(MPR News)   Residents hope freeway reconstruction will restore historic Black neighborhood cut in half in the 1950s. Construction crew unsure about all this, say they were just planning to cone off half the lanes for a year and pretend they did something   (mprnews.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice idea
 
dryknife
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not Dreamland.
Similar stories in every city.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Nice idea

Looks at price tag


Never going to happen.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's crazy how much this happened and how it continued until the 1950s people started to say no and it continued through the 1970s.  Highways were built to shuttle suburbanites into the city core and back out and any neighborhoods in the way just got flattened for the benefit of the suburbs.

The last time this happened here in Atlanta, a candidate for governor in the late 00s pitched a plan to dig a giant tunnel under the city from the North Suburbs to the airport with smokestacks to take out the exhaust dotting the neighborhoods above.  Just take the train, asshole.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hate to say it, but freeway construction has never benefitted Black communities, don't see that changing much now.

/The bulldozed an entire black community here in STL for a highway extension IIRC
//Scars remain
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey, Pittsburgh did something similar. https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2021/11/22/i-579-urban-cap-connector-frankie-pace-park/

It's important in a lot of ways, not to mention a redress of the intentional destruction of neighborhoods. https://www.npr.org/2021/04/07/984784455/a-brief-history-of-how-racism-shaped-interstate-highways

Lots of highways should have been cut and cover or elevated to reduce impact.
 
caljar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A plain and simple scam.  They got $6 million from the government to pay themselves, they make a few drawings, and then they ask for more money.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just held a seance and this guy says you're not allowed to do that.

cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't say gay highway
 
