(Manchester Evening News)   Mum from England orders £4,500 Uber for 1,700-mile trip 'to help Ukraine' after downing many pink gins and Sambuca shots. Lucky for her that she had 'insufficient funds' as she would have woken up in Ukraine with a bombing hangover   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God to have been that poor Mancunian uber driver that would have had that trip...

Hope they had enough bottled water
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck these assholes just trying to get publicity for their boob shots. F*ck them straight to hell.

Made up bullsh*t.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been a heck of a binge.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pink gins and Sambuca shots

Ewww.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My eyes are up...

i2-prod.manchestereveningnews.co.ukView Full Size


...you know what? Never mind.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leoni later wrote on Facebook: "I'm so glad I didn't have the funds available (was only a quid short) but this is the reason I shouldn't go out. Trying to order an Uber to Ukraine last night coz I'd had a few sambukas (sic)."

LOL sure you were.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive 1 person in. Drive 150 refugees out. Sounds like win to me.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've often wondered why blondes are accused of stupidity. This doesn't help
 
Joan of Snark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, who among us hasn't had a few too many and woken up the next day on the wrong part of the continent? Judgey McJudgersons!
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a faaake taxi wannabe.
 
Saluki222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have called me.  I would have given her a Free Ride.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Huh?! One time I accidentally ordered an Uber from my apartment in San Diego to a bar in Washington, DC, rather than a similarly-named bar in Ocean Beach. It told me the requested route exceeded the maximum allowable distance. We all had a good laugh about it and I corrected the mistake. How the hell did they let her order one that far?

/end CSB
//used to live in DC.
///the bars in question are Wonderland Ocean Bar (OB), and Wonderland Ballroom (DC)
 
AlwaysRightBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd like to get drunk with her two friends.
 
special20
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Instead she went with the 'caravan of diseases'?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She might be mistaken for Lena Headey...if the lighting was poor...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
thanks for al the boob shots, but...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She could still find use as a sandbag. Or three.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i2-prod.manchestereveningnews.co.ukView Full Size


She has very nice balloons
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's as if literally no effort was made at all to make that story plausible in any way.

I wonder if Manchest Evening News readers realize they can see bosoms FOR FREE on the Interweb.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: How the hell did they let her order one that far?


Because it never happened.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: My eyes are up...

[i2-prod.manchestereveningnews.co.uk image 615x994]

...you know what? Never mind.


Eyes?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: I've often wondered why blondes are accused of stupidity. This doesn't help


Yeah, but she's a bottle blond
 
perigee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
but if she had splurged on an UberXL

Dirty girl...

Oh. "SpuRGed."
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

