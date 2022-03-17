 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Talk Talk, XTC, Original Mirrors, Pseudo Echo, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE #1:

yes, the show today is a rerun. that means that yes, you'll hear the russian theme intro again. for those of you new to the show/threads, we had a russian intro which we retired after....stuff and things. because the reruns are pulled straight off the stream server, you will hear exactly what went out when the show originally aired, including the old theme.

PROGRAMMING NOTE #2:

i won't be in the thread. Pista and NeoMoxie are in charge, so don't spitball them. at least not too much. unless they spitball you first *looks at NeoMoxie*
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this is a reprise, there's no real reason to wait until the end, so

(from 2021-10-06)

Excellent show (as usual)! Thanks!

Today's playlist

The Seven And Six - Dreaming With You (lisamychols.bandcamp.com)
Howard Devoto - Rainy Season
XTC - Senses Working Overtime
The Nightingales - The Crunch
Talk Talk - Such A Shame
Pete Shelley - Telephone Operator
Pseudo Echo - From The Shore
Johnny Goth - DIE. (johnnygoth.bandcamp.com)
Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine - Personal Jesus
Siouxsie & The Banshees - Slow Dive [12" version]
B.M.X. Bandits - Day Before Tomorrow
Gol Gappas - Saint Lucy
Original Mirrors - Sharp Words
The Weather Prophets - Why Does The Rain
Winter Hours - Smoke Rings
Josie Cotton - Calling All Girls (josiecottonmusic.bandcamp.com)
Abbie Barrett - I Will Let You Know (abbiebarrett.bandcamp.com)
Cold Heaven - Dreams (coldheaven.bandcamp.com)
Warahenege - Strange New Crowd (warahenege.bandcamp.com)
Methyl Ethel - Matters (methylethel.bandcamp.com)
Soccer Mommy x Kero Kero Bonito - Rom Com 2021 (sopharela.bandcamp.com)
Bubblegum Splash! - Plastic Smile
The Flatmates - I Could Be In Heaven
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
damn. look at me i played some great tunes that day.

/if djslowdive sleeps through his birthday show again, he's fired as a listener.
//having said that, watch the server eat the replay and shoot out polka for two hours.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE #1:

yes, the show today is a rerun. that means that yes, you'll hear the russian theme intro again. for those of you new to the show/threads, we had a russian intro which we retired after....stuff and things. because the reruns are pulled straight off the stream server, you will hear exactly what went out when the show originally aired, including the old theme.

PROGRAMMING NOTE #2:

i won't be in the thread. Pista and NeoMoxie are in charge, so don't spitball them. at least not too much. unless they spitball you first *looks at NeoMoxie*


Who me?

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: if djslowdive sleeps through his birthday show again, he's fired as a listener.
//having said that, watch the server eat the replay and shoot out polka for two hours.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. There's been a biscuit thread update
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Oh. There's been a biscuit thread update


LOL I would never pass that test.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Oh. There's been a biscuit thread update


miauhaus - lol
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh and..

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Oh. There's been a biscuit thread update

LOL I would never pass that test.


I nearly screamed just watching it.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's damn near 60 Freedom Units outside right now and it's not done getting warmer, I think it's about 10 years since we've had double °C weather on St. PlagueRat's Day!
Present, with the windows open!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What on earth is he talking about?
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


& Matty's mic is turned off too
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pista: [Fark user image image 279x181]


I am not starting the stream until absolutely necessary.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: [Fark user image image 279x181]

I am not starting the stream until absolutely necessary.


Don't blame you.
This is me right now
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
hahahahahahaaahahaah
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
errrrr........
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ummmmmmmmmm
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hello everybody,

Present, almost ready.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some of us have questions.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think someone at KUCI went fullFORWARD daylight savings time and thinks it's noon... lol
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Some of us have questions.


& more questions
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think they mixed up the tapes with the next guy..
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I welcome our new italo disco overlords...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was promised polka!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
this only happened because djslowdive isn't here and i didn't want to have to fire him as a listener for missing his bday show twice
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
welll....just arrived, and this is more twangsome than I expected.

que pasa?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: this only happened because djslowdive isn't here and i didn't want to have to fire him as a listener for missing his bday show twice


It's his fault? We'll have to remember to SEIZE HIM! next Tuesday.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For anyone who would like to know what you could have won
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXYlZdXdKklrLtWhJaBgqpPZs5uHe7Ues
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Greetings to the station manager :D
It's also a very lovely playlist though!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: this only happened because djslowdive isn't here and i didn't want to have to fire him as a listener for missing his bday show twice


Hey Eric!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This'll teach me to post the list before the show starts.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: This'll teach me to post the list before the show starts.


Haha jinxed it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was all geared up for the "uggh" in Slowdive too.
Been practising for hours
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, guess I can always listen to Violator.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I suppose we might get the proper pastForward from October 6 with two hours delay. So stay tuned after listening to Violator.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lioness7: I suppose we might get the proper pastForward from October 6 with two hours delay. So stay tuned after listening to Violator.


Good point.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Come over to NeoMoxie Redux World - i've got SATB turned up to 11 and I have cake!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
