and rules, so why shouldn't we?

That's a babysitting duty no one wants to be stuck with, so both sides agree to play nice.


They all like their short work weeks and flying home on Wednesdays
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Split the difference. Move the clocks 30 minutes and leave them alone. After all, time is an illusion. Lunchtime doubly so.

/It's Thursday
//Is that a Vogon constructor fleet?
[Fark user image 425x66]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Split the difference. Move the clocks 30 minutes and leave them alone. After all, time is an illusion. Lunchtime doubly so.

/It's Thursday
//Is that a Vogon constructor fleet?
[Fark user image image 425x66]


Basically India lol.
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've long wondered: in most cases it's the staffers running things, isn't it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
f*cking morons.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It is not Peak Time yet.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Stop wasting time and money. It was passed before and everyone hated it:

https://www.washingtonian.com/2022/03/15/the-us-tried-permanent-daylight-saving-time-in-the-70s-people-hated-it/

There are much more important issues that need to be addressed.


1970s people were stupid.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe we can just alter time a bit and make everyone happy.

cdn3.volusion.comView Full Size


/they do keep time but are bit difficult to read
 
whidbey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
the Sunshine Protection Act

the f*ck?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WHY THE FARKING FARK is that Arizona person allowed to serve as leader of the Senate

Fuck You Schumer
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Article does make a damned good point.  Moscow Mitch has no honor, so we should use the unanimous consent rule to just pass everything the House passed, in middle of the night.  To hell with Moscow Mitch and the GQP, they ignore precedence and rules, so why shouldn't we?


You still need quorum dummy.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
lol so it was like when Homer tricked Mr. Burns into writing him a check for the bowling team
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: So either get rid of it and make the Senate less stupid, or assign babysitter senators on a rotating basis to prevent it.  The Senate has way too many asinine rules.


They already do have pro forma sessions.  You want that 24/7/365, for some reason?

What benefit is gained by getting rid of it?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: SpectroBoy: I am super psyched for this to pass.
Metric time will be much easier to deal with.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 700x700]

The alphabet is next--decabet, here we come!


Metric everything! Let's go the whole 8.2296 Meters.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I "love" that several of them don't really seem care what happens with it but would've blocked UA just for the hell of it.

Then that one knob with the but but the children in the dark thing.
 
baorao
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe instead of calling it "babysitting" to make sure someone doesn't sneak a bill through on unanimous consent, they could instead do something about the "one asshole gets to block any bill" rules? Ever think about that?
 
Displayed 50 of 117 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.